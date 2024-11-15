‘Cross’ debuts on Prime Video Friday

Cross debuts on Prime Video Friday. Aldis Hodge stars as brilliant criminal psychologist Alex Cross, the hero from James Patterson‘s bestselling book series.

ABC Audio caught up with Hodge, who described how he brought his own flavor to the character, who had been previously played by Morgan Freeman in the 1997 hits Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider, and then by Tyler Perry in 2012’s Alex Cross.

“The flavor was tied to my honest nature,” Hodge said at New York Comic Con. “Every time I approach a character, it starts with: What is his ‘why,’ who is he as a man? And the first time I sat down with [show creator Ben Watkins] to talk about this, we didn’t even talk about the character development. We talked about who we were personally, and that’s what fed into who the character became.” 

Hodge continues, “So I don’t even have to worry about who [Cross] is, I already know him. And now we just have to figure out how he approaches and figures out situations. It makes it really seamless,” Hodge says. 

The series centers on Cross’ hunt for a sadistic serial killer. “As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together,” the show’s synopsis teases.

Cross has already been renewed for a second season.

In brief: Mike White has pitched 'The White Lotus' season 4 and more
In brief: Mike White has pitched ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 and more

There hasn’t even been a trailer for season 3 of The White Lotus, but creator Mike White is already prepared for a potential season 4. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max, said Tuesday that White pitched him a concept for a fourth season of the popular drama series while he visited the show’s season 3 set in Thailand. Bloys also said if White is up to do another season of The White Lotus, then HBO will make another season …

Guy Richie is bringing Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins together for his latest film, Wife & Dog. While plot details are not yet known, the movie has been described as a “return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy Richie explored in The Gentlemen film and TV series.” It starts shooting in the U.K. in February 2025 …

Newlyweds Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are reuniting on their first film together since becoming husband and wife. The couple will star in the upcoming thriller Coyote, which follows a family fighting for their lives against coyotes amidst a wildfire in the Hollywood Hills. This isn’t their first collaboration. Long and Bosworth previously acted together in the films Barbarian and House of Darkness
 

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' holds off 'Transformers One,' tops box office again with $26 million weekend
Parisa Taghizadeh

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice topped the domestic box office for the third straight week, earning an estimated $26 million and bringing its total up to $226 million. The sequel added an estimated $17.2 million overseas for a global tally of $300 million.

Right behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was Transformers One, opening in second place with an estimated $25 million — below its targeted $30-$40 million. Internationally, the animated film, with a voice cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm and Keegan-Michael Key, collected an estimated $14 million, for a $39 million global haul.

Speak No Evil took third place with an estimated $5.9 million second week haul, bringing its North American total to $21.4 million. The black comedy grabbed an estimated $7.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $42 million.

The Halle Berry-led horror film Never Let Go debuted with an estimated $4.5 million at the domestic box office for a fourth place finish.

Deadpool & Wolverine rounded out the top five, adding an estimated $3.9 million to bring its domestic haul to $627 million. Globally, the film has collected $1.3 billion.

Elsewhere, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, opened just outside the top five with an estimated $3.1 million.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1-year anniversary of his death
Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends actress shared a collection of photos of Perry on the one-year anniversary of his 2023 death.

The first photo Aniston shared was a black-and-white shot of her under Perry’s arm while the pair posed for the picture. A second shot shows Perry and Aniston on the set of Friends while Perry leans over and kisses Aniston on the forehead. In another picture, the cast of Friends is huddled together arm-in-arm. The final shot shows Perry smiling in a suit.

Aniston captioned the slideshow “1 year” and tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation. 

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

In an Instagram post last November following Perry’s death, Aniston remembered Perry.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” wrote Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing on Friends.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again,” she continued. “I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Aniston opened up to Variety in December, saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston told the outlet.

