Danville casino most lucrative in state

Danville casino most lucrative in state

The Virginia Lottery released the August casino gaming activity report today, and Caesars Virginia in Danville continues to lead the way with $26.5 million in revenue, compared to Rivers Casino in Portsmouth with $20 million and Hard Rock in Bristol with $18.6 million. Danville’s take on the proceeds was $2.4 million.

Related Posts

Woman arrested after bomb threat
Woman arrested after bomb threat

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at approximately 12:42 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Shelter received a voicemail…