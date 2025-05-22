Dan Brown bringing new Robert Langdon series to Netflix
Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code character Robert Langdon is ready for a new adventure at Netflix.
The author is bringing his upcoming new novel, The Secret of Secrets, to the small screen with the help of former Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse. According to Tudum, the story follows the brilliant symbologist Langdon as he “races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.”
Brown co-created the series with Cuse. He’ll be a writer and executive producer on the series, while Cuse will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
Langdon first appeared as the protagonist in Brown’s 2000 novel Angels & Demons, followed by 2003’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s The Lost Symbol, 2013’s Inferno and 2017’s Origin. The Secret of Secrets will hit bookstores Sept. 9.
Tom Hanks previously played Langdon in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno film adaptations.
Blake Lively‘s friendship with music superstar Taylor Swift is now at the center of her legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
In a new court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Baldoni claim Lively pressured Swift to get involved in the legal back and forth, which first began in December.
That month, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he also directed. Lively and Baldoni subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.
Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from his attorney, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni.
Baldoni later sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, LeslieSloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.
Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”
Earlier this month, Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, BryanFreedman.
Lawyers for Lively and Reynolds responded by trying to block the subpoena, which Baldoni’s attorneys argued was necessary.
Citing “a source,” Baldoni’s legal team claims in Wednesday’s court filing that Lively’s attorney “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” amid the legal scuffle, alleging that “if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”
Baldoni’s attorneys allege in the new filing that, “Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages.” The court filing also claims that “a representative of Ms. Swift addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication.”
In response, Lively’s lawyer, MikeGottlieb, asked the court to strike the documents as “unnecessary, improper and abusive.”
Gottlieb said in a statement to ABC News Wednesday that the allegations made in Baldoni’s court filing are “categorically false.”
“This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” Gottlieb said. “This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.”
Baldoni’s initial complaint against Lively, filed in January, detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons.” The complaint claimed Lively leveraged her relationships with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.
Swift has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the latest court filing.
In response to being subpoenaed, a spokesperson for Swift said she was only involved in licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film and was never on set.
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the spokesperson said. “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.'”
The spokesperson added, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026.
“We’re in a period of transition. Folks grew up thinking, ‘I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them play in the theater for two months and people cry and sold-out shows.’ … It’s an outdated concept,” Sarandos said at the time.
“If you’re fortunate enough to live in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic,” Sarandos continued. “Most of the country cannot.”
In an interview with Business Insider, Johnson was asked if he feels the same way as Sarandos.
“Obviously, I don’t,” Johnson said. “Because I love movies. I love going to see movies.”
Johnson said he didn’t have the full context for Sarandos’ comments, but reiterated his appreciation for the theatrical experience.
“I think theatrical is not going anywhere. I think we’ve seen [that] if you put a movie people want to see in the theaters, they are going to show up for it,” Johnson said. “That experience of being in a full house and having that experience is so important. It’s something that I love and I want more of in the world.”
The director said he wants to experience this with his upcoming third film in the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, which arrives on Netflix later in 2025.
“I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible,” Johnson said. “We’re going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form.”