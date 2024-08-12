Court won’t hear appeal from Jordan Chiles over bronze medal, USA Gymnastics says

(WASHINGTON) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport will not hear U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles’ appeal to keep her bronze medal from the Olympics despite new evidence, according to USA Gymnastics.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” the governing body for gymnastics in the U.S. said in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

Chiles initially finished fifth in the individual floor exercise at last week’s Paris Olympic Games, only to be moved up to the bronze medal spot when her coaches appealed the scoring of one of the elements in her routine.

The judges had incorrectly downgraded one of the elements of her routine and added the correct 0.1 points to her score on appeal. She jumped from 13.666 points to 13.766 points and passed over two Romanian gymnasts to place third.

The decision to award Chiles the bronze medal came as Romania’s Ana Barbosu was already celebrating her spot on the medal stand. She left in tears and her coaches would appeal the ruling, saying Chiles’ coaches took four seconds longer than the allotted one minute coaches have to appeal to the judges.

The International Gymnastics Federation awarded Barbosu third place after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the appeal made by Chiles’ coach at the event, with CAS saying Chiles’ score was “raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline.” In saying the challenge came too late, the CAS reinstated the incorrect 13.666 score.

In accordance with the CAS ruling, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement it “will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu (Romania). We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal.”

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise,” USA Gymnastics wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday after the initial ruling was delivered, adding, “Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.”

USA Gymnastics said Sunday it had video evidence that the appeal by Chiles’ coaches was submitted 47 seconds after Chiles’ incorrect score was published, well within the one-minute time limit.

The CAS on Monday said it would not even look at that evidence since their rules did not allow it.

USA Gymnastics said Monday it would continue to fight for Chiles, who has already returned to the U.S. with her bronze medal. She posted over the weekend on social media that she would be taking a break from posting amid the controversy.

Teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee both issued statements of support for Chiles on Instagram over the weekend.

“Sending you so much love, Jordan,” Biles wrote in her post. “Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!”

Looking sharp: Italian gymnastics silver medalist sponsored by parmesan cheese
Italy’s Giorgia Villa competes in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Giorgia Villa might be the most “grateful” athlete on the face of the planet.

And no, it isn’t just because the newly minted Italian silver medalist helped Team Italy score their first Olympic team medal in gymnastics since 1928. Villa is sponsored by cheese.

Having also won the bronze at the 2019 World Championships as well as being on gold-winning teams at the 2022 Mediterranean Games and the 2022 European Championships, she has actually been sponsored by Parmagiano Reggiano since 2021, a three-year period where she has matured as an athlete to become one of the best gymnasts in the world.

“A new face is added, as a testimonial, to the prestigious team of Parmigiano Reggiano: The young gymnast Giorgia Villa, 2018 champion of the Youth Games and one of the most promising athletes in her specialty at an international level,” Impresa e Sport, an Italian marketing agency said in 2021 when they first announced the sponsorship deal.

“The very young athlete, spearhead of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand’s new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age. Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as once again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition,” the statement read.

Villa first started in gymnastics at the age of 3 when her mother signed her up for gymnastics lessons due to her high energy and activity level.

“I had just started nursery school, but I immediately understood that I would love that sport with all my being,” said Villa. “I left school and, still wearing my pink apron, I couldn’t wait to enter that gym and jump and run feeling free and happy.”

Now 21, Villa has been training at the Italian Gymnastics Federation’s International Academy of Brescia, Italy, since she was just 11 years old.

“Every single day has been a personal achievement. There have been many sacrifices that I have had to face, but I have received a lot of satisfaction which time after time has given me the energy needed to face future challenges that lay ahead of me,” said Villa during an interview in 2022. “I am a person who loves to show what she can do, and then achieving important results is incomparable to any sacrifice.”

“I love gymnastics so much because it allows me to always be in motion,” Villa continued. “It is also a wonderful method to let off steam and release all the energy I have in my body, to always be in a group and in company even if gymnastics is fundamentally still an individual sport. I also love the fact that it pushes me to try to overcome my limits by improving every single skill.”

Fast forward to 2024 and Villa can be seen across social media taking pictures with the massive wheels of cheese that are produced exclusively in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna to the west of the Reno river, and Mantua to the east of the Po river, according to the cheesemaker.

“Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges,” Villa said at the time of her sponsorship announcement.

While the cheese sponsorship might be a bonus, Villa has always been honest about her goals within the sport of gymnastics and, when asked whether the Olympic Games were always her goal and if she considered quitting during difficult moments in her career, Villa was firm in her opinion and didn’t crumble.

“The biggest objective is the Olympics, for me and I think all of us. This (medal) paid (us) back for the injuries and hard moments that we lived over the years,” she said.

Who Is Hezly Rivera The youngest Team USA athlete talks outlook for Paris Olympics
Hezly Rivera warming up on beam on Day Two of the 2024 U.S.Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center, June 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Karen Hickey/isi Photos/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Of the nearly 600 American athletes representing the red, white and blue at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hezly Rivera will make history as the youngest athlete to compete for Team USA.

The New Jersey-born gymnast secured her spot on the highly competitive women’s team — led by Simone Biles — with a gold medal winning balance beam performance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minnesota last month.

Meet the youngest athlete on Team USA, Hezly Rivera

Ahead of the first women’s gymnastics qualifying event on Sunday, July 28, the first-time Olympian spoke to ABC News’ Good Morning America about what it means to be part of the impressive five-woman roster alongside 2020 Tokyo veterans Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

“It feels incredible — this doesn’t have to happen too often, so I’m very excited to be the youngest team member of the group,” Rivera, 16, said. “I felt so happy and super excited because this is what I’ve been working for my whole life. So for it to finally come true is so exciting and so surreal.”

Team USA’s rising star may be the rookie of the team, but Rivera is going into the competition with confidence.

“I need to trust myself and trust my training, because my muscle memory is there and it’s very strong,” she said. “I just have to do what I do in the gym. And I know everything will be perfect.”

While Rivera doesn’t know which events she’ll be competing in at the Games just yet, she told GMA that in practice she’s training for “vault, bars, beam and floor.”

Rivera’s sister was the first person who picked up on her early enthusiasm for gymnastics “because from a very young age, I was already doing cartwheels and handstands and bridges everywhere.”

But it wasn’t until she attended a friends’ fifth birthday party at a local gym, where she recalled “flipping around on all the equipment” and said, “the coaches told my parents that they should put me — on a little mini team — and that I had potential.”

Hezly Rivera facts and career highlights

National Competition Results
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Minneapolis, Minn: Gold in balance beam; 4th in uneven bars; 5th in all-around; 8th in floor exercise
2024 Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky: Gold in balance beam; bronze medalist in all-around and floor exercise
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, Calif: Gold in all-around, uneven bars and balance beam
2023 Winter Cup, Louisville, Ky.: Gold all-around, balance beam and floor exercise
2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Tampa, Fla: Bronze in floor exercise
2022 U.S. Classic, Salt Lake City, Utah: Gold in balance beam; silver in all around and floor exercise
2022 Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas: Bronze in all-around
2018 Hopes Classic, Salt Lake City, Utah: Gold in floor exercise

International Competition Results
2024 Jesolo Trophy, Jesolo, Italy: Bronze in team competition
2023 Junior World Championships, Antalya, Turkey: Silver in team competition
2022 DTB Pokal Cup, Stuttgart, Germany: Gold in team competition

Nickname: Hez
Birthday: June 4, 2008
Hometown: Oradell, NJ
High School Graduation Year: 2026
Year she began gymnastics: 2013
Favorite Event: Bars
Parents: Henry Rivera and Heidy Ruiz, who are both from the Dominican Republic
Siblings: Hanly Rivera and Carhelis Abreu
Favorite school subject: Math
Hobbies or favorite activities: Shopping
Favorite book: Mamba Mentality
Favorite movie: Spy Kids 2
Favorite Food: Rice and beans with chicken and avocado 

Scoreboard roundup — 7/9/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City at St. Louis PPD
Seattle Mariners 8, San Diego Padres 3
Toronto Blue Jays 3, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Baltimore Orioles 2
Houston Astros 4, Miami Marlins 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota vs. Chi White Sox PPD
Texas Rangers 5, Los Angeles Angels 4
Tampa Bay Rays 5, New York Yankees 3
Cleveland Guardians 9, Detroit Tigers 8
Boston Red Sox 12, Oakland A’s 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta Braves 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 2
Philadelphia Phillies 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
New York Mets 7, Washington Nationals 5
Cincinnati Reds 12, Colorado Rockies 6
Pittsburgh Pirates 12, Milwaukee Brewers 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota Lynx 82, Los Angeles Sparks 67

