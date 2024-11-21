Courtney B. Vance talks ‘blessing’ of getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

On Thursday’s installment of The Jennifer Hudson show, Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance talked about his anticipation of receiving one of the biggest honors in showbiz, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Vance is following in the Walk of Fame footsteps of his award-winning wife, Angela Bassett

“Angela got hers I think back in ’07, and the [children] were 2,” he said of their fraternal twins, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, who are now 18. 

“Aw, they were babies!” J. Hud gushed to a throwback photo of the family at Bassett’s ceremony. 

Grotesquerie star and executive producer Vance said they still need to schedule his ceremony, but added, “It’s such a blessing to be in the class of ’24-’25.”

Vance will be in good company: When the next slate of nominees was announced back in June, it was revealed that some of the actor’s “class” will include actress Nia Long, actor-director Bill Duke, Sherri Shepherd, Fantasia, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda.

According to the organization’s website, upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to dedication.

Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she’ll be playing Timothée Chalamet‘s mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.

The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 “is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic” of one of the sport’s biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.

The cast also includes Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.

Eva Longoria is taking a stroll down memory lane — or Wisteria Lane, actually — to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

The actress, who played Gabrielle Solis on the ABC dramedy, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 3, to mark the day the show premiered back in 2004 and express what the show means to her.

“20 years of Desperate Housewives!!” Longoria began. “I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me.”

“So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits. Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way,” following that with a pair of heart emoji. 

Longoria’s post included a photo of her and her Housewives co-stars who stayed with the show from beginning to end: Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young), Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Longoria also featured behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the show as well as some of her character’s most iconic moments.

Another cast photo among the slideshow features Nicollette Sheridan, who played Edie Britt for the first five seasons.

Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons, airing its series finale on May 13, 2012.

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller White Mars, according to Deadline. The film, set in an isolated research facility in Antarctica, follows microbiologist Sammie — played by Hale — who tries to save her fellow crew members from a malevolent entity bent on killing them all, per the outlet …

Variety reports Daisy Ridley will reunite with her Cleaner director Martin Campbell for the action thriller Dedication. Ridley will play Major Billie Jean Parker, “a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas,” according to the outlet. She’s forced back into action by Romatas’ vengeful son, who launches an attack on an event she attends and takes hostages …

Grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi is in talks to star in the coming-of-age comedy Bloom, along with Sex Education‘s Kedar Williams-Stirling, UgliesKeith Powers and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Hamilton, according to Deadline. The movie centers on “a young and gifted Black artist,” played by Williams-Stirling, who moves to Italy on a college scholarship and “forges unexpected friendships and ignites a passionate romance, all within the captivating orbit of a defiant and opulent circle of wealthy young Black adults deemed ‘The Casa Rosa Kids,'” per the entertainment website …

