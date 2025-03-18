Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich to star in rom-com ‘The Last Resort’

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich to star in rom-com ‘The Last Resort’
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

We are so back.

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich are set to star in The Last Resort, an upcoming romantic comedy film from director Donald Petrie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Star Wars actors will act alongside each other in the project that will also unite rom-com royalty. Petrie previously directed Miss Congeniality and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. The Last Resort‘s script was written by Karen McCullah, who wrote Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You.

The film follows Brooke, played by Ridley, who is determined to prove that she is worthy of running her father’s hotel empire. After she travels to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, she meets Ben, a pilot played by Ehrenreich. The pair fall in love as he helps her discover the country’s beauty, before she must choose between the life she’s built and the one she has just come to know.

Ridley shared a Reel about the casting news to her Instagram Story on Monday, along with three exclamation points and emoji smiley faces surrounded by red hearts.

Ridley got her big break as Rey in the Star Wars sequel films. She is set to reprise that role in the upcoming movie Star Wars: New Jedi Order. Ehrenreich starred as young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list
Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list
Matthew Taplinger/CBS

The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong

Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (animated)
Flow

Best original score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best original song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard 

Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer

Best television series (musical or comedy)
Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best television series (drama)
Shōgun

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Emilia Pérez

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: Matt Murdock is back as the lawyer and superhero Daredevil in the premiere episode of the new series.

Netflix
With Love, Meghan: The Duchess of Sussex prepares meals for her celebrity friends in the new lifestyle series.

ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: The second part of the 21st season of the popular medical drama show premieres.

Hulu
Deli Boys: The new series follows brothers who take up a life of crime.

HBO, Max
The Righteous Gemstones: The fourth and final season of Danny McBride‘s comedy premieres.

Movie theaters
Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson stars in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho‘s latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE team up for James Bond tribute
Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE team up for James Bond tribute
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Together they’ve recorded the hit song “Born Again,” but at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday night, LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE individually took to the stage to salute Bond … James Bond.

As part of a tribute to the British super spy, The Substance star and nominee Margaret Qualley performed a dance number to the James Bond theme. Then, LISA appeared to sing and dance to “Live and Let Die,” originally co-written by Wings — aka the band Paul McCartney started after The Beatles broke up — for the 1973 Bond film of the same name.

Next up was Doja Cat, in a dress that looked like it was dripping with diamonds, to fittingly belt out “Diamonds Are Forever,” originally recorded by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 Bond film of the same name.  

RAYE finished the segment by appearing in a black-and-white dress to sing “Skyfall,” originally recorded by Adele for the 2012 Bond film of the same name. Coincidentally, Adele and RAYE attended the same performing arts academy, the BRIT School, in London.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.