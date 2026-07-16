Danville leads Virginia in casino revenue

The Virginia lottery has released the June casino activity report, and with revenues totaling more than $92 million, Caesars Virginia in Danville continues to lead the way with just over $32 million. The Rivers Casino in Portsmouth followed with nearly $25 million, and Hard Rock in Bristol will bring in almost $21 million. Live! Virginia was over $13 million, and the Interim Gaming Hall in Norfolk took in over $874,000.
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