Cuomo tells ‘The View’ a Mamdani win would be ‘gift’ for Trump, lead to NYC takeover

Former New York Governor and democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo appears on The View, Oct. 6, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo told “The View” on Monday it would be a “gift” to President Donald Trump if Zohran Mamdani wins the election in November and becomes New York City’s next mayor.

Cuomo said he’s the “last person” Trump wants to see as mayor, citing their relationship while he was governor of New York. “We fought on a daily basis,” Cuomo said.

He alleged that a Mamdani win would lead to a federal takeover of New York City and then Trump would use Mamdani as an example during other elections about the dangers of electing a far-left politician.

Trump “will take a picture of Mamdani and run around the country and say, here’s what happened to the Democrats,” Cuomo said. “Mamdani is a gift for him … because it’s the excuse he needs to take over New York, which he said he will do.”

Mamdani’s campaign is refuting Cuomo’s claims on “The View,” instead accusing Cuomo of wanting to “roll out the red carpet” for the president.

“Donald Trump and his billionaire donors have made it crystal clear that Andrew Cuomo is their choice candidate for mayor,” the Mamdani campaign said in a statement shared with ABC News. “When Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, Cuomo told New Yorkers not to overreact – and when Trump began deporting our neighbors, Cuomo called him for political advice. New Yorkers know that while Andrew Cuomo would simply roll out the red carpet for Trump, Zohran will be a mayor who fights relentlessly to protect us against Trump’s authoritarianism and deliver a more affordable city.”

Cuomo denied allegations from Mamdani and other critics that he’s Trump’s pick in the race. Cuomo also denied reporting in the New York Times that he had recently discussed the race on a call with Trump.

New York City’s mayoral race is down to three candidates, including Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, after Mayor Eric Adams recently dropped out of the race. He said the race is down to a democratic socialist in Mamdani and himself, a true Democrat.

“What’s really happening is there’s a civil war within the Democratic Party going on, and the Democratic Party is looking for its identity. And there are two factions. You have the democratic socialists, and then you have the Democrats, they have a very extreme view that they’re pursuing, which is different than the Democratic Party,” Cuomo said Monday on “The View.”

After Adams announced he was dropping out of the mayor’s race, Cuomo gave him kudos and said his withdrawal indeed shakes up the race. He said that New Yorkers should be “afraid” of a win by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

“I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness. You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes,” Cuomo said at the time. “He said, I’m going to put my personal ambition aside for the good of the city, because he’s afraid of the result if Mr. Mamdani would have [sic] win the election, and we should all be afraid of the result.”

And Adams no longer campaigning makes a difference, Cuomo said: “It’s not just about the polling. You know, the mayor was – is the incumbent mayor, so he is a potent force in the campaign; if he is not actively campaigning, that changes the entire dynamic of the race.”

Even still, Cuomo is running an uphill campaign after Mamdani delivered an upset win during the June Democratic primary. The former governor has been trailing the Democratic nominee in most polls and Mamdani has racked up major endorsements, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny during his mayoral campaign following his exit from the governor’s office four years ago as he faced mounting sexual harassment allegations.

During his appearance on The View, Cuomo said he now acts much more cautiously due to the “very painful” allegations.

“I learned a lesson, a painful lesson, which is to be much more cautious about everything you say, any joke, any comment,” Cuomo said Monday. “I won’t kiss a person on the cheek unless they initiate a kiss. So they taught me a lesson, just to be super cautious, because there is a sensitivity that has evolved that is real. If people feel it, it’s true, and it has to be respected.”

Cuomo made apologies back in 2021 when the allegations surfaced, but has since insisted he did nothing wrong, despite a state attorney general probe alleging he harassed 11 women. He was never charged with any wrongdoing,

Mamdani and other opponents have contended that Cuomo is still unfit to serve in office.

The former governor lost the Democratic primary after three rounds of ranked choice voting by nearly 130,000 votes. Cuomo pressed on and announced shortly after the defeat that he would continue to run as an independent candidate.

Senate to push forward with bill to claw back $9B from budget — including cuts to public broadcasting and USAID
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans are expected to move forward on Wednesday with efforts to codify some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts to programs such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and public broadcasting.

Their process to advance the package, submitted by the White House, began on Tuesday night when Republicans narrowly advanced the $9 billion rescissions package with the assist of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle on Tuesday night to cast votes against the bill after raising concerns about the lack of detail in the White House’s rescission plan: Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell. It’s likely that Murkowski, Collins and McConnell will maintain their positions against the package.

“I have several concerns, specific concerns, about this package,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor before casting her votes. “First, it’s unclear to me how the specific accounts that are targeted for the rescission are going to be impacted. Neither the administration or others have been able to provide that, that very clear, very transparent explanation about the programs and the priorities that are going to be cut as a result of the measure.”

“We’ve got big, broad categories, but I haven’t been given the comfort, if you will, that we’re not impacting maternal and child health, that we’re not impacting HIV, AIDS, that we’re not impacting nutrition programs and programs related to tuberculosis, malaria, polio, neglected tropical disease, pandemic prevention, family planning,” she continued.

Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement after her vote that “the rescissions package has a big problem — nobody really knows what program reductions are in it.” Collins added that for senators to carry out their “constitutional responsibility, we should know exactly what programs are affected and the consequences of rescissions.”

Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that the trio raised a “fair point” about the need for greater specificity of the package, but said the Senate would still move forward with the bill later in the day.

“I don’t disagree. I think more specificity would be a good thing, and certainly more detail in terms of how they — you know — what exactly it is that they intend to cut as a result of this,” Thune said. “But I think for the most part, most of our members believe that there was enough detail there to make a good decision about whether or not we want to move forward on the package.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought briefed Senate Republicans during their closed-door lunch on Tuesday, after which Thune announced that the Senate version of the bill would exclude cuts to PEPFAR, the popular HIV and AIDS relief program, and also gave assurances that a popular vaccine program, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, wouldn’t be impacted.

According to Thune, Vought also gave members details on the planned cuts during that meeting.

“Yesterday, what they handed out were all the categories of spending. You know, what there was going to be a balance left, how much they’re going to cut out of each category. And clearly in a lot of these programs there could be more detail, but I think most of our members believe that the administration, and looking at these and through the DOGE process, came up with savings that make sense and that help us achieve hopefully some meaningful reductions in spending that will root out some of the waste, fraud and abuse in these programs,” Thune said.

A “vote-a-rama” — or marathon voting session — on the legislation kicked off Wednesday afternoon, during which both parties are offering unlimited amendments to the bill. The first vote series includes five Democratic-led amendments related to reversing DOGE cuts proposed in the bill.

Democrats are expected to offer a number of amendments to challenge the package. But if Republicans stick together, Democrats will be largely powerless to block or modify this bill in any way. Unlike the megabills we often see with vote-a-ramas, this package is only eight pages long. All Democrats are expected to oppose the legislation, making it so Thune can only afford to lose three of his members with Vance’s tie-breaking vote once again.

It’s likely that the three Republicans who opposed the package on Tuesday will maintain their position on Wednesday.

Murkowski, at the Capitol on Wednesday, suggested that she wouldn’t be swayed by her colleagues or even President Donald Trump about her support for the bill. She raised concerns that this package, which claws back funds already appropriated by Congress, makes it so that lawmakers are not “legislating,” but simply affirming White House direction about policy.

“My obligation is to my constituents and to the Constitution. So I look at the Constitution and say that it is, it is the legislative branch that has the power of the purse. I take that charge personally, and so I’m going to execute on it. The president can say what he’s going to say, but that’s fine. I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” Murkowski said.

“We could have had the votes to keep this from being discharged yesterday, we were one short,” Murkowski said about blocking the bill. “And so today we will have a series of amendments, and we’ll see how that goes.”

If the Senate passes this package, it will have to go back to the House for final passage. The House must pass the bill on or before Friday in order to meet the deadline on this package.

Texas Democrats to return to state, clearing way for new congressional maps
In an aerial view, the Texas Capitol is seen on August 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Texas House Democrats confirmed on Monday morning that they are returning to Austin after a two-week standoff with Republicans over proposed congressional maps, potentially clearing the way for Republicans to approve changes that could net Republicans as many as five new House seats next year.

The Democrats did not confirm any specific action they plan to take on or off the House floor, but they say that they are going to build a “legal case against the discriminatory map”. The new maps are widely expected to be hit by lawsuits if they pass the legislature.

“We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape,” Democratic Caucus chair state Rep. Gene Wu said in a statement. “We’re returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans’ plans than when we left.”

After the Texas state legislature began a second special legislative session on Friday and failed still to meet quorum, Republican legislators are expected to try for a quorum Monday and then to work to advance proposed new congressional maps, which will have to once again pass through the House’s redistricting committee and procedural votes.

Separately, in California, days after Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced plans to get new congressional maps to go before voters in November in a counter to Texas, the state legislature will convene on Monday from recess and is set to rapidly work on passing legislation to get the maps on the ballot. Republicans and anti-gerrymandering advocates plan to protest and to call out what they say is an unfair process.

Illinois National Guard authorized for Chicago mission, official says
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The Illinois National Guard has received an official notification from the Pentagon authorizing a mission in Chicago, according to an Illinois official.

The official confirmed the mission will involve 300 Guardsmen tasked with protecting federal property under Title 10 authorities.

The Guard has not received mobilization orders, which means it will take a number of days to process and muster soldiers — and train them for the mission, according to the official.

At the very earliest, Guardsmen would be deployed in Chicago at the end of this week, the official said.

“The Governor did not receive any calls from any federal officials. The Illinois National Guard communicated to the Department of War that the situation in Illinois does not require the use of the military and, as a result, the Governor opposes the deployment of the National Guard under any status,” a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

The authorization comes amid escalating tensions in Chicago over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents on Saturday shot and wounded a woman they alleged was part of a convoy of protesters that rammed their vehicles during an “ambush.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Border Patrol agents opened fire on the woman in self-defense, alleging she was armed with a semiautomatic weapon and was driving one of three vehicles that “cornered” and rammed the CBP agents’ vehicles.

Describing the incident as “really strange,” Noem alleged that before the shooting, a caravan of 10 vehicles was following the CBP agents and officers through the streets of Chicago.

“They had followed them and gotten them cornered, pinned them down and then our agents, when getting out of their cars, they tried to run them over and had semiautomatic handguns on them to where our agents had to protect themselves and shots were fired and an individual ended up in the hospital that was attacking these officers,” Noem said in a statement on Sunday.

