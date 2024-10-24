‘Cruel Intentions’ series features new chapter for the cult classic: Watch trailer

‘Cruel Intentions’ series features new chapter for the cult classic: Watch trailer
Prime Video

Cruel Intentions, the cult classic film, is getting a new spin.

The trailer for the upcoming series, which is a new adaptation of the popular 1999 film, was released Thursday.

Like the film, the series packs a lot of drama and scandal and follows a similar plotline.

According to a press release for the series adaptation, the show “follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.”

“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States,” the synopsis continues.

“Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.”

The series stars a new group of actors, including Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover and Sara Silva as Cece Carroway.

The 1999 Cruel Intentions film was based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos‘ novel Les Liaisons Dangereuse, and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan PhillippeReese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Cruel Intentions will arrive on Nov. 21 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Daily Show’ sets Democratic National Convention schedule
‘The Daily Show’ sets Democratic National Convention schedule
Comedy Central

The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago will be hosting the Democratic National Convention beginning Monday, and The Daily Show news team will be there.

Michael Kosta kicks things off Monday at 10 p.m. CT, and his special guest will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Desi Lydic will co-host Tuesday evening and welcome Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. On Wednesday, Jordan Klepper returns with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

On Thursday, Jon Stewart takes the anchor desk for a live episode, a half hour later than usual, airing at 10:30 p.m. CT following the closing of the DNC.

The Daily Show news team includes Ronny Chieng, Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Warner Bros. TV chief gives updates on ‘Harry Potter’ series, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4
Warner Bros. TV chief gives updates on ‘Harry Potter’ series, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Harry Potter fans have just gotten an update about Warner Bros.’ planned TV series about the boy wizard.

Variety reports that while speaking at Mipcom in Cannes, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey shared some tidbits about what to expect, and it seems the show plans to delve into the Potter world even more than the movies did.

Dungey said that being part of the series is an “unbelievable dream, honestly … and as somebody who is a huge fan of the books, the opportunity to get to explore them in a little bit more in-depth that you can in just a two-hour film … that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

As for what stage the project is in, Dungey shared that the “writing staff was in place and they’re doing what they need to do, and casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along.” 

Dungey also offered an update on the future of Ted Lasso, noting, “We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days.” 

Earlier reports said Warner Bros. TV had picked up the options for series regulars Hannah WaddinghamBrett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, and it sounds like star Jason Sudeikis could be returning as well in some capacity.

“We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it,” Dungey said, “and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch the emotional trailer for ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’
Watch the emotional trailer for ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is here.

Christopher Reeve, who brought Clark Kent and his superhero persona Superman to life in four films throughout the ’70s and ’80s, was injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. 

As a quadriplegic, he continued to inspire generations of fans as an activist and advocate for spinal cord injury research, founding the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. He died in 2004 from heart failure. 

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, features all three of Christopher Reeve’s children and explores his enduring legacy.

“We said goodbye … he gave this wave,” son Matthew Reeve recalled in the trailer for the documentary, released Monday. “That was the last time I saw him on his feet.”

The trailer features a voice-over from the late actor, who says, “I ruined my life and everybody else’s” and laments that he won’t be able to “throw a ball” to his son Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, or “make love” to his wife Dana Reeve, who died in 2006 of lung cancer. “Maybe we should let me go.”

“She came flying in and she just yelled, ‘I love you. I love you,'” daughter Alexandra Reeve Givens recalled of her mom.

“And then she said the words that saved my life: You’re still you, and I love you,'” Christopher Reeve’s voice-over says.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and is in theaters across America on Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, with tickets available via Fathom Events.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.