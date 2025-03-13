Dakota Johnson filmed on set of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ film adaption

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson was spotted on the streets of New York City filming for the upcoming movie Verity.

Johnson was spotted on the streets of Manhattan on March 12 surrounded by film crews while shooting the film adaption of Colleen Hoover‘s popular novel of the same name.

In photos and a video from the shoot, Johnson dons a long beige peacoat and headphones while walking down 41st Street.

In another photo Johnson can be seen getting splashed with what appears to be a red substance on the street.

Also spotted in the photographs is Josh Hartnett, who is slated to star alongside Johnson in the film.

As previously announced, Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film as the movie’s namesake character, bestselling author Verity Crawford, with Hartnett playing her husband, Jeremy Crawford, and Johnson playing a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh.

The official synopsis reads, “Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident.”

“Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past,” the synopsis continues. “As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.”

Michael Showalter is slated to direct the project for Amazon MGM Studios.

Timothée Chalamet will be host, musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is going to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live.

The actor will host and perform as the musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode of the sketch comedy show. While it’s unknown if Chalamet will sing as Bob Dylan during the broadcast, the announcement comes after he was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the singer in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

The first show of 2025 will be hosted by Dave Chappelle on Jan. 18 with musical guest GloRilla. This will be Chappelle’s fourth time hosting the program, while Chalamet will mark his third hosting gig and first time as musical guest.

SNL made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Friday.

“first 2 shows of the year!” SNL captioned the post.

The hosting announcements come as SNL prepares for its 50th anniversary celebration. SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live primetime special, debuts on Feb. 16, while the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night comes to Peacock on Jan. 16.

Reese Witherspoon reveals Lexi Minetree cast as young Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

Reese Witherspoon announced Thursday that Lexi Minetree has been cast as young Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

Witherspoon, who originated the role in the Legally Blonde films released in 2001 and 2003, shared a video to Instagram of her revealing the news to Minetree.

“Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about, and we had to make a really hard decision the other day,” Witherspoon tells Minetree in the video. “And we wanted to tell you in person, because you’ve just worked really hard, and we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore — because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods.”

Minetree, through tears, asks Witherspoon for a hug and the two embrace before calling Minetree’s mother.

“Y’all sound exactly alike,” Minetree’s mom says after they tell her the news.

“Isn’t it crazy? When I saw her tape I was like, ‘Are we the same person?’ This is so weird,” Witherspoon responds.

In a post on her Instagram page, Minetree wrote that her “brain is going nuts” over the news and went on to thank Witherspoon for “handing me down Elle Woods.”

“I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands,” she added. “P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that.”

Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation in May 2024 that it had ordered a Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, from Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Witherspoon will also act as an executive producer.

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson star in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer
Universal Pictures

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali star in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer, which was released online Wednesday, features the trio exploring a remote island research facility that’s inhabited by, as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) describes them, dinosaurs that were “too dangerous” for the original Jurassic Park.

Also on this adventure are Zora Bennett (Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert tasked with protecting Dr. Loomis — whose safety she has guaranteed “more or less” — and her trusted team member Duncan Kincaid (Ali), who says “no one’s dumb enough to go where we’re going.”

The mission, as put forth in the official synopsis, is simple: Gather DNA from the “three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air,” who hold “the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The only problem? They’ll “come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards directs with a script from original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

The film also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters in July.

