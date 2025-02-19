Cynthia Erivo will star as Jesus in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Hollywood Bowl

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo is taking on another musical for her next role.

It was announced Tuesday that the Wicked star and three-time Oscar nominee will play Jesus in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner’s performances at the iconic LA venue will take place Aug. 1-3.

“Just a little busy this Summer,” Erivo wrote in her Instagram Story about the news. “Can’t wait!!”

Jesus Christ Superstar, which features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Webber, is a rock opera about Jesus Christ’s final days, according to a press release.

It focuses on “the complex relationship between Jesus and his disciple-turned-betrayer, Judas Iscariot,” the press release continues.

Songs that are featured in the musical include “Superstar,” “Gethsemane” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

The upcoming summer production will be led by Sergio Trujillo, who will direct and choreograph, and Stephen Oremus, who will serve as musical director and conductor. It will also be produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

The news about Erivo’s next role comes on the heels of a whirlwind awards season for the actress.

Erivo was nominated for an Oscar in January for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. This awards season, she’s also earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy and a Critics Choice Award for best actress.

‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show
‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show
Matt Sayles/Disney

Bachelor contestant Beverly Ortega is opening up about her sudden exit from the show.

Fans were left wondering what happened when Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York, left the show without explanation during the Feb. 10 episode before getting to go on a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelor Grant Ellis.

In the Feb. 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Ortega revealed she was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery to get her appendix removed.

According to the National Institute of Health, appendicitis is a condition where one’s appendix gets inflamed. The typical treatment is surgery to remove the inflamed organ.

Ortega said on the podcast that she woke up from a nap with her stomach hurting, revealing that she experienced “excruciating pain” and continued to throw up for 12 hours.

“I was like, ‘I know my body. I’m listening to my body. Something is not OK,'” she recalled.

Ortega said she didn’t think it was “anything serious” beyond just “really bad stomach pain” or potentially food poisoning but that she was eventually taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t safe for Ortega to fly home to have the surgery so she had it in California, where The Bachelor is filmed, and her mother flew out to take her home after she was cleared to travel.

Despite being physically OK after the surgery, Ortega said it took her “a month and a half to recover emotionally” from what could have been between her and Ellis.

“I left with, like, the ‘what-if,'” she said. “Obviously we were building a connection. He saw and felt exactly what I was seeing and feeling. And I know they didn’t show a lot of our moments, but we did have a lot of cute little moments.”

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan star in hilarious Super Bowl ad with nod to their iconic film
Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan star in hilarious Super Bowl ad with nod to their iconic film
Hellman’s

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s reunion has been revealed and it’s … a Super Bowl commercial!

In the new ad released Wednesday for Hellmann’s mayonnaise, the When Harry Met Sally co-stars are right back where it all started, sitting in New York City’s famous Katz’s Delicatessen, where one of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 film took place.

“I can’t believe they let us back in this place,” Crystal says to Ryan in the commercial. When Ryan asks “Why?” Crystal says “Hello …,” nodding to the famous deli scene from the classic.

“Nobody remembers that,” responds Ryan, shrugging off the reference.

As Ryan and Crystal dig into their sandwiches, Ryan expresses displeasure, but after she adds mayonnaise to her sandwich, she immediately begins to really enjoy the sandwich, channeling her famous excited reaction from the original film, 35 years later.

“Here we go,” responds Crystal in annoyance.

As Ryan continues, banging her hands on the table and rolling her head back, Crystal chimes in, “This one’s real.”

“Lunch and a show,” he says, addressing onlookers.

A surprise twist at the end reveals Sydney Sweeney sitting nearby, who delivers the now-iconic punchline, “I’ll have what she’s having” — which was originally delivered by When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner‘s mother, Estelle Reiner.

The 30-second spot will air in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, while a 60-second version will debut on social media.

The stars previously teased the reunion in an Instagram post.

Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and more to present at 2025 Oscars
Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and more to present at 2025 Oscars
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Another round of Oscars presenters has been announced.

Ahead of the 2025 Oscars, the Academy revealed on Tuesday that Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Whoopi Goldberg will take the stage to hand out trophies.

Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will also present.

Last year’s Academy Award winners — Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone — were previously announced as presenters for the upcoming awards show.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Academy.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised on ABC, streamed on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O’Brien is this year’s Oscars host.

