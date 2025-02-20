Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’

Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’
Quiver Distribution

Daisy Ridley saves the day in the new action film Cleaner.

Helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, the film arrives in theaters on Friday. Ridley plays Joey, a former soldier turned window cleaner who must save those trapped inside a building that gets taken over by radical activists.

While suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, Ridley’s Joey strives to stop an eco-terrorism group from killing 300 hostages — including her younger brother. Ridley told ABC Audio that it was an exciting film to be a part of.

“It’s always exciting doing something that I feel I haven’t done before,” Ridley said. “Figuring out how to hang off a building for a film was all new.”

You might think Ridley would be free from a fear of heights to sign on for such a role, but that is not the case.

“I do not like heights,” Ridley said. “For the most part, I was 20 or 30 [feet] in the air and then that would go up to 60.”

There was a particular scene that really scared Ridley — when Joey stepped out onto the side of the building for the first time.

“That was properly terrifying because for the most part I got used to being put where I needed to be for the scene. And that was the first time I had to take my own step and guide myself down the side of the building,” Ridley said. “That was terrifying.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner shares cancer diagnosis
‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner shares cancer diagnosis
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is opening up about being diagnosed with a blood cancer earlier this year.

Turner, 72, revealed in an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia is a rare blood cancer that results in an excess of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow, according to the National Institute of Health.

The NIH estimates that the disease affects three in 1 million people per year in the United States, and the condition occurs twice as often in men than women.

Turner told the outlet that there being no cure for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia “weighs heavily in every decision I make” and that the diagnosis “was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me.”

“And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn’t want to admit it,” he said.

All of this occurred while he was still married to Theresa Nist, whom he proposed to on The Golden Bachelor, which aired its finale in November 2023, and whom he married in a televised wedding on ABC in January.

The couple revealed to GMA in April they were divorcing.

Turner said that after his diagnosis, “the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority” compared to spending time with his family.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what’s important to you, that’s where you start to move forward,” he told the outlet. “And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa’s as well.”

Turner said he’s embracing the fun of life and not living with regrets these days and wishes Nist “all of the good luck in the world, that she finds everything she wants to.” He said he holds their brief relationship as “a cherished memory.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lisa Kudrow on ‘Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel: ‘Close as we’ve ever been’
Lisa Kudrow on ‘Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel: ‘Close as we’ve ever been’
Touchstone/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow has an update on the upcoming Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.

While guesting on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Kudrow talked about how the project is coming along.

“We’re as close as we’ve ever been,” Kudrow said. “There’s a script that’s really good, [by] Robin Schiff.”

Barrymore, a big fan of the original film, told Kudrow, “Oh my God, I just got chills. I really did.”

“So it’ll happen, I mean, we’ll see,” Kudrow said in response.

Kudrow played Michele Weinberger in the 1997 comedy film, starring opposite Mia Sorvino‘s Romy White. Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore said the movie is “so much more than a film” to her.

“It’s a world and I tend to live in it on a daily basis and I certainly quote it every day of my life,” Barrymore said.

Kudrow went on to explain that the film originally came from an “equity waiver play in LA” written by Schiff, who wrote the original film.

“So they had to do a backers audition for the play to see if they could even mount the play,” Kudrow said. “And they went to all the [acting] teachers, ‘Who do you recommend to audition?’ So, you know, I went.”

She said that was her first-ever audition.

“For ‘Airhead No. 2,’ Michele,” Kudrow said. “We were these minor characters. We were onstage a total of seven minutes, in and out, for the whole play.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock
The Traitors: Will you be a traitor or a faithful? Watch reality stars make that choice in season 3 of the competition show.

Netflix
The Upshaws: Streaming’s funniest family is back for more chaos. Part 6 of the sitcom is now available to watch.

Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in scrubs. The ER actor stars in the brand-new medical drama series.

Prime Video
On Call: From the creators of Law & Order comes a series about police officers in Long Beach, California.

Hulu and Disney+
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer stars in the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series.

MGM+
Rogue Heroes: Watch how the special forces unit SAS came to be in season 2 of the drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.