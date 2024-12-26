Damon Wayans Jr. compares dynamic of ‘Poppa’s House’ to ‘Shrinking’

Courtesy of Apple TV

Damon Wayans Jr. concurrently starred on CBS’ Poppa’s House and Apple TV’s Shrinking, which wrapped its second season Wednesday. Though the former’s a show where he works with his actual family, he says the cast of Shrinking provided a similar feeling.

“I will say that my first day on set of Shrinking felt like family. It felt like they have such a warm environment. All the writers are great. And so you can just tell that they know that they’re sitting on fire. Like, you know, they just have that confidence. When you walk in, you’re like, you guys know you’re doing the right s***….,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “That’s kind of how it feels on this show with my dad.” 

While season 2 of Shrinking is over, the premiere season of Poppa’s House is currently on hiatus. New episodes are expected to air in January 2025.

Timothée Chalamet & cast delve into the making of the Bob Dylan flick ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

 Timothée Chalamet and the cast of A Complete Unknown recently talked to Rolling Stone about the making of the Bob Dylan film, and Chalamet shared some insight into his commitment to what he calls a “role of a lifetime.”

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” he says. “I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus.” 

He adds, “He deserved that and then more … God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”

Chalamet was listed as “Bob Dylan” on the film’s call sheet, and it fooled co-star Elle Fanning, who got an invite to a preproduction meeting with director James Mangold and “Bob,” thinking she was meeting the rock icon.

“I’m probably the first person in life to be let down by having a rehearsal with Timothée Chalamet, right?” she tells Rolling Stone. “Like, the first girl in history.” 

Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, said Chalamet “wasn’t so full-on” with his method acting, but she noted he was “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well.”

And Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, described Chalamet’s commitment as “relentless.”

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing,” he said. “And I agreed totally — it was like, we cannot have a f****** audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective.”

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

In brief: ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ finds its directors and more
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has found its directors. The third film in the popular Sony Animation Spider-Verse trilogy will be directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, the studio announced Tuesday. Both men worked in pivotal roles on the first two films of the trilogy. While the plot of the film is still being kept under wraps, they promise that they “have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!” according to Deadline

ABC News Studios is putting out the first documentary about Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO. The one-hour special Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder — A Special Edition of 20/20 will air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The special features an exclusive voice recording of Mangione, where he discusses his travels through Asia, according to Variety

Dustin Hoffman, André Holland, Alison Brie and Tom Sturridge are coming together to lead Alex Vlack‘s directorial debut film, The Revisionist. Deadline reports that the drama film, which is currently filming in Louisville, Kentucky, follows a novelist who transforms the people in her life into the characters she needs for her story …

Whitney Cummings on hosting ‘Friends’ trivia show ‘Fast Friends’
Barbara Nitke/Max

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Thirty years later, Friends is still there for you.

The NBC sitcom Friends celebrated the 30th anniversary of its premiere episode in 2024. In honor of the milestone, Max is releasing a four-part Friends fan trivia special hosted by Whitney Cummings.

The show, called Fast Friends, premieres Thursday, and Cummings told ABC Audio it’s special to be a part of something that is fun to watch.

“Everyone’s arguing about everything at this point. No one agrees on anything. I think the one thing we can all agree on as a species is that Friends is a great show,” Cummings said. “It is so cool to be a part of something that is, like, uniting people and not dividing people.”

Contestants compete for the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion on the show, which was filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the tourist attraction in New York that recreated all the iconic sets from the show.

“I thought I had a pretty encyclopedic knowledge of Friends until I met these contestants. These contestants are not messing around,” Cummings said. “In Friends lingo, I’ll just say they never took a break from watching Friends.”

A celebration of the beloved show would not be complete without a familiar face. Luckily Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, appears in episode 2 of Fast Friends. She also happens to be Cummings’ favorite Friends character.

“I love Janice. She is who made me think I could be on television, because she’s loud and abrasive and, you know, kind of obnoxious,” Cummings said. “So, she’s kind of my north star … just like unapologetically loud and, you know, intense and has an annoying laugh. My brand as well.”

