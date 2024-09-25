‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Which 2 celebs went home in the double elimination?

Dancing with the Stars brought the glamour and magic of the movies to the ballroom Tuesday for an Oscars-themed night.

The stars of season 33 hit the dance floor and jived, quickstepped, foxtrotted and more in dances inspired by Academy Award-nominated films as they vied for perfect tens from the judges.

But only one couple was able to achieve the highest score of the night with their scene-stealing choreography, and two couples were sent home in a double elimination.

At the end of the night, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, as well as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa, were sent home.

Spelling called her experience on DWTS an “unbelievable” one and told her five children, “I love you. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

For her part, when asked what she was going to take away from her time on DWTS, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

Delvey later told Good Morning America her favorite part of her DWTS experience was “getting eliminated.”

The top score of the night went to actress Chandler Kinney and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. The duo performed a moving rhumba to “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie film.

Combining the scores from the premiere episode and Tuesday’s episode, these are the scores for all remaining couples:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 47
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 44
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 43
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 43
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 41
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 40
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 39
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 38
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 38
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – 31
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – 30

Dancing with the Stars season 33 will return for a two-night event on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, with both episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO drama Euphoria are excited to know the show gets back into production in January — and so is co-star Sydney Sweeney.

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” she tells People. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”

The Anyone But You star and producer says she doesn’t know what to expect from season 3, but hopes her character takes a dark turn. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she expresses.

As reported, the rest of the show’s cast, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, are returning for the new season.

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Souza, the director of the Western Rust, went into detail about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting that left him injured and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Of the many details in the piece, Souza says it’s “glaring” that the Western is about “a boy who accidentally shoots someone. That is inescapable. When people hear that, they are very taken aback.”

Souza explained the live round that was fired from the weapon aimed by Alec Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and lodged in his shoulder, penetrating so deep it nearly hit his spine. 

He said they were rehearsing a shot with Baldwin when the gun discharged. “I got in behind [Halyna]. When I tried to get a look, that’s when the gun fired. And then … yeah, all hell broke loose.”

He said, “It felt like a horse kicked me in the shoulder or someone hit me with a bat. The whole right side of my body went … completely numb, but it also hurt excruciatingly at the same time.”

He also recalled being “furious at that moment. I remember looking up and they were lowering Halyna … and there was blood coming through her white shirt.”

He found out Hutchins had died when he was in the emergency room. He called that “crushing in a way that is difficult to put into words” and “absolute devastation.”

Souza said the incident “ruined” him. “[I]nternally, the person I was just went away.”

When asked if he was grateful to be alive after the shooting, he said, “Not really.”

The 51-year-old director, who reluctantly returned to finish the film, said he “didn’t want to wake up” after the incident and he’s been plagued with nightmares since. 

The weekend box office take for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revised upward to $211 million domestically, with its global take now at $444.1 million — making it the sixth biggest opening of all time.

It was already the highest-grossing debut for an R-rated movie.

Even before all the numbers were in, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were feeling very thankful.

“I couldn’t be happier and more ill-equipped to process any of this,” Reynolds said in part Monday in an Instagram Story.

He continued, “So many people loved this movie into reality. And I’m a f****** mess.” Ryan went on to thank producer Emma Watts for helping launch the first two Deadpool films, in addition to the threequel.

“I’m forever grateful,” Ryan closed.

Over the weekend Ryan and Jackman riffed on a famous image from the old X-Men animated series, which pictured Wolverine stroking a photo of his love, Jean Grey.

Jackman recreated the moment in costume. However, his point of view shows he’s caressing a photo with the words “#1 movie in the world.”

“Thank you ALL!” he captioned the snaps.

Ryan’s version has Deadpool staring lovingly at a framed photo of Jackman’s recreation. “I miss Hugh already,” Reynolds wrote.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn — now the co-head of DC Films — reached across the aisle to congratulate his former employers at Marvel, as well as Hugh, Ryan and director Shawn Levy, for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s success.

