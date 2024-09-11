Daniel Penny’s defense team wants to ‘smear’ Jordan Neely in subway chokehold case, prosecutors say
(NEW YORK) — Testimony about the psychiatric history of a man who died in a chokehold aboard a New York City subway is only meant to “smear” the victim and should be precluded from upcoming trial of a former Marine charged with manslaughter, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a new court filing.
Daniel Penny is scheduled to stand trial next month after he put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold in May 2023 aboard an F train in what his attorneys say was an effort to “protect the lives of his fellow passengers.” Penny’s attorneys are seeking to call a forensic psychiatrist who they said would “opine regarding the extent of Neely’s K2 abuse” and why that may have caused him to allegedly become “insanely threatening” to subway passengers.
Prosecutors asked the judge to exclude the testimony of the psychiatrist, Dr. Alexander Bardey, and limit what the defense can show from Neely’s psychiatric records.
“The psychiatrist’s testimony and the unredacted psychiatric records are inadmissible and their suggested introduction is a transparent attempt by the defense to smear the victim’s character so that the jury will devalue his life,” assistant district attorney Dafna Yoran said in a motion to preclude Bardey’s testimony from trial.
“Numerous witnesses will testify regarding Mr. Neely’s aggressive behavior on the date of the incident,” Yoran said. “The jury does not need and cannot be permitted to hear Dr. Bardey’s opine as to why Mr. Neely was aggressive.”
The defense has said Neely’s psychiatric history includes non-compliance with medication and chronic K2 abuse and argued that is relevant for the jury to hear.
“Neely’s history of volatile behavior while in treatment, and the steps taken to subdue/restrain him, are documented in these records, and speak to why our client had to use the force necessary to restrain him on the date of incident,” said defense attorney Thomas Kennif, who has argued Penny was justified in seeking to subdue Neely.
Penny has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges. He is scheduled to begin trial Oct. 21, re-submitting the highly charged case into the public consciousness less than a month before the election.
(WINDER, Ga.) — The teenager suspected in the shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday that left four dead had an apparent affinity for mass shooters, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.
Investigators are currently scouring social media posts that mention prior mass shootings and those who carried them out from accounts associated with the suspect, who officials previously identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, the sources said.
Over a year before Wednesday’s incident — back in May 2023 — the FBI reached out to the local authorities at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after a Discord user alerted the Bureau about a possible threat of a shooting at a middle school.
The 2023 FBI tip about online threats that were traced to Colt Gray included a user profile written in Russian, sources said. Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that the translation of the Russian letters spells out the name Lanza, referring to Adam Lanza, the mass shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The 2023 documents released Thursday reflect how Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was very concerned about his son being “picked on” and “ridiculed” day after day at school.
Gray said that was why he repeatedly visited his son’s school in 2023.
When the deputy spoke with Colt Gray, the then-13-year-old told the officer that he had a Discord account but had deleted it months earlier, before they moved to a new home.
“I promise I would never say something [like that],” Colt Gray said of the reported school shooting threat, according to a transcript of his interview with the officer.
The officer then told Colt, “I gotta take you at your word, and I hope you’re being honest with me.”
“Oh yes, sir,” Colt responded.
According to the 2023 interview, his father Colt Gray told the deputy that the family — and Colt Gray in particular — were going through a hard time, with Colt Gray’s mother moving away with two of Colt’s younger siblings after the whole family was evicted from their home.
On Thursday, in a brief exchange ABC News had with Annie Brown, the aunt of Colt Gray, she said that her nephew was “begging for help from everybody around him.”
Colt Gray’s maternal grandfather, Charles Polhamus, told ABC’s Vera Drymon on Thursday that he believes the teenager’s father, Colin Gray, bears some responsibility.
“I put the blame where it belongs. His father should be convicted as well,” he said.
Colin Gray was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He is currently in custody, and no information on a court date was immediately available.
Colt Gray was taken into custody on Wednesday at the school. He was charged with four counts of felony murder, with additional charges expected, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He will be in court on Friday.
ABC News couldn’t immediately determine if Colt or Colin Gray had legal representation.
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is in court Thursday as the judge weighs whether to change the venue for his trial.
Kohberger’s lawyers hope to move the trial to a different county, arguing the local jury pool in Latah County, which encompasses the college town of Moscow, was tainted by pretrial publicity.
Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and said their results found that the “pressure to convict” Kohberger was shown to be “so severe” the venue couldn’t possibly be impartial.
The defense said one respondent answered they would “burn the courthouse down” if he were not convicted. The same survey, according to the defense, found “much less emotional” responses from people living closer to Boise, where Kohberger’s lawyers suggested the trial be moved.
“The traumatized town of Moscow is understandably filled with deeply held prejudgment opinions of guilt,” defense attorney Elisa Massoth said in a filing this month.
The prosecution has said the case has national and international interest, and that the case has been covered plenty in Boise, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.
Prosecutors argued in a filing this month that the defense “failed to establish that a fair and impartial trial cannot be held in Latah County.”
Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in a statement last week that, if the case stayed in Latah County, “I firmly believe people would be able to set aside any personal feelings they have … set aside any information they may have read or heard … and make a determination of guilt or not guilty based on the evidence presented in the courtroom and deliberate according to the instructions provided to them.”
The trial is scheduled to start on June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29, 2025. Judge John Judge said in June that if the venue changes, the trial date would still hold.
Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all brutally murdered during the break-in.
Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger’s behalf. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
ABC News’ Sasha Pezenik and Julie Scott contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Joseph Emerson, a former Alaska Airlines pilot, calls it the biggest mistake of his life.
Emerson was inside an Alaska Airlines cockpit last October when he raised his arms and pulled two large red levers that could have shut down both engines, at 30,000 feet. He calls the incident the worst 30 seconds of his life.
Ten months later, he is now grateful for those moments: They’ve saved his marriage, allowed him more time with his kids, and thrust him into a life of therapy, recovery, and the launch of a new non-profit designed to help other pilots struggling with mental illness.
Now Emerson and his wife, Sarah, are describing that incident, and the anxious, challenging months that followed, in an interview with ABC News.
“I made a big mistake.”
Emerson sent his wife Sarah a text message on Oct. 22, 2023, moments after he was removed from that cockpit and just before he asked a flight attendant to handcuff him.
“I made a big mistake,” the message read.
Sarah Emerson replied: “What’s up? Are you ok?”
“I’m not,” Joe Emerson replied.
That was the last time Sarah Emerson heard from her husband for days. She immediately tracked his flight and learned it had diverted and made an emergency landing in Portland.
Sarah knew little of what happened for 24 hours. It wasn’t until a jail receptionist told her that she learned her husband had been charged with 83 counts of attempted murder – one count for every soul on the aircraft.
“I walk up to the window and say I’m looking for my husband and he kind of just looked on the computer and typed some things in and then nonchalantly tells me the charges, and I lost it,” Sarah Emerson told ABC News. “I screamed and I keeled over, and I almost fell. They grabbed me and pulled me over because I know what that means. I was in a complete shock.”
What happened
Joe Emerson had been struggling over the death of his best friend, Scott, a pilot who died while on a run six years earlier. Emerson had been away for the weekend with friends, celebrating and remembering Scott.
On Friday night, the group took psychedelic mushrooms – a drug that can make you hallucinate and typically has effects that last a few hours. Emerson said that for him, the physical side effects lasted days, and the consequences a lifetime. Joe and Sarah Emerson speak with ABC News.
Something wasn’t right
As a friend drove him to the airport, Emerson said all he could think about was being home with his family, but a deepening fear that he would never make it began to overtake him. It intensified as he took his jump seat inside the confined cockpit of the Alaska Airlines jet.
“There was a feeling of being trapped, like, ‘Am I trapped in this airplane and now I’ll never go home?'” Emerson told ABC News, in an interview near his home in California.
Emerson said the feeling increased – and with it, a belief that ” this isn’t real, I’m not actually going home … until I became completely convinced that none of this was real,” Emerson said.
As the Alaska Airlines plane headed toward San Francisco, Emerson said his conditioned worsened. He reached out to a friend who texted Emerson to do breathing exercises. Instead of helping, Emerson said, the moment when his phone read the text in his ear ultimately pushed him over the edge.
“That’s kind of where I flung off my headset, and I was fully convinced this isn’t real and I’m not going home,” Emerson recalled. “And then, as the pilots didn’t react to my completely abnormal behavior in a way that I thought would be consistent with reality, that is when I was like, this isn’t real. I need to wake up.”
The next 30 seconds would put 83 other lives in danger, end Joe’s career, and potentially send him to prison for the rest of his life.
“It’s 30 seconds of my life that I wish I could change, and I can’t.”
“There are two red handles in front of my face,” Emerson recalled. “And thinking that I was going to wake up, thinking this is my way to get out of this non-real reality, I reached up and I grabbed them, and I pulled the levers.”
Those levers were the engine shut-off controls.
“What I thought is, ‘This is going to wake me up,'” Emerson said. “I know what those levers do in a real airplane and I need to wake up from this. You know, it’s 30 seconds of my life that I wish I could change, and I can’t.”
How did the pilots respond?
Emerson said as soon as he grabbed the engine shut-off levers, the pilots pulled his hands away. He remembers the pilots’ immediate confusion, trying to comprehend what just happened. Emerson also recalled what made him quickly realize his situation was very much real.
“It was really the pilot’s physical touch on my hand,” Emerson said. “Both pilots grabbed my hands where I kind of stopped and I had that moment, which I’ll just say I view this moment as a gift.”
Two gifts, Emerson said. The second was that the engines did not shut down but continued to operate normally.
“I observe the pilots react to the difficult situation that I just handed them and watch them react in a very professional manner,” Emerson said of the pilots. “I heard them converse about me and I said, ‘You guys want me out of the flight deck?'”
The pilots unlocked the cabin door for him, and he “opened the door to a very confused flight attendant,” Emerson recalled.
Emerson said he walked into the cabin, drank directly from a coffee pot and took a seat in the flight attendants’ jump seat. None of the passengers knew that the man in a pilot’s uniform had only moments earlier tried to turn off their plane’s engines. An Alaska Airlines takes off from Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, July 2, 2024.
Emerson’s episode wasn’t over
Emerson’s feeling of unreality persisted, he said, and he again felt the need to wake up.
“At some point I thought maybe this isn’t real, and maybe I can wake myself up by just jumping out, like that freefall feeling that you have,” he said.
So Emerson grabbed another lever – this one operating the cabin door.
“I put my hand on the lever, I didn’t operate the lever,” he recalled, at which point a flight attendant stopped him.
“She put … her hand on mine again and with that human touch, I released. I think around that period is when I said, ‘I don’t understand what’s real, I don’t I don’t understand what’s real.'”
At that point, Emerson said he asked the flight attendant to handcuff him, and she immediately did so.
“I essentially asked to be restrained myself because I knew if this is real, I’ve already done enough damage,” Emerson said. “I thought, ‘Let’s restrain me till I can get the help I need.’ That’s really kind of what I was hoping coming off this airplane that I would get, get the help I needed.”
Emerson was taken into custody when the plane landed in Portland. Sarah Emerson wouldn’t learn what happened on board until late the next day. She wondered whether her husband had experienced a medical emergency and was in a hospital. She tracked his phone and saw it pinged from the airport.
“I could see that his phone was at the airport. We knew the plane was diverted and so I was wondering, ‘Okay, is he hurt? Is he sick? What happened?'” Sarah Emerson said.
It was several hours before Emerson’s union representative informed Sarah Emerson that her husband was being detained.
“I said, ‘What does that mean?’ It’s just so not the world that I live in, you know. I just didn’t even understand what that meant,” Sarah Emerson recalled.
Jail, and a way forward
Emerson spent the next 45 days in jail before he was granted bond. It wasn’t until Tuesday evening, four days after taking the mushrooms, that Emerson said he regained full clarity.
His jail physician would later tell him that he suffered from a condition called hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD), which can cause someone who uses psychedelic mushrooms for the first time to suffer from persistent visual hallucinations or perception issues for several days afterward.
Emerson also now believes that he’s an alcoholic, although he said alcohol didn’t play a role in October’s incident.
“My substance that I used was primarily alcohol, which is a depressant, to treat a depressive state,” Emerson said, adding that he’s now in treatment and prioritizing his mental health. He also said he accepts full responsibility for his actions – actions that he said have actually changed his life for the better.
Joe and Sarah Emerson are now dedicating much of their life to building their new nonprofit: Clear Skies Ahead. Their goal is to raise funds for and awareness of pilot mental health, and to emphasize the importance of not being afraid to seek help.
Because pilots who don’t meet strict medical requirements can have their license to fly revoked, Emerson said, it’s not unheard of for pilots to refuse to admit or seek help for mental health issues.
“Right now, if you raise your hand, not in every case, but there’s a perception out there that if you raise your hand and say something’s not right, there’s a very real possibility that you don’t fly again,” Emerson said.
Following Emerson’s incident, pilot mental health is receiving renewed attention.
“Who would you rather fly with: a pilot who is depressed, or a pilot who is depressed on medication?” said Dr. Brent Blue, an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) senior aviation medical examiner, at a National Transportation Safety Board mental health summit in December.
“And that’s what it comes down to. We need to work together to help modernize the system and help the FAA modernize our pilot mental health evaluation program,” Blue added.
In May, the FAA the expanded the number of drugs approved for use by pilots, including several antidepressants. The agency also says it is hiring more mental health professionals.
“The FAA encourages pilots to seek help if they have a mental-health condition since most, if treated, do not disqualify someone from flying,” the FAA said in a statement to ABC News, in part. “In fact, only about 0.1% of medical certificate applicants who disclose health issues are denied. Treating these conditions early is important, and that is why the FAA has approved more antidepressants for use by pilots and air traffic controllers.”
Joe Emerson’s future
Emerson remains in legal limbo. Though he’s no longer facing attempted murder charges, he is still facing more than 80 state and federal charges, including 83 counts of reckless endangerment after prosecutors reduced the charges in December. It’s possible prosecutors could offer a plea deal or decide to go to trial later this fall.
“At the end of the day, I accept responsibility for the choices that I made. They’re my choices,” Emerson told ABC News. “What I hope through the judicial processes is that the entirety of not just 30 seconds of the event, but the entirety of my experience is accounted for as society judges me on what happened. And I will accept what the debt that society says I owe.”
What would he tell the passengers and crew?
What would Emerson tell the 83 passengers and crew onboard that Alaska Airlines flight?
“First and foremost, thank you,” Emerson said. “I appreciate that they saw someone in crisis in the back of that plane and that they paid attention to what the flight crew was telling them to do, and they remained calm until we got on the ground.”
It’s to the crew, however, that Emerson said he owes the biggest debt of gratitude.
“What I did was, something we don’t train for, and they handled it fantastic. It’s really a result of their professionalism and the way they handled that situation that I’m alive today,” Emerson said.
As for whether he’ll ever fly again, Emerson said that remains up in the air – and out of his hands.
“Of course I want to fly again. I’d be totally disingenuous if I said no,” he said. “I don’t know in what capacity I’m going to fly again and I don’t know if that’s an opportunity that’s going to be afforded to me. It’s not up to me to engineer that. What is up to me is to do what’s in front of me, put myself in a position where that’s a possibility, that it can happen.”
“But at the end of the day,” Emerson conceded, “if I’m not meant to fly again, I’m not going to fly again.”
ABC News’ John Capell and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.