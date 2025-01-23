Cynthia Erivo could earn EGOT with ‘Wicked’ nomination at 2025 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to the coveted EGOT status with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role as Elphaba in Wicked on Thursday, giving her a chance to EGOT — meaning she would have won all four of the biggest awards in entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Her EGOT journey began in 2016 when she won a Tony for best leading actress in a musical for playing Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway.

Erivo followed that up with a Grammy win in 2017 for best musical theater album for the Broadway cast recording of The Color Purple and a Daytime Emmy win in 2018 for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program alongside the Broadway cast of The Color Purple.

Since then, Erivo has had a couple shots at obtaining the EGOT with two Oscar nominations for the film Harriet.

She was nominated for best actress for Harriet, as well as best original song for “Stand Up” from Harriet at the 2020 Academy Awards, but didn’t win in either category.

With Wicked, Erivo once again has a chance to defy gravity with her unlimited talents and join the exclusive EGOT club.

‘Moana’ 2 tops Thanksgiving weekend box office with record-breaking $221 million debut
Disney’s Moana 2 posted a heroic box office box office debut, setting a Thanksgiving weekend box office record with an estimated $221 million. 

The animated adventure, featuring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning as the voices of Moana and Maui, respectively, was the biggest five-day domestic opening of all time, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie which had $204.6 million in 2023. Moana 2 is also the all-time biggest Thanksgiving weekend debut, beating the $125 million five-day Thanksgiving haul held by Disney’s Frozen in 2013.

Overseas, Moana 2 grabbed an estimated $165.3 million, for a global tally of $386.3 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Meanwhile, Wicked continued its impressive box office run, earning an estimated $117.5 million over the long weekend for a second place finish. That brings its two-week North American tally to $262.4 million and $359.3 million worldwide.

It’s now the highest-grossing musical based on a Broadway musical.

Third place went to Gladiator II, delivering an estimated $44 million in its second week of release. Its two week totals currently stand at $111.2 million domestically and $320 million worldwide.

The holiday adventure Red One snagged the number four spot, adding an estimated $18.7 million, bringing its North American tally to $75 million, for a total of $148.6 million globally.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with an estimated $4.9 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. Its domestic gross now stands at $32 million and $32.1 million globally.

Timothée Chalamet & cast delve into the making of the Bob Dylan flick ‘A Complete Unknown’
 Timothée Chalamet and the cast of A Complete Unknown recently talked to Rolling Stone about the making of the Bob Dylan film, and Chalamet shared some insight into his commitment to what he calls a “role of a lifetime.”

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” he says. “I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus.” 

He adds, “He deserved that and then more … God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”

Chalamet was listed as “Bob Dylan” on the film’s call sheet, and it fooled co-star Elle Fanning, who got an invite to a preproduction meeting with director James Mangold and “Bob,” thinking she was meeting the rock icon.

“I’m probably the first person in life to be let down by having a rehearsal with Timothée Chalamet, right?” she tells Rolling Stone. “Like, the first girl in history.” 

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, said Chalamet “wasn’t so full-on” with his method acting, but she noted he was “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well.”

And Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, described Chalamet’s commitment as “relentless.”

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing,” he said. “And I agreed totally — it was like, we cannot have a f****** audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

Jamie Foxx reveals he was hospitalized for a ‘stroke’ from a ‘brain bleed’ in new comedy special
Jamie Foxx reveals he was hospitalized for a ‘stroke’ from a ‘brain bleed’ in new comedy special
Jamie Foxx opened up about the mysterious health scare he experienced last year in his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized last year while filming his new movie Back in Action, with his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, saying at the time he had “experienced a medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Earlier this year, Foxx told a group of fans it all started with a “bad headache” on April 11 and, after asking a friend for something to treat the headache, he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything.

In his new stand-up special, the comedian revealed the doctors told his sister that he had “a brain bleed” that “led to a stroke.”

“I was fighting for my life, but I’m here in front of you!” he told the audience.

Foxx said in his special that when he woke up on May 4, he found himself in a wheelchair, with doctors telling him he couldn’t walk. He credited the therapists who pushed him to get better, slowly but surely.

“She said, ‘I can help you, Jamie Foxx,'” he recalled. “She says, ‘You remember the movie Karate Kid?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘We gonna wax on, wax off.'”

Foxx said he leaned on his faith in God and the love from his family to get him through that dark period of his life, with his youngest daughter, Anelise, joining him onstage during the special.

His motto through it all? “If I could stay funny, I could stay alive,” he said.

Foxx filmed his stand-up comedy special — his first in nearly two decades — last October during a set of three shows in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, which received a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy on television on Monday, is now streaming on Netflix.

