Crews still searching for flight reported missing on Thursday in Alaska

Crews still searching for flight reported missing on Thursday in Alaska
aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NOME, Alaska) — Crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search-and-rescue operations after a Bering Air caravan with 10 people aboard went missing, according to local authorities.

Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B, disappeared while flying from Unalakleet Airport to Nome Airport around 3:20 p.m. local time Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost,” the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region said.

There were nine passengers and a pilot on board.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was conducting an active ground search but that, due to weather and visibility, its crews were unable to search by air.

A National Guard C-130 reported it found nothing found so far. The Air Force also sent a C-130 to resume the search and also reported no visuals, and have one hour of flight search time remaining, according to an update early Friday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the reports and is monitoring situation, ABC News has learned.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jimmy Carter ceremonies live updates
Jimmy Carter ceremonies live updates
People watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on January 4, 2025 in Americus, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Pool/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA) — The emotional, week-long public goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter is underway.

Carter’s body will be transferred from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta on Saturday morning. A service will be held Saturday afternoon at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta for the former president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

 

Carter begins final journey to Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is now taking his final drive to Atlanta.

The public can view the motorcade in the cities of Preston, Ellaville, Butler, Reynolds, and Fort Valley.

The motorcade will arrive in Atlanta at about 3 p.m. The first stop will be the state capitol for a moment of silence. Carter’s remains will then go to the Carter Presidential Center for a service at 4 p.m.

Hearse makes emotional stop at Carter’s boyhood home

The motorcade is stopping in front of the Plains, Georgia, farm that was former President Jimmy Carter’s boyhood home. The home had no running water or electricity during his childhood.

The home is now a part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

National Park Service employees who work at the home saluted the hearse and the farm bell was rung 39 times in his honor.

Motorcade drives through Plains

The motorcade next drove through the small town of Plains, Georgia, the lifelong home of former President Jimmy Carter.

Members of the public were invited to line the route to pay their respects.

Secret Service agents carry Carter’s remains to hearse

The week-long funeral ceremonies for former President Jimmy Carter are officially underway.

Members of the public holding American flags gathered outside the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to honor Carter as his remains leave the facility.

Current and former Secret Service agents who protected Carter since he took office served as pallbearers, carrying the former president’s remains from the medical center to the waiting hearse.

The agents walked alongside the hearse with their hands on the vehicle as it slowly left the medical center.

After departing from the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains.

Carter will then be driven to Atlanta for a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Motorcade arrives at medical center

The Carter family has arrived at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to witness the transfer of former President Jimmy Carter.

After leaving the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains. Carter will then be taken to Atlanta for an afternoon ceremony.

Schedule of events for this week’s services

Former president Jimmy Carter’s body will be transferred Saturday morning from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A ceremony will be held at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mourners can pay their respects to Carter in Atlanta over the following days before his remains are transferred to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday to Thursday.

Carter will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning. President Joe Biden expected to deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter and his family will return to Plains for a private service.

The public is then invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late president’s final resting place.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 11 dead after record-breaking snowstorm swept across the South
At least 11 dead after record-breaking snowstorm swept across the South
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Gulf Coast is digging out from a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that struck from Texas to Florida, closing airports, crippling roadways and leaving freezing temperatures in its wake.

At least 11 deaths have been attributed to the storm and accompanying cold blast.

In Dale County, Alabama, one person was killed in a house fire after leaving their stove on to keep them warm and a second person was killed in a car accident, according to the local coroner.

One person died from hypothermia in Georgia and two people died in the cold in Austin, Texas, officials said.

Southwest of San Antonio, five people died when a tractor-trailer collided with other vehicles on an icy road, the Texas Department of Safety said.

In Moncks Corner, South Carolina, a 71-year-old man died while shoveling snow, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

This storm brought more snow to some cities than any other storm in at least the last 130 years.

Florida saw its most snow on record, with 9.8 inches of snow recorded in Milton, northeast of Pensacola.

Pensacola also saw an all-time record for the city with 8.9 inches.

Texas experienced its first-ever blizzard warning. Beaumont, Texas, recorded 5.2 inches of snow — an all-time record.

Mobile, Alabama, saw an all-time record high of 7.5 inches.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches.

New Orleans recorded 8 inches, marking the most snow in the city since 1895.

And the danger isn’t over. An extreme cold warning is in effect Thursday morning from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle, with temperatures dropping as low as 12 degrees in parts of the Gulf Coast.

For Louisiana, this is the coldest it’s been in over 100 years, state climatologist Jay Grymes said.

While snow has melted in many areas, the freeze remains a serious threat. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Joe Donahue is urging “everyone to avoid unnecessary travel.”

Many of the areas hit hard by the storm will thaw soon; temperatures are expected to climb to the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

White Christmas forecast: Where snow, ice is expected
White Christmas forecast: Where snow, ice is expected

(NEW YORK) — Nine states from Virginia to Maine are under snow alerts on Christmas Eve morning as a band of snow moves through the Northeast, bringing treacherous driving conditions.

A white Christmas?

The National Weather Service considers it a white Christmas if there’s 1 inch or more of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Boston is getting its first white Christmas in five years and New York City could see its first white Christmas in 15 years.

Christmas Eve forecast

On Christmas Eve morning, the heaviest snow is hitting upstate New York and northern New England where locally more than 1 foot of snow is possible.

A coating to 1 inch of snow is possible along Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston on Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for DC and Philadelphia due to the dangerous combination of a glaze of ice with a potential coating of snow.

By Tuesday afternoon, the snow will end and the sun will come out in the Northeast, ushering in a dry Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day morning.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm system in the Pacific Ocean is producing extreme waves that are only seen every few years on the West Coast.

Waves could reach 60 feet in Northern California and southern Oregon and could reach 25 feet in Southern California on Tuesday morning.

This storm is bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning to Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay area.

Some of the rain could reach Southern California, including Los Angeles, by the evening.

Christmas Day forecast

On Christmas Day, temperatures will reach 35 degrees in New York City, 39 degrees in Chicago, 53 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and 59 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal in the Northeast and slightly above normal in the Midwest.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Christmas Day from Texas to Mississippi to Tennessee.

Six to 12 inches of snow is forecast for the higher elevations in the Rocky Mountains, from Taos, New Mexico, to Big Sky, Montana.

It’ll be a rainy Christmas afternoon in Oregon and Washington, with snow in the Cascade mountain range.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.