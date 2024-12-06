Cynthia Erivo speaks out against Ariana Grande’s cyberbullies: ‘Quite dangerous’

David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has Ariana Grande‘s back.

While in conversation at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival on behalf of the hit film Wicked on Friday, Erivo spoke about Grande’s past complaints about being cyberbullied for her appearance.

“I think cyber bullying is quite dangerous to be honest because it’s easy to be behind the computer and type words about a person you don’t know anything about,” Erivo said. “I think that the more we can protect ourselves from that the better … the best way to support someone who is going through that is really to be a counterpoint to whatever is coming at that person – be the voice that is positive.”

Erivo also spoke about the bond she created with Grande in order for them to play Elphaba and Glinda in the musical film.

“We didn’t audition together. We met after the roles, and we spent time together before we started rehearsals,” Erivo said. “We decided that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another, that we were going to work with each other and build a relationship which meant that when we were on set, we both felt really safe to play and to do the roles as we needed.”
 

‘Yellowstone’ reveals fate of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton after actor’s exit
Paramount Network

Yellowstone wasted no time revealing the fate of Kevin Costner‘s character, John Dutton, as season 5 continued Sunday night.

During the premiere episode for the back half of the show’s fifth season — the first new episode in nearly two years — it was confirmed early on that Costner’s John Dutton, the central patriarch figure of the show, was dead.

How did John die? A gun was found next to his blood-splattered body at his Montana ranch. While initially believed to have been a suicide, it was later revealed via a flashback that John was murdered.

Turns out Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) orchestrated a hit on John and for it to be staged as a suicide, a plan she and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) had previously cooked up.

Jamie — who had been going hard against his father in the first half of season 5 — was tearful about John’s death before Sarah told him it was her doing, and he seemed shocked that she’d gone through with it.

John’s death and how it happened have drawn a line in the sand between Jamie and his siblings, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who have their sights set on him moving forward.

Following some behind-the-scenes drama on the series, Costner revealed in a social media post in June that he wouldn’t be returning to Yellowstone for “season 5B or into the future.”

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it,” Costner said of the show. “I just want to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White: “He is a great actor and sings pretty good”
Disney/Randy Holmes

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Boss has shared his thoughts on the actor’s singing voice.

Springsteen appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, where he talked about the film. According to People, he said, “It’s a lovely cast and I am involved a little.”

The Boss also acknowledged that portraying him on the big screen could be a challenge for White.

“This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation,” he said. “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

White previously revealed in an interview with GQ that he’d be doing his own singing in the film.

“I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars,” he said. “I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

In related news … After rumors circulated in May that Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the film, the actor has now confirmed his participation.

“It just always spoke to me, there’s a melancholy to it,” he told NME of Nebraska. “I am doing [Deliver Me From Nowhere] but I’d always felt that way about that album. There’s a narrative to it that comes from a very deep place in him and you can feel that.”

