Danville casino rakes in $31.1 million in February

Danville casino rakes in .1 million in February

The Virginia Lottery released casino activity figures on Friday for the month of February and Caesars Virginia in Danville continues to lead the pack. A total of $75.2 million in revenue between three casinos was reported. Caesars topped the list at $31.1 million, while Rivers Casino in Portsmouth accumulated $24.3 million and Hark Rock in Bristol was just under $20 million.

Related Posts

Meth seized after vehicle pursuit
Meth seized after vehicle pursuit

On December 30, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Lee Coverdale following a brief vehicle pursuit that ended…