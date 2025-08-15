Danville continues to lead casino revenue in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery released the latest casino gaming activity today for July, and Caesars Virginia in Danville still leads the way for the three casinos operating in the Commonwealth.

Out of a total of $84.7 million, the Danville casino raked in just over $35 million, while Portsmouth took in almost $26.8 million and Bristol accounted for over $22.9 million.

Slots generated 70% and table games 30% of the revenue at Caesars and Rivers casinos, while slots amounted to 82% and table games 18% at Hard Rock.