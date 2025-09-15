Danville casino most lucrative in state

The Virginia Lottery released the August casino gaming activity report today, and Caesars Virginia in Danville continues to lead the way with $26.5 million in revenue, compared to Rivers Casino in Portsmouth with $20 million and Hard Rock in Bristol with $18.6 million. Danville’s take on the proceeds was $2.4 million.
