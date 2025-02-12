Daisy Ridley on playing Rey in upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie: ‘It’s very exciting’

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney

Daisy Ridley is opening up about the upcoming Star Wars film centered on her character, Rey.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Ridley said she was thrilled to be returning to the character she played in all three Star Wars sequels — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

“She’s someone I have been so thrilled to play over the last three films,” Ridley said. “It really had to mean something and feel important to continue to tell her story. And I feel like we are in the process of doing that. So it’s very exciting.”

The upcoming film, which currently has the working title Star Wars: New Jedi Order, was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023. The current premise finds Ridley’s Rey overseeing a new class of Jedi knights.

Star Wars: New Jedi Order will also mark a milestone for the franchise. Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the film, making her the first woman to helm a Star Wars movie.

Ridley expressed her excitement over Obaid-Chinoy getting to tell the next chapter of Rey’s story.

“I think Sharmeen is going to take an amazing amount of care with her,” Ridley said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

In brief: Colman Domingo to star in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ and more
CBS has postponed the premiere of the revamped Hollywood Squares due to the devastating wildfires raging in Southern California, according to Variety. The show, which features Drew Barrymore in the center square, was originally scheduled to air Thursday night. It will now premiere on Jan. 16. Insiders told Variety it felt inappropriate to air such a lighthearted show at this time …

Colman Domingo has landed a role in Edgar Wright‘s reimagining of The Running Man. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the world’s most dangerous game show in the new Paramount film, which will be based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It was previously announced that Glen Powell will play the titular role in the film, with a cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. The Running Man is set to release on Nov. 7 …

A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are among the films nominated for the Art Directors Guild’s 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced Thursday. A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist are nominated in the period feature film category, while Dune: Part Two and Wicked find themselves in the fantasy category, respectively. All the winners will be announced in a ceremony in LA on Feb. 15 …

Tom Holland on working with Zendaya: ‘Best thing that’s ever happened to me’
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya have made three films together, and they recently signed on for a fourth one.

Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya, opened up about the benefits of having his romantic partner with him on movie sets on a recent episode of the Dish podcast.

“Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said.

“Studios love it — one hotel room!” Holland joked when podcast host Nick Grimshaw mentioned Zendaya has talked about how she likes keeping on the same schedule as Holland. “Separate drivers,” Holland said. “We’re not crazy. It’s work, alright?”

Holland also discussed how he and Zendaya have navigated their fame during their relationship.

“It’s about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night,” Holland said. “But at the end of the day, it’s no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it’s a pretty wonderful thing.”

The couple’s fourth film together will be Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming, untitled project. It will also star Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” Holland said. “I’m super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan], it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it is.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ to return for season 12 with new cast
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 12, but it is going to look a little different.

Bravo announced the renewal news on Tuesday, also confirming that the new season of the show will be a reboot of sorts. An entire new cast will make up the servers, hosts and bartenders, with Lisa Vanderpump returning to oversee it all.

According to a press release, season 12 will be made up of a new group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.” While it will look different, the release promises “plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Vanderpump commented on the new changes, saying, “[T]he last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.”

She thanked the former cast for all they have brought to the show.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules,” Vanderpump said.

