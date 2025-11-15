Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County

mbbirdy/Getty Images

(MONTEREY, Calif.) — A father is dead and the search for a 5-year-old girl is ongoing after a large wave pulled them into the ocean in Monterey County, California, authorities said.

A 15-to-20 foot wave swept the little girl and her dad into the Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Rocky Point Restaurant, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the mom tried to reach out to the girl and the dad, the mom was also swept into the water, authorities said.

While the dad held onto the 5-year-old, the mom made it back to shore, joining a 2-year-old who wasn’t hurt, authorities said.

The dad was rescued from the ocean and given CPR, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mom was hospitalized in stable condition with mild hypothermia, the sheriff’s office said.

A Coast Guard helicopter is a part of Saturday’s search for the missing 5-year-old.

Key moments in case of Des Moines school superintendent arrested by ICE: Timeline
ICE

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The arrest of the superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has become a high-profile case, involving a long-time school administrator who authorities say is not authorized to work in the U.S. and whose background has come under scrutiny.

Ian Roberts, 54, was the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools for over two years before his resignation on Sept. 30 days after his arrest. He had previously held leadership positions in school districts across the U.S. for two decades.

In the days since he was taken into custody, Roberts has also been federally charged for alleged firearms offenses, and lawsuits and state investigations are being pursued over his hiring.

Here’s a look at how the saga has unfolded, including some of Roberts’ past employment, criminal history and immigration proceedings.

June 1, 1994

Roberts enters the U.S. in New York City on a B-2 non-immigrant visa, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security detailing his immigration and criminal history.

July 3, 1996

Roberts is charged in New York with narcotics possession and intent to sell narcotics, among other counts, according to DHS, which did not note what came of the case.

1998

The criminology major graduates from Coppin State University in Baltimore, according to the school.

Nov. 13, 1998

Roberts is charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle in New York City, which was dismissed the following year, according to DHS.

March 1999  

Roberts enters the U.S. in San Francisco on an F-1 student visa, which is set to expire on March 7, 2004, according to DHS.

Feb. 9, 2000

Roberts files an application with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for employment authorization, which is approved in April and set to expire on April 1, 2001, according to DHS.

June 2000

Roberts earns a master’s degree in social studies from St. John’s University, according to The Associated Press.

September 2000

Roberts competes in the 800 meters in the Sydney Olympics, representing Guyana, according to the Olympics website and the website for World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field. He does not advance out of a preliminary heat.

May 21, 2001

Roberts files a green card application with USCIS, which is rejected in January 2003, according to DHS, which did not state the reason why.

2002-2007

Roberts pursues a doctorate at Morgan State University in Baltimore, the AP reported. He did not ultimately earn a degree from the school, though while applying for the Des Moines superintendent position, he submitted a resume that indicated he had, according to Des Moines Public Schools. The discrepancy was flagged during a background check and his resume was updated to note that he did not complete the dissertation required to earn the degree, according to the school district.

Nov. 1, 2012

Roberts is convicted of reckless driving, unsafe operation and speeding in Maryland, according to DHS. At the time, he had positions with New Leaders for New Schools in Baltimore and the District of Columbia Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn profile.

2018

Roberts files green card applications again with USCIS in May and June, which are both denied later that year, according to DHS, which did not state why.

In July, he applies for an adjustment of status based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, but it is later denied in January 2020 because he “failed to respond to a request for additional information,” according to a federal criminal complaint.

At the time of these applications, he’s a middle/high school superintendent for St. Louis Public Schools and then a chief schools officer at Aspire Public Schools in California, according to his LinkedIn profile.

July 15, 2018

Roberts files for employment authorization documents, which USCIS grants later that year, according to DHS.

Nov. 18, 2019

Before the authorization is set to expire, Roberts files again for employment authorization documents, which USCIS grants several weeks later, according to DHS.

Feb. 3, 2020

Roberts faces multiple weapons charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, according to DHS, which did not note the location of the filing or what came of the case. He is between jobs at this time, according to his LinkedIn profile.

August 2020

Roberts begins serving as superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District in Erie, Pennsylvania, a position he holds for nearly three years.

Dec. 18, 2020

Roberts’ lawful employment authorization expires, according to DHS.

Jan. 20, 2022

Roberts is convicted in Pennsylvania of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, according to DHS. Roberts pleaded guilty to the charge, saying in a statement that he did so to “avoid the unnecessary time away from my responsibilities” as superintendent. He says he was returning to his car after hunting and placed his loaded rifle in the vehicle after being stopped by a state game warden.

July 2023

Roberts begins serving as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

August 2023

Roberts is served with a restraining order, according to the sheriff’s department in Polk County, Iowa, which served notice of the order to Roberts at his office.

The records are sealed, so the reason for the restraining order — which was issued by a court in Jackson County, Missouri — and the identity of the person requesting it are not public.

May 22, 2024

An immigration judge in Dallas orders that Roberts be removed from the U.S. during a hearing he did not attend, according to DHS.

April 24, 2025

An immigration judge in Dallas denies Roberts his motion to reopen immigration proceedings, finding that Roberts failed to demonstrate, as claimed in the motion, that he did not receive notice of the 2024 hearing, according to court filings.

Sept. 26, 2025

ICE agents arrest Roberts in Des Moines during a “targeted enforcement operation.” He allegedly sped away after officers approached his vehicle, and was later found after abandoning his vehicle near a wooded area, according to ICE.

A loaded handgun is found in his district-issued vehicle “wrapped in a towel under the driver’s seat,” according to the federal criminal complaint. It was purchased in Arkansas in 2019 from a federally licensed dealer by someone who is believed to be Roberts’ spouse, according to the complaint.

During a search of his home, law enforcement find three more firearms, according to the complaint.

Sept. 29, 2025

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revokes Roberts’ administrator license. The Des Moines School Board then votes unanimously to put him on unpaid administrative leave and to provide proof that he is authorized to work in the U.S. or face termination.

Roberts’ attorney files a motion in immigration court in Omaha, Nebraska, to stay the educator’s order of removal, according to the attorney, Alfredo Parrish.

Sept. 30, 2025

Roberts submits his resignation as superintendent, which the Des Moines School Board accepts. He did not provide the board with the requested information, according to the school board.

Parrish says his office will be filing a motion to reopen Roberts’ immigration case.

“This is a very complex case,” Parrish says during a press briefing. “It’s complex, it’s difficult and there are … what I would call a myriad of issues that are involved.”

A “state-level investigation” into Roberts’ hiring is underway, according to Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn, who says in a statement, “Local leaders owe parents an explanation, and we need stronger safeguards to ensure that positions of public trust are filled by individuals who are properly vetted and legally authorized to serve.”

Elsewhere, state elections officials in Maryland address the finding that a man whose name, birthdate and address matches Roberts registered as a Democrat in 2017, according to the Maryland voter registration database. There’s no record of him casting a ballot, officials said.

The elections board of Maryland did not confirm that the registered voter is in fact Roberts. It noted in a statement that individuals are prohibited from securing voter registration unlawfully but outlined a scenario in which an ineligible voter could be “unintentionally registered to vote” via an automatic voter registration agency, such as the state’s Motor Vehicle Agency.

Although it’s unclear if Roberts was registered to vote, Republican members of the Maryland House of Delegates have since pressed the elections board on how someone ineligible to vote could be “unintentionally” registered.

Oct. 2, 2025

Roberts is arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in Iowa with one count of being an “illegal alien in possession of firearms,” according to court records, after authorities say firearms were found in his vehicle and home.

The Millcreek Township School District announces it has asked its attorneys to determine whether the district has any possible legal claims against Roberts and the search firm hired to conduct background checks on him, alleging he misrepresented his credentials and falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen prior to his hiring in 2020.

“The egregious breach of trust that was perpetrated by Roberts, who we hired to lead our schools, is unconscionable,” the district’s school board said in a statement.

Oct. 3, 2025

The Des Moines School Board files a lawsuit against the consulting firm it says it hired in 2023 to conduct a search for a new superintendent, claiming the firm failed to “properly vet candidates” and that it never would have hired Roberts “if we knew what we know now.”

The Texas-based executive search firm, JG Consulting, maintains that Roberts “provided the documents necessary to show that he was eligible for the position in Des Moines.”

“That the district has now decided to litigate about their choice of candidate at this time, when they have had all relevant information since the beginning, is unfortunate and unwarranted,” the firm’s attorney, Josh Romero, says in a statement. “We will answer any claims brought by the district in court.”

University of Miami football player Adarius Hayes charged with vehicular homicide in deadly May crash
Miami Hurricanes’ Adarius Hayes catches a pass during spring practice at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(MIAMI) — University of Miami football player Adarius Hayes has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide following a monthslong investigation into a car crash that killed three people in Florida, police said Friday.

Hayes, 20, turned himself into the Largo Police Department and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail on Friday, police said.

Largo police said that Hayes was “traveling at a high rate of speed and maneuvering aggressively through traffic” shortly before colliding with another vehicle on May 10.

Three people, including two children, were killed in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lawyers for Comey ask judge to dismiss charges based on prosecutors’ ‘flagrant misconduct’
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_JamesComey_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>James Comey, former FBI Director, speaks at the Barnes &amp; Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 in New York City. . (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — Last month’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/former-fbi-director-james-comey-indicted-days-after/story?id=125935658″><span class=”s1″>indictment of James Comey</span></a>&nbsp;on charges of making false statements to Congress was the result of a yearslong relentless pressure campaign by President Donald Trump that shattered Justice Department norms and violated multiple laws and the former FBI director’s free speech rights, Comey’s attorneys argued Monday in a sweeping 51-page filing seeking dismissal of his case.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FPolitics%2Fformer-fbi-director-james-comey-make-1st-court%2Fstory%3Fid%3D126322951&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240868315%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=wMrj8EVKmcpjiCGKsLmZwSOT%2BL4WzXP%2BKhuwFiaCh9k%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>pleaded not guilty</span></a>&nbsp;earlier this month to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2FUS%2Flist-individuals-including-lisa-cook-targeted-trump-administration%2Fstory%3Fid%3D124968309&amp;data=05%7C02%7CMarc.E.Nathanson%40abc.com%7Ca1d8d44c0a58460636c808de0fe69897%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C638965680240889586%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&amp;sdata=OzB3KgLWzwY2Y1PNWuUxbLgkAkvMv2r8y%2BY1Tc%2BZNEY%3D&amp;reserved=0″><span class=”s1″>campaign of retribution</span></a>&nbsp;against his perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Trump’s direct calls for his attorney general to&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-allowed-involved-comey-case-indictment-doj/story?id=125935132″><span class=”s1”>act “NOW!!!”</span></a>&nbsp;to prosecute Comey and other political enemies in a social media post last month was accompanied in the filing by an extensive detailing of statements dating back to 2017 in which Trump publicly called for Comey to be charged.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>The&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-nominate-former-attorney-lead-key-prosecutors-office/story?id=125775601″><span class=”s1”>subsequent installation</span></a>&nbsp;of White House aide and insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan to bring the prosecution over the objections of career prosecutors “establishes an invidious and badfaith motivation” to the charges, Comey’s attorneys argued in the filing.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office,” the filing argued. “When no career prosecutor would carry out those orders, the President publicly forced the interim U.S. Attorney to resign and directed the Attorney General to effectuate ‘justice’ against Mr. Comey.&nbsp;&nbsp;He then installed a White House aide with no prosecutorial experience as interim U.S. Attorney.&nbsp;&nbsp;The President’s new hand-picked interim U.S. Attorney indicted Mr. Comey just days later — and days before the relevant statute of limitations was set to expire.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>Comey’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which would bar the government from seeking to charge Comey again over his 2020 testimony to Congress — in order to set an example for other politically-motivated prosecutions sought by the Justice Department as well as preventing Comey from facing “a potential perpetual state of being vindictively prosecuted.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″><strong>”</strong>Objective evidence establishes that President Trump directed the prosecution of Mr. Comey in retaliation for Mr. Comey’s public criticisms and to punish Mr. Comey because of personal spite,” Comey’s attorneys said. “Such a vindictive prosecution serves no legitimate government interest and contradicts fundamental constitutional values.”</p><p class=”p1″>”Bedrock principles of due process and equal protection have long ensured that government officials may not use courts to punish and imprison their perceived personal and political enemies.&nbsp;&nbsp;But that is exactly what happened here,” said one of two motions filed by Comey’s attorneys Monday. “President Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute Mr. Comey because of personal spite and because Mr. Comey has frequently criticized the President for his conduct in office.”&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Comey’s lawyers filed two separate motions to dismiss — one arguing the case against Comey was vindictive and another calling into question the legal authority of Halligan, the acting U.S. attorney who brought the charges.</p><p class=”p1″>The filing repeatedly cites a&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>series of stories</span></a>&nbsp;from ABC News that detailed the turmoil in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in the days leading up to Comey’s indictment, including Trump’s move to oust U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert over his objections to bringing cases against the president’s enemies that career prosecutors had determined had no merit.</p><p class=”p1″>Also on Monday, Comey’s legal team responded to a court filing from federal prosecutors that suggested they may move to have Comey’s lead attorney Patrick Fitzgerald disqualified from the case, accusing the government’s attorneys of seeking to defame Fitzgerald by implying he engaged in criminal activity.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In a court filing late Sunday night, prosecutors told Judge Michael Nachmanoff that Fitzgerald’s alleged involvement in providing information to the media for Comey after Comey was fired by President Donald Trump in 2017 could “inform a potential conflict and disqualification issue.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing late Sunday, prosecutors accused Comey of using Fitzgerald as an intermediary in 2017 to “improperly disclose classified information” related to memos Comey shared recounting several of his interactions with President Trump.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>An investigation by the DOJ’s inspector general, however, found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to the media,” according to a report issued by IG Michael Horowitz.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”There is no good faith basis for attributing criminal conduct to either Mr. Comey or his lead defense counsel,” Comey’s attorneys said Monday in their response. “Similarly, there is no good faith basis to claim a ‘conflict’ between Mr. Comey and his counsel, much less a basis to move to disqualify lead defense counsel.”</p><p class=”p1”>In their filing Monday, Comey’s attorneys further raised concerns about the government’s review of evidence that could be considered privileged communications between Comey and his lawyers, writing that it “appears … unlawful.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1”>They have asked Judge Nachmanoff to deny a request by the DOJ to expedite a review of the evidence to determine which materials could be covered by privilege, writing that it’s important to give them ample time to respond to the motion “to avoid trampling on Mr. Comey’s legal privileges and to ensure that the government does not proceed with an unlawful review.”</p><p class=”p1″>Halligan was appointed by Trump as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia just four days before she went to a grand jury and sought Comey’s indictment over what sources say were the&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/prosecutors-memo-new-us-attorney-recommended-plans-charge/story?id=125925246″><span class=”s1″>objections of career prosecutors</span></a>.</p><p class=”p1″>The grand jury ultimately voted to indict Comey on two of three charges sought by Halligan related to Comey’s 2020 congressional testimony regarding the FBI’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/russia-probe-timeline-moscow-mueller/story?id=57427441″><span class=”s1″>Russia probe</span></a>&nbsp;and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.&nbsp;Comey has denied all charges.</p><p class=”p1”>While legal experts argue there’s an extraordinarily high bar for tossing a prosecution based on the argument of malicious 