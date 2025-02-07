Dairy cows infected with 2nd form of bird flu for the 1st time: USDA
(NEW YORK) — A second type of bird flu has been found in dairy cows for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.
Until recently, all dairy herd detections in the U.S. had involved a form of bird flu, or avian influenza, known as B3.13.
This strain of bird flu, known as D1.1, has only ever previously been detected in wild birds and poultry, indicating that it has only recently spread to cows.
The detection, found in dairy cattle in Nevada, was a result of the USDA’s national milk testing program that launched in early December, according to the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“USDA APHIS continues to work with the Nevada Department of Agriculture by conducting additional on-farm investigation, testing, and gathering additional epidemiological information to better understand this detection and limit further disease spread,” the agency said in a statement on its website.
There have been a total of 957 confirmed cattle infections in 16 states, with 36 new infections in the last 30 days in California and Nevada, the latest USDA data showed.
D1.1 has also been shown to be potentially dangerous to humans. Of the 67 human cases of bird flu detected in the U.S. beginning in April 2024, one of the only patients infected with D1.1 was in Louisiana.
The Louisiana patient died earlier this year, although health officials said the patient was over age 65 and had underlying health conditions.
Additionally, a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia, Canada, was admitted to the intensive care unit with the same strain in November.
The Louisiana patient was exposed to a backyard flock, and the Canadian teenager had an unknown exposure.
The CDC said in a statement on Thursday that it is continuing to “monitor this situation closely” for any signs that risk to human health has changed.
“Risk remains low despite what appears to be the introduction of a different genotype of avian influenza A (H5N1) virus into dairy cows based on the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Stakeholder Registry email,” the statement said. “CDC continues to monitor this situation closely for signs that would indicate the risk to human health has changed.”
The CDC noted that the risk to the general public remains low, and that there is no evidence of human-to-human spread.
The USDA issued a federal order late last year, asserting that raw milk samples nationwide be collected and shared with the agency in order to test for bird flu.
The order marked the start of the agency’s National Milk Testing Strategy, a program intended to boost surveillance of the nation’s milk supply and dairy herds and increase understanding of how bird flu is spreading.The USDA said the D1.1 detection in dairy cows “does not change USDA’s [bird flu] eradication strategy and is a testament to the strength of our National Milk Testing Strategy.”
APHIS said it plans to publish a technical brief on the findings on its website and post the sequence data on an open-access databank in the coming week.
(NEW YORK) — Nearly 12 years ago, Jessie Owen’s life changed forever.
“My family was going over a mountain pass and a tree fell on our car. In that moment, my parents passed away, my siblings were severely injured, and I became quadriplegic,” Owen said. “I lost my independence. I lost my job. I lost my apartment. I lost my autonomy and the life that I dreamed for myself.”
Like Owen, more than 300,000 people live with spinal cord injuries in the United States, with an estimated 18,000 new cases each year, data shows.
Motor vehicle accidents account for the majority of spinal cord injuries and are closely followed by falls, acts of violence and sports activities, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center.
For years, options for recovery have been limited, but a newly FDA-cleared external spinal stimulator, ARC-EX Therapy, which received clearance on Dec. 19, may offer hope for people like Owen.
“ARC-EX is simply electrodes attached to skin on the back of the neck,” explained Chet Moritz, M.D., a professor of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Washington. “It allows us to pass current through the skin to activate the sensory nerves as they enter the spinal cord. Now, those sensory nerves make direct connections to the motor nerves which help people to move.”
Owen, who participated in the Up-LIFT study, a clinical trial focusing on the health benefits of ARC-EX Therapy, saw a life-changing impact.
“I was wildly surprised and pleased to see that it was making meaningful change in my life. I can now paint with my hands. I can open a jar of peanut butter. I can tie my shoes. It [used to] take me 30 minutes to get dressed. Now it takes 12. [I used to require] 20 caregiving hours a week and I was able to move down to about eight.”
The Up-LIFT study produced promising results.
Of the 60 patients with cervical spinal cord injuries studied, 72% saw improvements in hand strength and function. Participants also reported fewer muscle spasms, better sleep, less pain, and improved independence during daily activities.
“The success of [this] study of people with spinal cord injuries is phenomenal,” noted Moritz. “There are essentially no current therapies for chronic spinal cord injury, and so having the majority of patients respond in both strength and function measures [is] just an outstanding result.”
With FDA approval, ARC-EX Therapy is expected to become more accessible.
“Patients can work with their local rehabilitation clinics to see a therapist and work with them in the clinic at first to tune the device,” Moritz said. Results may appear quickly — some participants noticed changes within just a few sessions, he added.
While the device is currently cleared for improving hand strength, function and sensation, Moritz noted other benefits: “Some people will have modest improvements in their bladder function, heart rate, or blood pressure control.”
Leah Croll, M.D., vascular neurologist at Maimonides Health and assistant professor of neurology at SUNY Downstate, shared the excitement over the device.
“The idea that ARC-EX Therapy may accelerate or augment neurologic recovery is really exciting. Any improvement in neurologic function is meaningful and has far-reaching impact in the daily lives of these patients and their families,” she said.
The road to recovery after a spinal cord injury is grueling, Croll said.
“After emergency and ICU care is completed, the mainstay of treatment is working closely with physical therapists, occupational therapists and other rehabilitation professionals to support neurologic recovery,” said Croll. “Patients may also need medications and certain procedures, depending on their unique symptoms.”
For Owen and others, ARC-EX Therapy represents a renewed sense of hope and an exciting change in the way these patients can be treated.
“[With ARC-EX Therapy], I continued to gain function back, and I found I was able to pour more into other people,” Owen said. “The first indicator of success that I noticed was my own happiness. It works, and it gives us hope and passion.”
(LOS ANGELES) — As devastating wildfires continue to spread across southern California, thousands of structures have been destroyed or damaged and at least five people have been killed.
Residents and firefighters have suffered physical injuries, but doctors say the wildfires can also take a heavy mental health toll on civilians and first responders.
“I think when disaster like this is unfolding, it makes sense to prioritize people’s lives and mortality but, over time, we have to think about mental health consequences too,” Dr. Sarah Lowe, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at Yale School of Public Health, told ABC News.
“We also know that mental and physical health are connected,” she continued. “While mental health symptoms might not necessarily be linked to the exposure itself, they could be linked to or exacerbated by physical health ailments.”
Mental health experts say that most people are resilient and do not develop a mental health condition as a result of trauma from a natural disaster.
However, those with more exposure to the event — such as losing a home, losing a loved one or experiencing injury — are at higher risk, the experts said.
“It is common to experience emotional distress during these traumatic events, where people often lose a sense of control,” Dr. Jace Reed, director of emergency psychiatry for the department of psychiatry & behavioral neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, told ABC News. “The current wildfires have led to evacuations, the destruction of homes and property, the loss of beloved pets, physical injuries and even death, all of which can be profoundly distressing.
“Individuals may feel a range of emotions, including denial, anger, sadness, shock and hopelessness,” he added. “This emotional response can evolve into later stages, such as acceptance, further sadness, depression and bitterness.”
Research has shown wildfires can lead to increased rates of anxiety and depression and symptoms may become worse among people who already have these conditions.
Additionally, people can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can include intrusive thoughts and nightmares.
Leaving PTSD untreated can result in the use of or dependence on drugs and alcohol, increased risk of chronic health conditions and increased risk of self-harm.
Dr. Ian Stanley, an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told ABC News that untreated PTSD can put a strain on relationships including familial relationships, romantic relationships and friendships.
“It can really begin to eat away at, not just the person’s well-being, but also the social environment in which they live,” he said.
Wildfire smoke can also put you at risk
The experts said it’s not just people directly affected by the fire who are at risk of mental health impacts. People exposed to wildfire smoke are at risk as well.
Wildfire smoke can travel long distances, meaning cities hundreds of miles away may be experiencing unhealthy air quality.
A 2024 study from Emory University found that wildfire smoke was linked with emergency department visits for anxiety disorders with higher risks among girls, women and older adults.
“Even people who aren’t directly affected by fires, the smoke from them, coming into their neighborhoods and communities, even if it’s imperceptible, can have impacts on mental health,” Lowe said. “We’re seeing more and more, and that’s with a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety.”
Firefighters, first responders also at risk
Firefighters battling the flames and first responders helping treat those who are injured or are in need are also at risk of experiencing mental health impacts.
Firefighters and other rescue personnel are at greater risk of developing PTSD compared to the general population. An August 2016 study found approximately 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for PTSD at some point in their career compared to a 6.8% lifetime risk for the general population, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
“They’re on the front lines, and first responders, firefighters, police, EMS have potentially pre-existing vulnerabilities to developing mental health problems at a higher rate than the civilian population,” Stanley said.
The duties of first responders — facing challenging situations, reaching out to survivors, providing support — can be strenuous and put them at an increased risk of trauma, according to a 2018 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“They’re trained to do this; this is their job, and yet it can still take a toll on them, especially the crews that are away from home, spending weeks away from home and maybe lacking the traditional support system that are used to,” Stanley said.
How to help those with mental health impacts
Lowe said it will be important for California to make sure it is providing enough licensed professionals to the areas where people may be in need.
This can be challenging in the face of a large-scale mental health crisis in the U.S. in which there is a shortage of mental health professionals.
“Having good coverage for mental health services, increasing access to services” is important, she said. “A lot of times, we can’t practice outside of our jurisdiction, but there’s declarations during disasters, folks can practice outside … so just ways to increase access.”
The experts also recommend limiting time reading news coverage and social media posts of the wildfires, much of which can be distressing.
“This can lead to increased anxiety, sleep difficulties and stress, causing many people to feel the urge to consume more information,” Reed said. This increased consumption is likely more anxiety-provoking than comforting. … I recommend that people consume this content in moderation and focus on activities that help reduce their stress levels.”
Family members and friends can help by providing a sense of support for their loved one and confidently checking in, the experts said.
“You can think of kind of the 3 Hs here: Do you want to be helped? Do you want to be hugged? Or do you want to be heard?” Stanley said. “Some people just want a shoulder to cry on. Some people want you to go into problem-solving mode and some people just want a listening ear.”
(NEW YORK) — As seasonal influenza ramps up, and with bird flu continuing to circulate, some public health experts are worried there may be a strain on the public health system.
Since the bird flu outbreak began earlier this year connected to dairy cows and poultry, there have been 55 human cases reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes a child in California, who was confirmed on Friday by the agency to be the first pediatric case linked to the outbreak.
There is currently no evidence of person-to-person transmission of bird flu and the risk to the general public is low, federal health officials say. But with millions of seasonal flu infections around the corner, there is some concern about additional stress on how public health surveillance systems will track the virus.
“I think it does add a layer of stress, at least in the public health planning part of things, because we have to think about what resources would be necessary were we to have a significant outbreak of bird flu,” Dr. Tony Moody, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases specialist at Duke University, told ABC News.
Bird flu and seasonal flu at the same time
Currently, respiratory virus activity is low in the U.S., but the country is on the brink of entering traditional flu season.
Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the flu season earlier this year in the Southern Hemisphere looked typical so the same can be expected for the Northern Hemisphere.
Countries in the Southern Hemisphere experience their flu season before countries in the Northern Hemisphere. This often provides a glimpse as to what the upcoming flu season may potentially look like for the Northern Hemisphere, though it is not fully predictive of what may occur in each individual country.
“It looks like everything so far points to a fairly typical flu season in terms of the numbers, not [an] especially severe flu season, but not one especially mild either,” he told ABC News.
So far, all bird flu cases in humans in the U.S. have been mild and patients have all recovered after receiving antiviral medication. Almost all confirmed cases have had direct contact with infected livestock.
Yang said he doesn’t see bird flu putting a major strain on the health system right now, but there are unknown factors such as whether COVID-19 or RSV will lead to a higher number of cases than normal.
Moody added that health systems have conversations every year about respiratory virus season regarding whether there are enough beds, enough staff and enough equipment to treat sick patients, and that unknown factors always present a threat.
“That’s what we would be thinking about, is, what can we do to try to blunt that as much as possible, because it’s not so much that the public health system can’t absorb it,” he said. “They just can’t absorb everything all at once.”
Testing for bird flu
With flu season expected to start ramping up in the coming weeks, it may be increasingly difficult to differentiate bird flu from seasonal flu without more extensive testing, experts say.
“The reality is, we want to be ahead of a problem. There’s a surveillance challenge that was easier in the summer because we didn’t have seasonal flu cycling,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor. “As we enter flu season, we’re going to have a respiratory mix that includes flu and may include cases of avian, and it’ll be an even greater needle in the haystack.”
Right now, a PCR test, which checks for genetic material, is needed to detect a novel flu virus in a patient. More than 60,000 tests have been completed by public health labs to detect any presence of bird flu since February of this year, according to the CDC.
Tests are sent to public health labs if there is suspicion of bird flu exposure from a clinician or a sample was submitted for surveillance purposes. Health care systems send in a quantity of flu samples to public health labs for additional testing to help detect any new bird flu cases, which is how a case in Missouri was initially identified.
“We’re doing some opportunistic sampling of cases that would get additional sequencing. [Our hospital] is sending five samples per week to state labs that would ultimately get deeper identification for bird flu,” Brownstein said.
The nation’s flu surveillance systems “are built to be able to detect novel flu infections even during peak flu season” the CDC told ABC News in a statement in part. “The level of testing performed is designed to scale with increases in seasonal flu activity so that we’re casting a wider net and maintaining the ability to detect rare infections with novel influenza viruses.”
Other surveillance methods like emergency department trends and wastewater data may become less reliable as seasonal flu ramps up, Brownstein said.
“Patients that have access to rapid tests at home also aren’t necessarily collected and connected to surveillance systems” he added.
Risk of recombination
Questions have swirled about whether or not bird flu and seasonal influenza could form a recombinant virus, meaning a combination of the two.
There is currently no evidence that this has happened and, although it is possible for either virus to mutate with each new case, experts believe this is unlikely considering bird flu is not yet showing evidence of person-to-person transmission.
“It certainly is possible, but generally you get recombination when you have hosts where both strains can get in easily, and at the moment the bird flu strain is not traveling human to human, and so very, very few humans are infected with it,” Yang said. “It’s been a handful of cases, so the risk is really tiny.”
Moody said so-called “recombination events” do happen, with people becoming infected with multiple viruses at the same time or multiple strains of a virus. However, most of the time, they are “failures,” he said.
“That’s an important thing to understand, these recombination events are happening all the time and, most of the time, it doesn’t go anywhere,” Moody said. “Very, very rarely it does, and then that becomes a possibility for transmission”
How to best protect yourself
Moody and Yang say they both recommend that people receive the flu shot. Flu vaccines are currently available for everyone six months and older, according to the CDC.
In the last flu season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7 million illnesses, 3 million medical visits, 100,000 hospitalizations, and 7,000 deaths in the U.S., the CDC said.
The seasonal flu vaccine does not protect against bird flu, but it can reduce the risk of human influenza viruses, and therefore lower the risk of co-infection.
“Is there the potential for some cross-benefit for the avian flu? There may be. It’s hard to say, because, of course, these viruses are distinct from one another,” Moody said.