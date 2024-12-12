Daisy Ridley saves the day in trailer for new action thriller ‘Cleaner’

JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Daisy Ridley is a window cleaner striving to save the day in the trailer for Cleaner.

The new film, which comes to theaters on Feb. 21, finds Ridley playing Joey Locke, a former soldier working as a window cleaner in present-day London. When a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, it’s up to Ridley’s Joey to save the day after 300 hostages are seized.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the radical activists’ “just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world.”

The task falls to Joey, who is suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save the people trapped inside.

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell helmed the film from a script by Simon Uttley. Taz Skylar and Clive Owen also star in the action thriller.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm star in new ‘Landman’ trailer
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

A new trailer for the forthcoming series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, is bringing the drama.

The series, which Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan co-created with Boomtown podcast host Christian Wallace, stars Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. It’s described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” which is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

“Texas. It ain’t any different than Tombstone or Dodge City. First comes the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate,” Thornton’s Tommy says in the trailer.

When his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) asks him which of those descriptors he is, Tommy answers, “A divorced alcoholic with $500,000 in debt — and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

We also see glimpses of Jon Hamm‘s Monty Miller and Demi Moore‘s Cami Miller, a power couple in the oil industry who are close with Tommy, as well as Ali Larter as Tommy’s headstrong ex-wife, Angela.

The trailer ends with Thornton delivering a line that hints at what may sum up the show: “Men die. Oil companies don’t.” 

The cast also includes Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The first two episodes of Landman premiere Nov. 17 on Paramount+.

Marvel Studios drops action-packed sizzle reel promoting +’Daredevil: Born Again’, ‘Wonder Man’, ‘Ironheart’
L-R: D’Onofrio, Cox – Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios has dropped a tantalizing sizzle reel of its forthcoming projects bound for Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated series, starts things off on Jan. 29. The show teases Peter Parker in his early days as the titular hero.

Daredevil: Born Again had been retooled into a continuation of the gritty, acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil. Again starring Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who spends his nights as the red-suited vigilante Daredevil, the show also brings back Vincent D’Onofrio as hulking villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

That series debuts on March 4.

We also see Dominique Thorne back in action as Riri Williams, the genius inventor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who creates a power suit as the heroine Ironheart. Anthony Ramos plays the heavy, Parker Robbins aka the Hood. Ironheart debuts June 24.

Also included is a glimpse at Eyes of Wakanda, an animated series about the secretive country’s War Dogs and their mission to find stolen vibranium, debuting on Aug. 6, and a peek of the animated series Marvel Zombies — Marvel Television’s first mature-rated animated toon, timed for October 2025.

Also in the reel is the first real look at Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman. Unlike the comics, here his Simon Williams is seen auditioning to play the role of Wonder Man — with a questionable assist from Trevor Slattery, Ben Kingsley‘s washed-up actor from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi. That show’s due out in December 2025.

Also in the lineup is a tease of the third and final season of the multiverse-spanning acclaimed animated series What If…?, debuting on Dec. 22. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

