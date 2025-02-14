Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion
Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.
Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.
The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.
“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.
The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.
After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.
And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.
Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.
Reese Witherspoon announced Thursday that Lexi Minetree has been cast as young Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.
Witherspoon, who originated the role in the Legally Blonde films released in 2001 and 2003, shared a video to Instagram of her revealing the news to Minetree.
“Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day,” Witherspoon tells Minetree in the video. “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard, and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore — because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods.”
Minetree, through tears, asks Witherspoon for a hug and the two embrace before calling Minetree’s mother.
“Y’all sound exactly alike,” Minetree’s mom says after they tell her the news.
“Isn’t it crazy? When I saw her tape I was like, ‘Are we the same person?’ This is so weird,” Witherspoon responds.
In a post on her Instagram page, Minetree wrote that her “brain is going nuts” over the news and went on to thank Witherspoon for “handing me down Elle Woods.”
“I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands,” she added. “P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that.”
Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation in May 2024 that it had ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, from Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.
According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”
Witherspoon will also act as an executive producer.
Damon Wayans Jr. concurrently starred on CBS’ Poppa’s House and Apple TV’s Shrinking, which wrapped its second season Wednesday. Though the former’s a show where he works with his actual family, he says the cast of Shrinking provided a similar feeling.
“I will say that my first day on set of Shrinking felt like family. It felt like they have such a warm environment. All the writers are great. And so you can just tell that they know that they’re sitting on fire. Like, you know, they just have that confidence. When you walk in, you’re like, you guys know you’re doing the right s***….,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “That’s kind of how it feels on this show with my dad.”
While season 2 of Shrinking is over, the premiere season of Poppa’s House is currently on hiatus. New episodes are expected to air in January 2025.
Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.
“It’s a Marvel movie for God’s sake. And it’s got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff,” the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. “Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It’s an introduction to a whole new genre.”
The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross’ shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character’s transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.
“He’s complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions,” Ford explained.
Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there’s more that keeps acting interesting.
“I find challenge,” he said. “I find new people to work with.”
Ford said that choosing a favorite role “would be like comparing your children one to the other” because “each film is a different opportunity.”
“It’s kind of a fantastic way to spend your life,” he said.
When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, “I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don’t reflect on it. I’m looking for something past that point.”
Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is “green.”
Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.