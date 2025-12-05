Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17

The poster for ‘Sinners.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix surprise releases first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things fans have been given a chance to return to the Upside Down a few weeks early.

Netflix has released the first five minutes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and they may leave audiences surprised with where and when the season starts.

Season 5 begins with a scene that canonically takes place in season 1. It opens with Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, on Nov. 12, 1983 — six days after he originally went missing.

A de-aged Schnapp acting as 12-year-old Will is confused and shaking with fear inside of the Upside Down’s version of Castle Byers. He sings the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash to himself in an attempt to calm himself down. His older brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), introduced that song to him in the series’ pilot episode.

A demogorgon then crashes inside of Castle Byers. Will makes his escape after shooting the creature with a hunting rifle. The young boy climbs a tree to try to outwit the demogorgon, but it scales up after him, causing Will to plummet to the ground, unconscious.

The creature pulls Will to the Upside Down’s version of Hawkins Library, straight to the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

“You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William,” Vecna says to the boy.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

Kris D. Lofton talks ‘trying to rekindle that brotherly bond’ in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’
Kris D. Lofton and Isaac Keys in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV:Force’ (Starz)

Kris D. Lofton is coming with a different energy on season 3 of Power Book IV: Force. After feuding with his brother Diamond Sampson, played by Isaac Keys, over the leadership of the CBI drug organization, he says his character, Jenard Sampson, is just looking to restore their relationship.

“This season, I think, it’s more about trying to, like, rekindle that brotherly bond and flame that he knows is buried deep down in there, in him and his brother,” Kris tells ABC Audio.

Getting in his way, however, are several factors, including his power-hungry girlfriend, Shanti “Showstopper” Page, played by Adrienne Walker; his addiction to heroin; and his distaste for drug dealer Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora.

“[Jenard is] being pulled in two, three, four different directions,” Kris shares, adding “he’s essentially trying to make everybody happy.”

“He’s a people pleaser, but he’s also kind of manipulative in a way. And he kind of all over the place,” Kris continues. “[Jenard] has got a lot going on.” 

Force returns Friday, marking the third and final season of the show. Jenard was first introduced to fans as the younger brother of Diamond, who kept the CBI drug organization afloat when Diamond was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The tension began when Diamond quickly took the reins back upon his release and started working with drug dealer and Chicago implant Tommy Egan. The move made Jenard feel overlooked, leading to his desire to oust Tommy and reclaim his position with CBI. 

Jenard’s story continues Friday with the season 3 premiere of Force. It will be available to watch on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Emma Stone says Andrew Garfield lied about his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role
Emma Stone attends the ‘Bugonia’ Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Emma Stone was shocked her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Andrew Garfield kept a Spidey secret from her.

Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Stone, who played Garfield’s love interest, Gwen Stacy, in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, says she was kept in the dark about his appearance in the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man multiverse film. The actress confirmed this on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

“I asked him if he was going to be in that and he was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Stone said. “I was like, ‘What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?’ But it wasn’t no, it was yes.”

Even though Garfield didn’t tell her the truth about his role in the film, Stone said she admires his dedication to keeping the reveal a secret.

“Good for him. He kept it really close to the vest,” Stone said.

Garfield has previously opened up about having to keep the secret from Stone.

“Emma kept on texting me,” Garfield said on a 2022 episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I kept it going, even with her.”

The fourth Holland-led Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.