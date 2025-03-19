Crowdfunding campaign raises over $100,000 for Connecticut man held captive in home for 20 years
(WATERBURY, Conn.) — A crowdfunding effort has raised over $100,000 for a Connecticut man who was held captive for over 20 years in his home.
His stepmother was arrested last week for allegedly holding her “severely emaciated” stepson in captivity since he was 11 years old.
The now-32-year-old man suffered prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect and inhumane treatment, according to police. He had not received basic medical and dental care and an education.
The man is 5-foot-9 and weighed just 68 pounds when he was found, according to officials.
The crowdsourced effort, organized by Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, will be used to pay for medical and dental care, counseling and therapy for physical and emotional recovery, housing and daily living expenses and support for legal fees, the nonprofit said.
Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury said it is in the process of setting up a trust for the man. The crowdfunding effort has gathered donations from over 300 people as of Wednesday morning.
The man was discovered on Feb. 17, when Waterbury Police Department officers, along with personnel from the Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a house fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished and two occupants were found inside the home at the time. The first person was identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, the owner of the property who called authorities for help, and the second person was identified as a 32-year-old man who was later determined to be Sullivan’s stepson.
Sullivan was evacuated to safety following the fire but the male occupant, who had suffered smoke inhalation and exposure to the fire, had to be assisted from the home by Waterbury Fire Department personnel and was placed in the care of emergency medical services, police said.
Investigators quickly realized there was a room in the house that appeared to have exterior locks on the door and, as they began speaking to the male victim, he disclosed he had been held captive in the house for approximately 20 years.
The victim then told police he had started the fire, telling first responders, “I wanted my freedom,” officials said.
Sullivan’s lawyer defended his client and said it was the victim’s late father who was responsible.
“He was not locked in the room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food. She provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations,” her lawyer, Ioannis Kaloidis, told New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH last week.
Kaloidis said the stepson’s late biological father “dictated how the boy would be raised.”
(WASHINGTON) — Even as crews continued to comb the Potomac River for the remains of victims, the Army Corps of Engineers began on Monday the delicate task of removing from the frigid water the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military Black Hawk helicopter that collided in midair last week near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
With the roar of commercial jets taking off and landing from the airport’s nearby runway, and against the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol Building, the salvage operation began at the crack of dawn, officials said.
A large crane on a barge in the middle of the icy river had lifted one of the passenger plane’s engines and the aircraft’s crumpled fuselage from the river by noon, Col. Francis Pera of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, said at a news conference Monday afternoon. He said crews began lifting a wing of the passenger plane from the water at about 2:30 p.m.
The pieces were moved to a flatbed trailer to be taken on Tuesday to a nearby hanger where investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will search for answers to what caused the deadliest U.S. air disaster in 16 years.
Pera said the goal for Tuesday is to bring the jet’s cockpit to the surface.
The crash killed 64 passengers and crew aboard the regional jet and the three-person flight crew aboard the Black Hawk, which was on a nighttime training mission when it crashed into the jet, officials said.
At least 55 victims have been removed from the river and positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, D.C. Assistant Fire Chief Gary Steen said at Monday afternoon’s news conference.
“Our process is committed to the dignified recovery of the remains of personnel and passengers of the flight,” Pera said.
During Monday’s operation, several work stoppages were ordered to recover multiple sets of remains amid the wreckage, Pera said. Those remains were removed and taken to the medical examiner for identification.
“Should any remains be found during our process, an automatic work stoppage happens and we will definitely begin to begin the proper coordination with the appropriate authorities. Reuniting those lost in the tragic incident is really what keeps us all going. We’ve got teams that have been working this since the beginning and we’re committed to making this happen,” Pera said.
He added that preparation for the salvage operation began on Friday, with divers equipped with multiple cameras surveying the submerged wreckage, focusing on large pieces of wreckage to remove from the river first. He said that during the survey on Saturday, remains were also recovered from the water.
“I just want to make sure that everyone is crystal clear in understanding that all salvage operations will be completed in close coordination with the Unified Command, all of our partners just really to ensure strict adherence to our central priority that the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers and personnel takes precedence,” Pera said at a news conference on Sunday.
Crews working with multiple agencies, including the Navy and 200 members of the U.S. Coast Guard, conducted rehearsals on the best way to remove the wreckage while simultaneously preparing for the discovery of more victims, according to Pera.
“We’ve got a wide debris field. Within that wide debris field, we’re employing different techniques to make sure we understand what’s in the water,” Pera said.
Family members of the crash victims were driven to the banks of the Potomac River on Sunday to pay respects to their lost loved ones. Among those killed in the crash were a civil rights attorney, a biology professor, several champion figure skaters and many others.
“These people have suffered a terrible loss and they’re grieving and I think that that’s exactly what you’d expect,” said Fire Chief John Donnelly of the Washington, D.C., Fire Department, who has visited with the families. “There’s a whole range of emotions in that. I would say they are a strong group of families that are focused on getting their loved ones back, and I think that’s the appropriate place to be at this point.”
If pieces of wreckage removed from the water contain remains, those pieces will be moved close to a barge and a tent will be erected so “we have full discretion and then we will bring in proper personnel to deal with at the time,” Pera explained.
Donnelly said that local teams will continue to search the shoreline and around the river to make sure that all the debris is collected.
“And if by chance as a member of the public you come across some of that, you should call 911 and report it to them and we will get it taken care of and get it examined,” Donnelly said.
Donnelly called the salvage and recovery mission a “tough operation” for those doing the work. He said each agency supporting the mission has peer counselors to help divers and others working to clear the river to cope with the grim task.
“For our first responders, all of the people that are coming in here to support, this is a tough operation — and if you are a responder listening to this, we want you to know that you can have a lot of different feelings about this, and there are people out here to help you,” Donnelly said.
(ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah) — A 37-year-old man fell to his death while hiking at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities confirmed.
The hiker was found dead Sunday morning on the Canyon Overlook Trail, a mile-long trail that runs along the east side of the park, according to the National Park Service.
Authorities received a call at 7:06 a.m. reporting a “possible fall of a hiker in Zion National Park,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were first on the scene, where they found the deceased man “at approximately 7:40 a.m.” and determined “he was beyond help,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue team and “confirmed their findings,” according to the statement.
The Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team assisted in recovery efforts and the “hiker’s remains were transferred to the Washington County Medical Examiner for further examination,” according to the National Park Service.
The Canyon Overlook Trail was temporarily closed due to the incident but has since reopened, the National Park Service said.
Officials said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The identity of the hiker has not been released.
This is not the first time someone has fallen to their death at Zion National Park. In October, a 40-year-old man fell approximately 200 feet to his death while canyoneering with three others, according to the National Park Service.
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The dramatic 911 call has been released from the day University of Idaho students discovered one of their friends unconscious in what would become a shocking quadruple murder case that captivated the country.
A crying woman told the dispatcher, “Something has happened in our house, and we don’t know what.”
Another woman took the phone and said, “One of the roommates is passed out. And she was drunk last night and she’s not waking up.”
“Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night,” she added, in a haunting moment.
Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle at the girls’ off-campus house in Moscow in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend, was sleeping over at the time.
Two roommates inside survived, including one roommate who said in the middle of the night she saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in the house, according to court documents.
The roommate said she didn’t recognize the man, who she said walked toward the house’s sliding glass door. She described him as 5-foot-10 or taller, and “not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows,” according to documents.
On the frantic 911 call, rapid breathing is heard before one of the callers says, “She’s passed out — what’s wrong?”
The distressed caller then tells the dispatcher, “She’s not waking up.”
The woman continues crying and breathing heavily.
Then a man takes the phone. The dispatcher asks, “Is she breathing?” and the man replies, “No.”
Police believe the murders took place between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m., but the 911 call wasn’t made until 11:58 a.m.
The surviving roommates called and texted the victims multiple times between 4:19 a.m. and 4:32 a.m. — and the victims never answered, according to court documents.
At 10:23 a.m., the surviving roommates again texted Goncalves and Mogen, according to the documents.
At 11:50 a.m — just before the 911 call — the roommates called someone outside of the house.
Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the murders, was arrested in December 2022.
He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he’s set to go to trial in August.
ABC News’ Jenna Harrison and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.