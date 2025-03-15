Danville casino rakes in $31.1 million in February

The Virginia Lottery released casino activity figures on Friday for the month of February and Caesars Virginia in Danville continues to lead the pack. A total of $75.2 million in revenue between three casinos was reported. Caesars topped the list at $31.1 million, while Rivers Casino in Portsmouth accumulated $24.3 million and Hark Rock in Bristol was just under $20 million.
Related Posts
Bill would freeze AEP rate increases for 2 years
State lawmakers have introduced House Bill 2665, a largely bipartisan proposal that would stop anymore rate increases from AEP for…
Meth seized after vehicle pursuit
On December 30, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Lee Coverdale following a brief vehicle pursuit that ended…
Bitter cold with temps in the teens expected
Any water left on the roads will freeze this afternoon and tonight as bitterly cold temperatures arrive and will remain…