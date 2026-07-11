Danville man arrested

Bobby Ray Siler, 43, of Danville, was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday after the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office located him in the Berry Hill Road area. Siler is charged with possession or use of explosive materials, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny. He is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail pending his first court appearance. Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.