Court approves sale of 23andMe to nonprofit led by former CEO Anne Wojcicki

23andMe Founder Anne WojcickiAndrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A bankruptcy court this week approved the $305 million sale of genetics testing firm 23andMe to a nonprofit organization led by the company’s former CEO Anne Wojcicki, the company announced.

The 23andMe bankruptcy earlier this year elicited fears about the security of genetic data belonging to the company’s roughly 15 million customers.

The TTAM Research Institute, or TTAM, a California-based nonprofit set to acquire 23andMe, plans to maintain the company’s customer privacy policies and add further data security measures, 23andMe said in a statement.

The sale replaces a previous $256 million bid announced in May by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which said the genetic information could improve drug development.

Last month, 27 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit to block the sale of customers’ genetic information without their consent.

Wojcicki, 23andMe’s co-founder and former chief executive, said TTAM aims to operate for “the public good.”

“I am thrilled that TTAM will be able to build on the mission of 23andMe to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome,” Wojcicki said. “As a nonprofit, TTAM will be a champion of improving our knowledge of DNA – the code of life – for the public good, creating a resource to advance human health globally.”

“Core to my beliefs is that individuals should be empowered to have choice and transparency with respect to their genetic data and have the opportunity to continue to learn about their ancestry and health risks as they wish. The future of healthcare belongs to all of us,” Wojcicki added.

The acquisition of 23andMe will include Lemonaid Health, a telemedicine service that 23andMe purchased for about $400 million in 2021.

In March, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying it would enter a “court-supervised” sale process. At the same time, Wojcicki resigned from her role as chief executive.

The move followed a series of setbacks for the company, including a 2023 class-action settlement over a data breach and a mass resignation among its board of directors in 2024.

Founded in 2006, 23andMe helped pioneer consumer genetic testing but faced difficulty turning the service into a sustainable business.

The sale received approval on Monday from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, 23andMe said in a statement.

All customers will receive an email informing them of the sale prior to closure of the acquisition, the company said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US stocks open little changed amid tariff uncertainty
manusapon kasosod/Getty

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks opened muted on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 71 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Inflation is dropping but these prices are still soaring
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation cooled in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies last month, dropping to a four-year low and defying fears of tariff-driven price hikes, government data this week showed.

Even egg prices — a symbol of rising costs — fell about 10% in April compared to the previous month.

Still, prices for some products continued to soar, including everyday items such as coffee and beef.

It’s normal for some prices to rise at a much faster pace than overall inflation, said Omar Sharif, founder and president of research firm Inflation Insights. The impact, he added, depends on the role such items play in a given person’s finances.

“At the end of the day, what’s important is the weight of the price change in your budget,” Sharif said, noting stubborn price hikes for some goods may be offset by price drops for others.

Here’s what to know about which prices are still climbing and what’s behind the trend:

Coffee

Coffee prices soared 9.6% in April compared to a year ago, marking inflation four times higher than the overall rate. Instant coffee prices climbed even faster, jumping 13.5% over the past year.

The spike in coffee prices comes down to a dearth of supply alongside robust demand, meaning too many dollars are chasing after too few coffee beans, David Ortega, a food economist at Michigan State University, told ABC News.

Recent droughts in Vietnam and Brazil — two of the world’s largest coffee producers — have restricted global output, Ortega said.

“These price increases are primarily driven by weather shocks,” Ortega added.

Meanwhile, coffee drinkers avail themselves of few alternatives, resulting in consistent demand for the product.

Beef

A spike in beef prices also stems from a supply shortage that traces back to drought conditions, Ortega said.

Ground beef prices soared 10% in April compared to a year ago, while the costs of beef steaks increased 7% over that period, government data showed.

In 2022, a major drought in the beef-producing regions of the U.S. forced cattle herders to sell off more animals than usual, since the drought raised costs for cattle feed, which in turn made it more expensive for ranchers to maintain their herds, Ortega said.

Many of those ranchers, he added, sold off cattle necessary to produce future beef supply.

“The national beef herd is at its lowest level in decades – and demand is strong,” Ortega said. “When those two things meet each other, you get this big rise in prices.”

Car repairs

Car repair prices soared 7.6% in April compared to a year earlier, amounting to inflation three times higher than the overall rate.

The trend owes in large part to the rise of high-tech cars, equipped with features like rearview cameras and traffic sensors, which have added cost to even some routine repairs, Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader, told ABC News.

A shortage of workers has exacerbated the cost woes for repair companies as they bolster compensation to attract and retain employees, sending prices higher, Moody added.

“More people want technology in their cars,” Moody said. “That technology requires greater skill to manage and fix, but at the same time, there’s a shortage of technicians and workers.”

Men’s and women’s outerwear
Overall apparel prices dropped slightly over the year ending in April, but some items may still deliver sticker shock for spring shoppers.

Prices for men’s outerwear, including suits and sports coats, climbed 5.3% over the year ending in April, which amounts to inflation more than double the overall rate.

Women’s outerwear costs — which include jackets, coats and vests — surged even faster, climbing 6.2%.

Sharif, of Inflation Insights, said the reason for these price increases is murky since they have coincided with a much slower rise in costs for producers of men’s outerwear and an outright drop in production costs for women’s outerwear.

The ample supply of such products means the price hikes likely result from quirks in consumer taste, potentially resulting from the prices commanded by specialty brands, Sharif added.

“Shifting trends in demand may be pushing prices higher,” Sharif said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump touts falling oil prices, borrowing costs. Experts say they’re warning signs.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted a drop in oil prices and borrowing costs as a sign that sweeping new tariffs bode well for the U.S. economy.

Experts who spoke to ABC News largely rejected the notion, saying the trends indicate expectations of an economic slowdown that would diminish energy demand and send money flooding into bonds as safe-haven investments.

A drop in oil prices and borrowing expenses could offset some of the damage caused by a potential downturn, some experts noted, but such relief is unlikely to offset acute economic pain.

“The reason those prices have fallen is not positive,” Dominic Pappalardo, chief multi-asset strategist at Morningstar Investment Management, told ABC News. “Oil prices and Treasury yields fell because there are concerns about economic growth going forward.”

Oil prices plummeted about 15% last week as Trump’s tariff announcement roiled global markets and triggered warnings about a possible recession.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields last week fell below 4% for the first time in nearly six months. The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually, helps set interest rates for just about any loan, including credit cards and mortgages.

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday morning outlining the benefits of his tariff policy.

He repeated the sentiment hours later, boasting of low borrowing costs and predicting the price of a gallon of gasoline would fall to $2.50. The current national average price of a gallon gas is $3.25, according to AAA.

“We have everything down at levels that nobody ever thought possible,” Trump said.

The drop in oil prices and borrowing costs will likely offer some near-term improvements for U.S. consumers, including lower gas prices, experts said.

“Motorists can expect gas prices to begin falling nearly coast-to-coast, with oil now at its lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in 2021,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told ABC News in a statement.

In the case of oil, prices are dropping as forecasters increase the odds of a possible U.S. recession, which would reduce economic activity and slash demand for oil. If appetite for oil falls, the price will too.

“In addition to falling oil prices, the stock market has dropped sharply, and the risk of a recession has increased – raising the likelihood of reduced global energy and oil demand, which is sending prices lower,” de Haan said.

The recent decline in Treasury yields owes to hotter demand rather than a cooling off, experts said.

The price of a bond moves in the opposite direction as its yield, or the amount of interest accrued by a bondholder. In other words, when bond yields go down, bond prices go up. The decline in yields over recent days has resulted from a surge in demand as investors flee stocks and seek out safe-haven assets.

“Risky assets sold off and safe investments like Treasury bonds saw prices increase as Treasury yields fell,” Pappalardo said.

The Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House last month, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.

On Tuesday, oil prices and Treasury yields ticked up slightly as the Trump administration signaled negotiations with some countries targeted by tariffs.

“Any good news of decreasing the tariffs is going to cause oil and yields to rally,” Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University’s Costello College of Business, told ABC News. “It improves the economic picture.”

Even after the increases on Tuesday, oil prices and Treasury yields remained well below levels seen last week.

Horstmeyer said the benefits of lower oil prices and borrowing costs may offer consumers a false sense of reassurance.

“Falling oil prices always make people feel good,” Horstmeyer added. “They’re usually seen as bad forward indicators, so it portends what’s to come.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.