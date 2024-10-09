Daniel Kaluuya on how the late Chadwick Boseman “big bro-ed” him on his path to stardom

At a BFI London Film Festival event on Wednesday, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya spoke reverently about his friend, Black Panther co-star and former mentor, the late Chadwick Boseman.

To fellow actor, moderator and longtime friend Ashley Walters, Kaluuya said meeting Boseman as they were about to work on Black Panther was a “pivotal moment” in his life.

Boseman died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, after a yearslong, private battle with colon cancer.

“I remember we had a dinner, and I sat opposite him. He could see my life was changing, and I didn’t know,” Kaluuya recalled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He leaned in — and I was about to go on a press run, and I didn’t have a publicist,” Kaluuya said with a laugh. “He leaned in and saw I needed help and guidance, and I didn’t have to ask. And I didn’t know how to ask.”

Daniel continued, “He big bro-ed me, he helped me out.”

The English actor offered, “He was an incredible leader on set, and I really felt for him because doing those Marvel things, that’s work. That’s hard. Especially doing the action sequences in those suits in hot weather, it’s hard on the body.”

He added, “Knowing that he did that while he was going through what he was going through, I don’t really have the words for it.”

“He just gave everything, he led in a very noble way. He always brought people together. … He always had time for everyone. Him and Lupita [Nyong’o], they were always back and forth, and they just knew that my life was changing.”

Kaluuya would later win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2021 for Judas and the Black Messiah.

 

An “incredibly relieved and grateful” Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney’s Office in California announced it would not file criminal charges against the Dancing with the Stars pro in the wake of his arrest on Aug. 29 on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In a press release Tuesday, a statement from the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in part, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence … If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Artem issued a statement saying he was “incredibly relieved and grateful.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” he said.

He added, “My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Artem’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to Good Morning America that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.

(SPOILERS) On social media, Ryan Reynolds has uncovered for fans an Easter egg that revealed the fate of Channing Tatum‘s slurring Southern X-Man Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine

At the end of the blockbuster, a collection of heroes that includes Gambit hold off a horde of bad guys while Ryan’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine escape to another dimension. 

It’s assumed the heroes may have sacrificed themselves — but Reynolds just showed that Gambit got out of the wasteland known as The Void.

The scene is technically in the film, but hard to spot as it’s hidden in the “deep background” on a monitor at the TVA, Reynolds explained when posting the moment. 

Tatum’s character is shown walking through the aftermath of the fight, when he turns and smiles as the same kind of “Marvel Sparkle Circle” that allowed Deadpool and Wolverine to escape opens behind him. 

As reported, Tatum tried for years to bring a Gambit movie to theaters, only to have the plans scuttled when ABC News’ parent company Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. 

While he was grateful he got the chance to finally suit up, he tells Collider he doesn’t want to get his hopes up for future appearances. “I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn’t surprise me because I’ve had it in my hand before, and it’s gone away,” the Blink Twice star says.

“I’m always grain-of-salting it, but I’m hoping that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] will allow me in.”

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

