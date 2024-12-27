Damon Wayans Jr. on being the best-looking man on ‘Shrinking,’ future of Derrick and Gaby’s relationship

Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is now over, after airing its finale on Wednesday. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. to the cast as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. Every character was Team Derrick, obsessed with his looks and often calling him the best-looking man they’d ever seen.

“I think they were doing it as a bit, but, you know, I’m thankful, I’ll take it,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “They had me in Sexiest Man Alive with the New Girl guys. So I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ But I’ll take it.”

While many boosted his character’s confidence on the show, Derrick found himself at a standstill with Gaby, who struggled with committing to their relationship given all she was dealing with in life, including having to be her mother’s primary caretaker. Though he gives her the space she needs to get everything settled, Damon says he’s not sure what the future holds for Derrick and Gaby.

“I feel like Derrick, when he looks at Gaby, he’s like, ‘This is it. … This is the woman that I would marry. This is white picket fence. This is the two kids. … [But] she’s not reciprocating [in a way that] he’d feel safe pursuing that,” Damon explains. “And so I think that he enjoys being around Gaby so much that he also be willing to just be friends with her. … The ball’s in Gaby’s court, whatever Gaby wants to do. That’s what’s going to happen,” he continues. “And he’s going to … like her, love her regardless.” 

With that storyline up in the air, will Derrick return for season 3? Damon says, “I would love to be a part of season 3,” but the decision’s up to “the big boys”: Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.

 

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for season 4
Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is returning for another season. The Paramount+ drama starring Jeremy Renner has been renewed for season 4.

The third season, which aired earlier this year, was the number one series on the platform, reaching 8.8 million global households. That season saw Renner’s Mike McLusky trying to end the drug war as the Russian mob infiltrated his city.

Renner teased that a renewal was imminent in November, when he posted a photo from the show to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Smile… It’s Friday… and prepping for Season 4!”

Co-created by cast member Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa and Michael Beach, among others.

First look at new ‘Mufasa’ trailer debuts on ‘Good Morning America’
Photo Courtesy of Disney

A first look at the new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King debuted exclusively on Good Morning America on Friday.

The highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, arriving in theaters Dec. 20, is a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King.

The exclusive first-look opens with Rafiki telling a story about two brothers: Mufasa and Taka, and how they embarked on a journey to find a new home and start a new kingdom.

The clip shares a glimpse of the adventure the brothers go on and the characters they meet, including Zazu and Sarabi, Mufasa’s future mate and Simba’s mother in the 2019 film.

According to a synopsis for the film, Rafiki tells the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.

“Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline,” the synopsis reads.

“The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

The new look at the film comes after Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for the film in August.

The star-studded cast for Mufasa includes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Anika Noni Rose.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
 

Timothée Chalamet sings “Like A Rolling Stone” in new trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Timothée Chalamet sings “Like A Rolling Stone” in new trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The second trailer for the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown has just been released, giving fans another look at Timothée Chalamet playing the rock legend in the early days of his career. 

“You trekked all the way from Minnesota — why is that?” Ed Burns as Pete Seeger says in the beginning of the clip. Chalamet responds, “I wanted to catch a spark.”

The clip gives us another taste of Chalamet’s vocal chops, with the trailer soundtracked to his version of Dylan’s “Girl From North Country,” as well as the iconic “Like A Rolling Stone.” The first trailer had him singing “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall.” 

The new trailer also features footage of Dylan in New York City, and glimpses of his relationships with Joan Baez and a character named Sylvie Russo, played by Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, respectively. It also shows him dealing with his rise to fame, and his disillusionment with his own career. 

“200 people in that room, and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be,” Dylan says. When asked, “Let you be what?” he responds, “Whatever it is they don’t want me to be.” 

The film follows Dylan through his infamous 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar — a scene we see in the trailer.

“I’m not sure they want to hear what I want to play, Johnny,” Dylan says to Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook. Cash replies, “I wanna hear it,” and later adds, “Make some noise, big D.”

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Christmas Day.

