Dallas ICE shooter was targeting agents, not detainees: Officials

Stewart F. House/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — The sniper who opened fire on the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, killing one detainee and wounding two detainees, was targeting ICE agents, not detainees, officials said, citing notes the suspect left behind.

The suspect — Joshua Jahn, 29, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Wednesday’s shooting — wanted to “maximize lethality against ICE personnel and maximize property damage at the facility,” Nancy E. Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said at a news conference on Thursday.

“It seems that he did not intend to kill the detainees or harm them. It’s clear from these notes that he was targeting ICE agents and ICE personnel,” Larson said, calling it “tragic irony” that detainees, not agents, were shot.

Evidence shows “a high degree” of planning from Jahn, of Fairview, Texas, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

He allegedly left behind a note that said, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?'” Patel said in a statement, the note referring to armor-piercing bullets.

Patel said the sniper allegedly had searches last month on apps that track ICE agents and he allegedly downloaded a document called “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management,” which has a list of DHS facilities.

“He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video'” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Patel said.

Jahn allegedly “fired indiscriminately” at the ICE building and an ICE van on Wednesday morning, killing one detainee and critically wounding two others, one of whom is a Mexican national.

Officials said they believe Jahn — armed with a bolt-action rifle legally obtained in August — brought a ladder to position himself on top of an adjacent building.

Detainees were being unloaded from a van when the gunfire erupted, officials said. The detainees in the van were being restrained for transport, per proper procedure, officials said.

“While under fire,” “heroic” officers worked to take the detainees to safety, Larson said.

Jahn’s handwritten notes indicated he did not expect to survive the shooting, officials said.

Investigators have not found that Jahn was a member of any specific group, Larson said. No government agency was mentioned in his notes other than ICE, but he did express a “hatred for the federal government,” Larson said.

Investigators believe Jahn acted alone, Larson said. She said he wrote in one note, “Yes, it was just me and my brain.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the “radical left” for the shooting.

On Wednesday, the FBI released an image of recovered bullets, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert.

Millions across America will see cooler-than-normal Labor Day weekend temperatures
Monsoon moisture, Aug. 27, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cooler-than-normal seasonal temperatures sweeping across much of the nation this week are expected to extend through the Labor Day weekend.

Seasonal or below-average high temperatures will persist for millions of people in the Midwest, South and East. Nearly everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains could see high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below normal for the first week of September.

Highs are expected to only climb to the 80s from Dallas to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida.

In the Northeast, New York City and Boston are forecast to see highs in the 70s over the holiday weekend. Similar cool temperatures are in store for the Midwest, including the cities of Chicago, Omaha, Nebraska, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the West, seasonal or warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue. High temperatures are expected to top triple digits from Phoenix, Arizona, to Las Vegas. Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, and most of Montana are expected to see temperatures in the 90s over the Labor Day weekend.

The hot weather in the West will follow monsoon conditions that have brought the wettest days of the year, so far, to some areas across the region and supplied much-needed rain to drought-stricken areas.

On Wednesday, an increased threat of flooding will mostly be in Idaho. A flood watch is also in effect on Wednesday for parts of California, Utah, Oregon and Montana.

On Wednesday night, there is a threat for heavy rain from Colorado through much of Kansas and into southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas.

Holiday weekend temperatures in Florida are expected to remain mostly seasonal, with highs in the 80s and 90s. But rain is also expected in the Sunshine State over the weekend.

A storm front sitting over the state is forecast to remain stationary, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the weekend. Between 2 inches to 5 inches of rain is expected across Florida this weekend.

Other areas that could see rain over the holiday weekend include New Mexico and West Texas.

Passing showers are also across the Gulf Coast on Saturday and Sunday, but drier conditions are expected on Monday.

Holiday beachgoers along the Atlantic Coast will also encounter cooler-than-average temperatures as the unofficial end to summer bows out with a cool note.

Envelopes with white powder found in ICE office do not involve dangerous substances: Officials
Immigration Court building entrance at 26 Federal Plaza in New York. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Envelopes containing a white powder that were found at a government building in New York City housing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office did not contain any dangerous substances, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at 26 Federal Plaza, in Manhattan’s Foley Square, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

The five letters were found at about 4 p.m. in the mailroom of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Office on the ninth floor, according to the FBI.

“In the majority of my experience, most of these incidents turn out to be nothing. However, this matter is not going to be taken lightly,” said Christoper Raia, the FBI assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, who noted that “sending threatening letters of this nature, whether real or a hoax, is a crime.”

Initial testing of the powder indicates it was boric acid, which is commonly used in pesticides and other chemicals and is harmful if eaten, officials told WABC.

Personnel in the ICE ERO office found the envelopes, according to Raia, who said two people were initially exposed. Those two individuals are expected to OK, officials told New York ABC station WABC.

On Friday, Adams told radio station 1010 WINS that “no dangerous substances” were involved in the incident, but said it is “still a serious crime.”

“We are going to make sure the person responsible will be brought to justice,” Adams told 1010 WINS.

Hazmat teams were on the ground on Thursday “to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building” while awaiting the test results, the mayor said.

The building was evacuated “per standard protocol,” Raia said.

The 41-floor office building is home to ICE’s New York City field office, as well as the FBI’s New York field office and an immigration court. It has made headlines and been the site of frequent protests over ICE operations in the city amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

A so-called “holding facility” for detained migrants is located on the 10th floor of the building. Following allegations of unsanitary conditions there, a federal judge this week ordered the Trump administration to ensure the facility is not overcrowded and that detainees are provided with hygiene products and confidential access to lawyers. The Department of Homeland Security denied the conditions in the facility were subprime.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested in June while observing proceedings at the building’s immigration court. He was accused of assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer but has not been charged.

9-year-old Texas girl dies in hot car while mother was at work: Police
KTRK

(GALENA PARK, Texas) — A 9-year-old girl has died in after she was intentionally left alone in a hot car while her mom was at work, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The girl’s 36-year-old mother left the child unattended in a white Toyota Camry on Tuesday from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. while she worked at a manufacturing plant in Galena Park, Texas, near Houston, the sheriff’s office said during a press conference.

The mother left the child with some water, partially rolled down the windows of the vehicle and then “proceeded to go to work for the day,” officials said.

“There’s never an excuse to leave a child unattended,” Gonzalez said during the press conference.

Upon returning to the vehicle later in the afternoon when her shift ended, the mother found her daughter unresponsive. Law enforcement was contacted at approximately 2:06 p.m. and detained the mother, officials said. Temperatures in the Houston area reached around 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives continue to speak with the mother to gain more insight on why the child was kept in the car and the exact timeline of how long she was alone in the vehicle, the sheriff said. Officials are also waiting to receive the child’s autopsy results before deciding whether to press any charges.

Gonzalez said the incident, “which could have been prevented,” is a “unique” situation, since most hot car deaths are typically an accident.

“Maybe she has to make ends meet and keep food on the table and work. But the risk of death or harm — there’s just no reconciling that in my mind. You got to make other arrangements. It’s not worth it to put a child at risk like this, for any particular reason,” Gonzalez said.

He went on to say that nothing at this point shows that the mother “thought this would be the outcome.”

This tragedy marks the third hot car death to occur in Texas in the last four days and at least the 13th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization focused on “saving the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles.”

