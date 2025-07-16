Danville continues to outpace other casinos in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery has released the latest gaming revenues from the state’s three casinos, and Danville continues to lead the pack. For June, revenue totaled $78.4 million, with Caesars Virginia making up $30.5 million of the total. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth took in $26.4 million, and Hard Rock in Bristol made $21.4 million. Slots account for the majority of the revenue at all three gaming facilities.
