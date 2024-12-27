Damon Wayans Jr. on being the best-looking man on ‘Shrinking,’ future of Derrick and Gaby’s relationship

Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is now over, after airing its finale on Wednesday. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. to the cast as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. Every character was Team Derrick, obsessed with his looks and often calling him the best-looking man they’d ever seen.

“I think they were doing it as a bit, but, you know, I’m thankful, I’ll take it,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “They had me in Sexiest Man Alive with the New Girl guys. So I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ But I’ll take it.”

While many boosted his character’s confidence on the show, Derrick found himself at a standstill with Gaby, who struggled with committing to their relationship given all she was dealing with in life, including having to be her mother’s primary caretaker. Though he gives her the space she needs to get everything settled, Damon says he’s not sure what the future holds for Derrick and Gaby.

“I feel like Derrick, when he looks at Gaby, he’s like, ‘This is it. … This is the woman that I would marry. This is white picket fence. This is the two kids. … [But] she’s not reciprocating [in a way that] he’d feel safe pursuing that,” Damon explains. “And so I think that he enjoys being around Gaby so much that he also be willing to just be friends with her. … The ball’s in Gaby’s court, whatever Gaby wants to do. That’s what’s going to happen,” he continues. “And he’s going to … like her, love her regardless.”

With that storyline up in the air, will Derrick return for season 3? Damon says, “I would love to be a part of season 3,” but the decision’s up to “the big boys”: Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.

