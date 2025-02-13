Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg’s have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion

FZS/MEGA/GC Images

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.

Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.

The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.

The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.

After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.

Damon Wayans Jr. says joining Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ ‘was a great decision
Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV’s Shrinking is coming to ﻿﻿an end, with its finale dropping on Christmas Day. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. But Damon admits he knew nothing about the show when producer Bill Lawrence pitched it to him.

“He was like, ‘Wanna come do this show?’ And I was just like, ‘What is it about?’ He’s like, ‘It’s about shrinks who don’t have their s*** together.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ He’s like, ‘Harrison Ford is in it.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ And so I watched,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “I sat and I watched the first episode and I wound up watching the entire first season just in one sitting. And I was just like, I have to be a part of this show. And so I went and I went willingly. And I was just so happy. It was a great decision that I made.”

He adds working with Harrison was “everything that you’d imagine”: “He’s so professional. He’s so quick and he likes to laugh.” With that in mind, he made it his goal “to try and make him break character,” which he did a few times.

“He actually made me break several times, too,” Damon says. “So, yeah, it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”

He praises everyone on the cast, including Jason Segel, who he says “is amazing in the show”; Michael Urie, who is “crushing it”; and his “fave” Williams, noting, “That woman is just … perfect.”

“I’m just so happy to be a part of it because it’s just like you’re sitting there with some titans,” Damon says.

Will Ferrell dresses in full ‘Elf’ gear for NHL hockey game
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will Ferrell is closing out the holiday season in iconic form.

The actor and comedian was spotted at the Los Angeles Kings game Sunday night, sitting rinkside decked head to toe in full Elf gear, a callback to his wildly popular role as Buddy the elf — aka Buddy Hobbs, the goofy human who grew up as one of Santa’s elves — from the 2003 hit comedy movie.

Ferrell wore Buddy’s iconic green and yellow cap and green fur-trimmed coat to watch the NHL game with his wife and son at Crypto.com Arena.

He sported an uncharacteristic scowl, switching between a beverage and what appeared to be an un-lit prop cigarette throughout the game.

The LA Kings got in on the fun as well, celebrating the appearance of the legendary Christmas character by posting on social platform X, “BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD.”

The Kings went on to win the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Elf premiered in November 2003. It tells the story of Buddy the elf’s adventures around New York City as he tries to reconnect with his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), after being raised at the North Pole by his adoptive father, Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), and working in Santa Claus’ (Ed Asner) workshop.

According to The Numbers, a film industry data website, Elf raked in $227,909,435 at the worldwide box office.

Brooke Shields shares message she wants women to take from her new memoir
Macmillan Publishers

Brooke Shields is sharing the message she hopes readers take away from her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actress and model said the book’s message for women is “that this period of their time over 40 is a wonderful time, and it’s all about you.”

“You’ve earned it, and it’s your turn to feel really, really supported by yourself and good about yourself,” she added.

Shields said the biggest misconception about aging as a woman, in her opinion, is that “we’ve had a good run” and that they’re “sort of put out to pasture.”

“Every single woman I know who’s over 40 is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They are doing new things and they’re empowered in a way that they weren’t ever before.”

Shields also detailed what she has planned for her milestone 60th birthday in May, revealing it might be more low-key than many would expect.

“I’m most looking forward to being able to be in this age with my girls, watching them sort of really come into their own lives,” she said of daughters Rowan and Grier.

Shields said her birthday plans are more likely to include “spending time with my girlfriends” and doing activities like going to the spa or other fun activities “rather than have a big party.”

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman is out Jan. 14.

