Council supports grant for armory building

Council supports grant for armory building

The Martinsville City Council voted Tuesday night to send a letter of support to the Blue Ridge Innovation Corridor group for their interest in submitting a $1 million state grant request that would go to the old National Guard Armory building on Commonwealth Boulevard. The National Guard moved out in 2019, and the state sold the property to the city for one dollar. It has been closed since that time.

Related Posts

Sheetz to open on Tuesday
Sheetz to open on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 10, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open its first-ever Martinsville store located at 1020…