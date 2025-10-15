Council supports grant for armory building

The Martinsville City Council voted Tuesday night to send a letter of support to the Blue Ridge Innovation Corridor group for their interest in submitting a $1 million state grant request that would go to the old National Guard Armory building on Commonwealth Boulevard. The National Guard moved out in 2019, and the state sold the property to the city for one dollar. It has been closed since that time.
