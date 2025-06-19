Danny DeVito is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 official trailer

Danny DeVito is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 official trailer
Patrick McElhenney/FX

The gang is back in the official trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

Rob McElhenney stars alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in the trailer for the 17th season of the series.

This time around, the gang will cross over with the cast of Abbott Elementary for brand-new hijinks in an episode told from the It’s Always Sunny cast’s point of view. The gang previously appeared on an episode of Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season.

Additionally, the trailer finds DeVito’s character, Frank, starring in a season of The Golden Bachelor.

“Philadelphia: the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?” real-life The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says in the trailer.

We then see DeVito standing next to Palmer outside the Bachelor mansion as limos pull up carrying hopeful contestants vowing for Frank’s heart.

“Seventeen seasons on, Ronald ‘Mac’ MacDonald, Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Frank Reynolds return to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations,” the season’s official description reads. “They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.”

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres with its first two episodes July 9 on FXX. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FXX and Hulu.

‘Harry Potter’ TV series confirms major casting details
‘Harry Potter’ TV series confirms major casting details
Murray Close/ Getty Images

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially locked in some major roles.

John Lithgow previously confirmed that he had been cast as Dumbledore, which HBO affirmed Monday, along with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Those four will all serve as series regulars.

Guest/recurring roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Casting is still underway for the core roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The new Harry Potter series was announced in 2023, with a press release stating at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the release continued.

The film series, which consisted of eight films and made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, was released between 2001 and 2011.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is a masterpiece Homer 'would quite likely be proud of,' Universal boss says
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a masterpiece Homer ‘would quite likely be proud of,’ Universal boss says
Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

Universal has shared new details about Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

The studio’s distribution chief, Jim Orr, took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday to talk about the film, which is based off of Homer‘s epic poem.

Orr called the film “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of,” according to Variety.

He then talked about the film’s actors, saying Nolan “assembled a staggering all-star cast.” Orr listed off some of the ensemble, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

While Damon is confirmed to be playing Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, the distribution chief did not confirm which characters the rest of the cast would portray.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

According to its official description from Universal, Nolan’s film adaptation is a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time.”

It is Nolan’s first film since his best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

In brief: 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 trailer and more
In brief: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 trailer and more

The official trailer for season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham has arrived. The docuseries follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney‘s journey of purchasing the Welsh football club and turning the underdog team into successful winners. Season 4 premieres May 15 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu …

Miles Teller is set to star in an upcoming romantic drama film called Winter Games for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, the movie will take place during the Winter Olympic Games and revolves around an overlooked skier and a self-sabotaging hockey legend. The duo’s romantic connection could threaten her chances to medal and his shot at a comeback. Paul Downs Colaizzo will direct the film from a script he wrote with Pat Cunnane

Miami Vice is coming back. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a new Miami Vice movie for Universal Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dan Gilroy will write the script for the upcoming film …

