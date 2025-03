Dr. Mark Crabtree, managing partner of Martinsville Smiles Dentistry and former mayor of Martinsville, and Jay Dickens, CEO of The Lester Group, have been appointed to the board of directors of the New College Institute, completing a list of 15 appointees throughout the state. The announcement was made by the Governor’s Office on Friday.

(Photo: Crabtree, at left, courtesy Martinsville Smiles; and Dickens, courtesy The Lester Corporation)