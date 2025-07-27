Danville police investigating homicide

The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Cooper Street Sunday, July 27.

At 3:36 a.m. officers responded for a noise complaint. A gathering on the street was shut down, and as officers were leaving a single gunshot was heard.

Officers immediately returned and found Ketasha Fuller, 23, of Danville suffering from a gunshot wound. Fuller was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Video captured at the scene showed a male and Fuller having an argument before he produced a handgun and fired a single shot.

This homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.