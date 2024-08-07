Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis

Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease back in September 2023.

Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Young Woman and the Sea actress tells Women’s Health in an interview published Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease after her doctor suggested she see an endocrinologist following bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after filming the psychological thriller Magpie.

“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she says.

When she described her symptoms, which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors, to the endocrinologist, he said they were consistent with Graves’, often referred to as “tired but wired.”

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” says Ridley.

While there is no cure for Graves’ disease, Ridley is managing her symptoms with “a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet,” according to Women’s Health, including going gluten-free.

“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better,” says Ridley, who has also been vegan for year.

She’s working to pay attention to her body by slowing down and resting when necessary, as well as integrating things like infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture into her routine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eddie Murphy says ‘Shrek 5’ is a go, reveals Donkey spin-off film
Eddie Murphy says ‘Shrek 5’ is a go, reveals Donkey spin-off film
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Get your celebratory waffles ready: Eddie Murphy is returning to the land of Far Far Away.

In an interview with Collider released Monday, the actor revealed he will voice the beloved animated character Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other is a Donkey spin-off film.

In fact, Murphy says he’s already been in the recording booth for the fifth Shrek film.

“We started doing Shrek four or five months ago, I think,” Murphy said. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.”

Murphy also expressed excitement about his character finally getting to lead his own film. “Donkey’s gonna have his own movie,” he said. “We’re gonna do Donkey [movie] as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey.”

He made sure to clarify that the two films are not being made at the same time.

“I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025. And we’re doing a Donkey one next,” Murphy said.

The first Shrek film released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

The Shrek franchise expanded in 2011 with the release of Puss and Boots. Its sequel, Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, hit theaters in 2022. Murphy’s Donkey and Mike Myers‘ Shrek appeared in a brief, silent cameo in the movie, causing fans to speculate about a possible fifth Shrek film — one that Murphy has now seemingly confirmed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
Eddie Murphy refers to longtime partner Paige Butcher as his “wife” in interview
(L-R) Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy — John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddie Murphy referred to his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, as his wife multiple times in a recent podcast interview with The New York Times.

Murphy’s first “wife” reference came early on in the interview, published Saturday, in which Murphy spoke on his career and his new movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old said, “I used to know who everybody was. Now, there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?'” He added that Butcher would hypothetically respond, “‘Oh that’s so-and-so, the biggest thing in the world,'” said Murphy.

The Coming to America actor shares two of his 10 children, Max Charles Murphy and Izzy Murphy, with Butcher, an Australian actress.

Later in the interview, Murphy recalled his nightly television watching schedule. “I watch every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud, and on Tuesdays I watched the Masked Singer,” he said. “We do, my wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Murphy for comment on his marital status with Butcher. Murphy was married to his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy recently stepped out on the red carpet for the world premiere of Axel F with his family, including Butcher and several of his 10 children.

Murphy also recalled his early days of comedy, including idolizing Richard Pryor. He also noted, “That’s one aspect of who I am, that I’m a comedian, but I see myself as an artist. I’m a super sensitive artist, and I can dabble. I can express myself creatively in a bunch of different ways,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child
Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Vanessa Hudgens on Thursday, July 4 confirmed what news outlets began reporting a day earlier, that she and her husband Cole Tucker welcomed their first child.

The High School Musical alum took to her Instagram Story, sharing, “Mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

However, she called out news outlets for breaking the news before she had the chance.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote in the same post.

The 35-year-old actress didn’t reveal any further details, such as the baby’s name, sex or birthdate, but People reports she and Tucker were seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on Wednesday, July 3.

Hudgens and Tucker, a pro baseball player, tied the knot December 2, in Tulum, Mexico, according to People.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.