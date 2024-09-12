“Creative genius” Francis Ford Coppola suing ‘Variety’ over on-set behavior stories

One of the most recognized names in Hollywood is going after one of the most recognized trades about Hollywood. 

Francis Ford Coppola is suing Variety — and two of its writers specifically — for libel over articles that alleged he made unwanted advances toward female extras on his movie Megalopolis

The coverage claimed Coppola hugged, kissed and danced with extras behind the scenes of a party scene in the film.

Incidentally, Lauren Pagone, one of those actresses quoted in an Aug. 2 follow-up article, has sued “the filmmaker and others in Georgia for civil battery, civil assault, and negligent failure to prevent sexual harassment,” according to Deadline

Coppola’s motion, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, doesn’t mention that lawsuit. 

However, the trade says his suit claims the original July 26 article contains “false and defamatory statements” meant to “damage” his reputation and cause him “severe emotional distress.” 

Deadline quotes the suit from Coppola’s attorneys: “Some people are creative. Very few people are creative geniuses. In the world of motion pictures, Plaintiff Francis Ford Coppola … is a creative genius. Some people are jealous and resentful of genius. Those people therefore denigrate and tell knowing and reckless falsehoods about those of whom they are jealous.”

Further, it says, “Variety Media, LLC … its writers and editors, hiding behind supposedly anonymous sources, accused Coppola of manifest incompetence as a motion picture director, of unprofessional behavior on the set of his most recent production,” adding, “Each of these accusations was false and knowingly so.”

Coppola is seeking $15 million in damages.

After the original Variety piece broke, Deadline ran an interview with another extra, Rayna Menz, who insisted the director “did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable.”

Trailer for ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ teases “trial of the century” for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck
Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer to the anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À DeuxJoaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck/Joker is about to take center stage in the “trial of the century” for his crimes from Todd Phillips‘ Oscar-winning original.

“Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. Another adds, “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he’s not. He’s a monster.”

We then see a meet-cute between Fleck and Lady Gaga‘s Harley Quinn, with the latter telling him, “When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn’t feel so alone anymore.”

Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks to be a talk show studio set with “Joker & Harley” in bright lights.

“I got this sneaking suspicion that we’re not giving the people what they want,” Fleck says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, “It’s OK, baby. Let’s give the people what they want.”

The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we’ll hear in the film, including “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You),” “For Once in My Life” and “Get Happy.” The latter is sung quietly between Harley and Joker, with Phoenix in chains as he’s literally getting ready for the judgement day, as the song says.

The official synopsis reads: “Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

Eugene and Dan Levy discuss father-son “chemistry” and “bickering” ahead of Emmys hosting
Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son stars of Schitt’s Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy category four years ago, are returning to the show, this time as hosts.

Ahead of their primetime spot, the pair sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly to discuss the big event as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

They are the first father-son duo to host the show.

“I think in prepping for this thing, you can’t really overthink the firsts,” Dan said. “My biggest obstacle was fear. And I feel like if fear is your biggest obstacle, you have to do it,” he said.

“I told my wife that we were asked to host. She said, ‘Well, you’re not doing it,” Eugene recalled with a laugh. “There was electricity that was kinda drawing us into it, right?” he added.

Dan explained, “The challenge is not humiliating yourself on national television in front of millions and millions of people,” he said.

The duo best described their chemistry as a continuous, humorously confrontational back and forth.

“Bickering.” said Dan when asked how the pair communicates together.

“Yeah. It’s kind of a bicker, kinda back and forth. It’s a general lack of respect,” said Eugene — which Dan said is “a kind of chemistry that works on an award show.”

Eugene reflected on Dan developing his comedic chops as a child — chops which helped Schitt’s Creek score nine Emmy wins. “He found it at some point. He found his comedic voice,” said Eugene, 77. “He was able to put the family away with a single word or a phrase.”

Dan, 41, said it was this real-life family dynamic that helped make Schitt’s Creek such a success.

Watch the extended conversation on The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sonic and Robotnik team up in new trailer to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” seems to be the order of the day in the action-packed new trailer to the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

According to Paramount Pictures, “Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.”

Shadow is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and his character goes John Wick mode on the heroes: He can teleport, fly and has the strength to best even Elba’s punchy Knuckles in hand-to-oversized-hand combat.

“Shadow’s story began much like yours did, Sonic,” a military man advises the heroic hedgehog. “But where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss.”

The producers continue, “With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

“He’s too powerful,” Sonic says. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we need you-know-who.”

That “you-know-who” is Jim Carrey‘s nefarious Dr. Robotnik, looking a little worse for wear when we first see him.

However, after a much-needed makeover to get him looking like his old self, he declares, “If I can’t rule the world, I might as well save it!”

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters in December.

