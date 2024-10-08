‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour announced

ABC

Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road again!

The hit dance show announced Dancing with the Stars: Live! on Tuesday, a nearly three-month tour in winter 2025 featuring professional dancers from the series, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold. Celebrity guest stars will also join the show along the way.

The tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and comes to a close on April 5 in Los Angeles, will allow audiences “the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal,” according to a release.

The announcement from DWTS described the show as a “dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production.”

Mandy Moore, whose choreography credits include The Eras Tour and the 2016 musical movie La La Land, will choreograph and direct the live event.

“Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the ‘DWTS’ brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family,” said Moore in a statement. “The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists.”

Tickets for the live show will go on sale at dwtstour.com on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

John Cena revs up lead in Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ movie
Prime Video

A very large dude will star in a movie about very small cars. 

Deadline says John Cena has been cast in Matchbox, an action film based on the popular miniature toy brand. 

Back in May 2024, ABC Audio confirmed that the toy company and Barbie producer was revving up the project, with Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave behind the camera. 

Bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall were tasked with turning in a script that turned the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Cena can currently be seen in Jackpot!, a Prime Video action comedy alongside his fellow Ken Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up million in Thursday night sneaks
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially opens Friday, Sept. 6, but it’s already drawing crowds.

According to Deadline, the movie starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Winona Ryder scared up $13 million in sneak previews on Thursday.

That’s impressive by itself, but especially because Keaton’s “Ghost with the most” hasn’t haunted theaters since the 1988 original. 

While Warner Bros. is predicting the movie will do $90 million over the weekend, the trade suspects the studio is being conservative — some experts speculate the film could pull in as much as $110 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest September openings of all time. 

For the record, 2017’s Stephen King adaptation It holds the September crown: It opened to $123 million.

That said, Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice sequel’s Thursday night sneaks were only half a million behind It‘s sneaks.

Amanda Seyfried rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join potential ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3
Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She’s working late, cause she’s a singer (and an actress).

Amanda Seyfried is rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join a potential third Mamma Mia! film.

“Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” Seyfried told ABC News Live. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

As part of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet tour, the pop star sings a different cover song at each concert. She performed the musical’s title ABBA track during her recent Madison Square Garden show in New York City, which prompted Seyfried to agree that Sabrina could play her character Sophie’s daughter in a third Mamma Mia! film.

Never mind the fact that Seyfried is just 13 years older than Sabrina — that’s on par with the franchise, which saw Cher, who is three years older than Meryl Streep, play the latter’s mother in the second film, the interviewer said.

“You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter,” Seyfried said. “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan.”

