D23 opens: ‘Avatar 3’ title, ‘Zootopia’ sequel news, ‘Incredibles 3’ announced, and more

‘Snow White’ – Disney

Friday marked the opening of D23, the annual fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News. From the drop, the fan fest made headlines. 

Here are just some of Friday’s big reveals: 

  • A new trailer was revealed for Moana 2, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. It opens November 27. 
     
  • The title of the third installment of the global blockbuster Avatar franchise was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash. Shot alongside the smash 2022 sequel The Way of Water, it’s due in theaters December 19, 2025.
     
  • Loki season 2 veteran and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will lend his voice to a snake named Gary in the sequel to 2016’s billion-plus grossing Zootopia. Original cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, who was on hand at the Anaheim event, will be back as bunny cop Judy Hopps, along with her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced again by Jason Bateman, when the movie hits theaters Nov. 26, 2025.
     
  • Disney/Pixar revealed the franchise’s original director — and Ratatouille Oscar winner — Brad Bird will be back for Incredibles 3, due in theaters in the spring of 2026. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter return, respectively, as Bob Parr and wife Helen/aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl; Sarah Vowell reprises Violet, while Dash will be voiced by Huck Milner for the threequel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise as Lucius Best/Frozone, and Bird will be back as supersuit designer Edna Mode.
     
  • Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the sequel to their beloved hit Freaky Friday will be called Freakier Friday. That hits theaters in 2025.
     

  • Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It hits theaters on March 21, 2025.



     

Related Posts

‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard
Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In a post from the Oscar-winning studio, A24 broke the news it will be releasing Josh Safdie‘s forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, for which ABC Audio has confirmed Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star and produce. 

The social media post came with a black-and-white photo of a ping-pong ball.

While Variety reports Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 tells ABC Audio the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

A24 also confirmed Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

Chalamet recently wrapped work on A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed a much more famous star: Bob Dylan.

‘Stranger Things’ stage production, ‘The First Shadow’, heading to Broadway in 2025
Netflix/Sonia Friedman Productions

The Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is Broadway bound.

The play from the creators of the Netflix phenomenon, the Duffer Brothers, as well as writers Jack Thorne and Kate Trefy, first opened to acclaim — and awards — in the U.K., but Netflix just announced it will open at New York City’s Marquis Theater in previews on March 28, 2025.

The play’s official opening will be April 22, 2025.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened to rave reviews on Dec. 14, 2023, on the West End, and recently won Oliver Awards in the Best Entertainment and Best Set Design categories. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

The show is set in the series’ Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show’s main characters. The West End cast featured Oscar Lloyd as the younger version of David Harbour‘s Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas played Winona Ryder‘s character, Joyce; and Patrick Vaill portrayed the younger version of Matthew Modine‘s TV character, Dr. Brenner.

Louis McCartney playedHenry Creel, whose telekinesis lands him at the Hawkins National Laboratory — where he’s eventually transformed into the supernatural villain Vecna.

Fans can sign up for first access to presale tickets at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. For those who do, presale tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17.

Mattel to debut Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House at Comic-Con
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you were one of those Barbie fans who preferred Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House to Barbie’s Dreamhouse, you’re in luck.

People reports that Mattel Creations is embracing all the love that Ken got from the 2023 movie by releasing a Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House. The house, modeled after Ken’s takeover of the Dreamhouse in the movie, will make its debut July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con before being officially available on the Mattel website July 25. 

The Mini Mojo Dojo Casa House, which will sell for $50, will come with a denim-wearing Ken doll, with a sign that reads “Kendom” in the background. It also features swinging saloon doors that read “Kendom,” with a horse head and horseshoe on it. 

But if you still prefer the traditional Barbie Dreamhouse, there’s no need to worry — a Barbie the Movie Mini DreamHouse will be on display at Comic-Con, as well.

