Dangerous, record-breaking heat hits the West
David McNew/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dangerous, record-breaking heat is ongoing in the West, with the temperature in Phoenix reaching the triple digits every day for the last three weeks.

Phoenix climbed over a scorching 110 degrees on 80 days in 2024 — shattering the record set last year with 55 days of temperatures over 110 degrees.

The heat spreads across the Southwest and the South this weekend, with temperatures soaring to the 90s in cities including Las Vegas, Austin, Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas.

There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Meanwhile, as Florida cleans up from the devastation left by Hurricane Milton, lingering river flood warnings are ongoing for parts of Florida and Georgia.

Choppy seas are also keeping the rip current risk high for many beaches in Georgia and Florida’s east coast.

NYC beaches close due to rip currents from Hurricane Ernesto
WABC

(NEW YORK) — Several New York City beaches will remain closed for the weekend due to strong rip currents from Hurricane Ernesto.

The Category 1 storm made landfall in Bermuda early Saturday, hovering slowly over the island throughout the day with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain. Although hundreds of miles offshore, the system is generating rip currents on the East Coast of the U.S., prompting the National Weather Service to issue alerts for high surf and riptides along much of the Atlantic coastline.

Waves in the Northeast have the potential of reaching up to 9 and 10 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

In New York City, beaches in Brooklyn, including Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach as well as the Rockaway and Riis beaches in Queens will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, the NYC Parks and the National Park Service announced at the start of the weekend. Swimming and wading are not permitted during the closure due to possibly life-threatening conditions from the rip currents.

“Our primary focus is keeping New Yorkers safe, so as the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto approach New York City, we are closing our ocean-facing beaches in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend to protect New Yorkers from dangerous rip currents,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Friday.

Video taken by ABC New York station WABC showed workers on Coney Island preparing the beach for the onslaught of powerful waves by reinforcing mounds of sand to protect from erosion.

On Long Island, berms were built to protect the delicate shoreline, which has suffered from beach erosion in recent years, WABC reported. One of the biggest concerns there is sea water coming in from the beachfront and flowing into low-lying regions, Jones Beach State Park Director Jeffrey Mason told WABC.

Beaches on Long Island were not closed for swimming, but beachgoers were advised by officials to use caution.

Ernesto will continue moving north and northeast and is expected to move off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada on Monday night as a weakening hurricane.

More storms are expected in the coming weeks, as September is typically the peak of the hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

‘He was our strength’: Family of firefighter killed at Trump rally speaks out
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by An

(PITTSBURGH) — Helen Comperatore and her daughters are remembering Corey Comperatore, the volunteer fire chief who was killed when he died protecting his family during the gunfire at Donald Trump’s political rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He definitely was a hero. He saved his wife, he saved his child and he was just the best guy,” Helen Comperatore, Corey’s surviving wife, told ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE. “He was just the best.”

Corey’s daughter Allyson recalls the moment shots rang out, a memory which she says is still vivid and painful.

“I was the one that my dad threw down,” said Allyson. “That was when he was shot. He ended up falling onto me. I was, like, confused. And I went, “dad?” And when I turned is whenever he fell down.”

“That’s when I started screaming,” Allyson continued. “I was instantly like, I was trying to keep him from bleeding. And somebody had thrown down a towel. So somebody behind us must have seen what was going on, and I was just, I was holding it there and just screaming for anybody to help.”

Helen says she still struggles with what happened that day.

“I’m angry. You know, obviously, my husband took a bullet for [Donald Trump],” Helen said. “That, unfortunately, was the plan that day.”

Corey Comperatore’s family say that they want him to be remembered as more than the person killed in the assassination attempt of the former president.

“He isn’t just the guy that got shot at the rally,” said Corey’s other daughter, Kaylee. “He was a husband, a father, a son, an uncle. And he was the glue to our family. He was our strength. He was everything to us and that is what got taken from this world.”

Daniel Penny’s defense team wants to ‘smear’ Jordan Neely in subway chokehold case, prosecutors say
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Testimony about the psychiatric history of a man who died in a chokehold aboard a New York City subway is only meant to “smear” the victim and should be precluded from upcoming trial of a former Marine charged with manslaughter, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a new court filing.

Daniel Penny is scheduled to stand trial next month after he put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold in May 2023 aboard an F train in what his attorneys say was an effort to “protect the lives of his fellow passengers.” Penny’s attorneys are seeking to call a forensic psychiatrist who they said would “opine regarding the extent of Neely’s K2 abuse” and why that may have caused him to allegedly become “insanely threatening” to subway passengers.

Prosecutors asked the judge to exclude the testimony of the psychiatrist, Dr. Alexander Bardey, and limit what the defense can show from Neely’s psychiatric records.

“The psychiatrist’s testimony and the unredacted psychiatric records are inadmissible and their suggested introduction is a transparent attempt by the defense to smear the victim’s character so that the jury will devalue his life,” assistant district attorney Dafna Yoran said in a motion to preclude Bardey’s testimony from trial.

“Numerous witnesses will testify regarding Mr. Neely’s aggressive behavior on the date of the incident,” Yoran said. “The jury does not need and cannot be permitted to hear Dr. Bardey’s opine as to why Mr. Neely was aggressive.”

The defense has said Neely’s psychiatric history includes non-compliance with medication and chronic K2 abuse and argued that is relevant for the jury to hear.

“Neely’s history of volatile behavior while in treatment, and the steps taken to subdue/restrain him, are documented in these records, and speak to why our client had to use the force necessary to restrain him on the date of incident,” said defense attorney Thomas Kennif, who has argued Penny was justified in seeking to subdue Neely.

Penny has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges. He is scheduled to begin trial Oct. 21, re-submitting the highly charged case into the public consciousness less than a month before the election.

