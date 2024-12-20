Dakota Johnson, Jost Hartnett join Anne Hathaway in ‘Verity’ film
We now know who will join Anne Hathaway in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling book Verity.
Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will star opposite Hathaway in the drama, which will be directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Nick Antosca.
Hartnett will play Jeremy Crawford, the husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway. After Verity is unable to complete the remaining books in her successful series, Jeremy hires struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who will be played by Johnson, to finish them.
The film will be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.
Verity was first self-published by Hoover in 2018. It then grew in popularity and was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It sold more than 1 million copies in 2023.
Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.
Washington detailed his experience filming Gladiator II — the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes — after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.
“Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent,” Washington said in a statement. “The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been.”
Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in Babygirl.
“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy,” she said. “I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL.”
Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Wicked to her Instagram Story.
“oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement,” she wrote. “i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”
Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in Heretic.
“I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one,” he said. “Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it.”
With Kevin Costner not returning to Yellowstone for the remaining episodes of season 5, a new promo seems to be leaning into the mystery of just how his exit will be addressed come November.
While it likely won’t be a “Who shot J.R.?” moment — Costner’s John Dutton has been shot on the show before — the show’s cast and crew, including Kelly Asbille (Monica), Denim Richards (Colby), Jennifer Landon (Teeter) and director Christina Voros, spoke about how tight conditions were.
Asbille commented, “There was a lot of security around the script, and the narrative,” with Landon saying, “We get these redacted scripts. Basically everything is blacked out except for your lines.”
Richards offered that “the audience will see real reactions” from the actors, because they don’t know what’s coming, either.
Voros expressed, “It’s a huge testament to the intrepidness of the crew, because you’ve learned how to do something a certain way for seven years, and all of a sudden have a new set of challenges that come from protecting the story for the sake of the audience.”
That said, Kelly Reilly (Beth) said, “I just feel so grateful. There’s a lot of laughter on our set.” Her onscreen love Rip, played by Cole Hauser, also put a positive spin on it, considering reported tensions that led to Costner’s decision not to return. “This year, there were fun times on set. This is the greatest office in the world,” he said.
Voros also teases the cast was “at the absolute top of their game.”
But brace yourselves, Yellowstone fans: Rip, Beth, and her adopted brother and archenemy Jamie (Wes Bentley) are seen in tears, and her onscreen brother Kacee (Luke Grimes) said the episodes “brought me to tears.”
Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan‘s other hit show, Tulsa King, could reportedly be headed to a third and fourth season — and beyond.
According toVariety, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone is nearing a deal for at least two more seasons of the Paramount+ series, which has him starring as a displaced East Coast mob boss out of water in Oklahoma.
That said, there’s no official word from the streamer, and the series has yet to be renewed.
Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, Martin Starr, Dana Delany and Annabella Sciorra. Yellowstone vet Neal McDonough and Marvel movie baddie Frank Grillo joined for the current second season.