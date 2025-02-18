Danville police officer and another man shot

A Danville police officer and a 47-year-old who is not a Danville resident where shot multiple times after they exchanged gunfire Monday afternoon.

An officer, who police have declined to identify, located a vehicle believed to be in a hit and run in the parking lot of the Marriott on Riverside Drive. When the officer came in contact with the man, who police have also declined to identify, they say the man drew a firearm and opened fire and the officer shot back.

The officer is in stable condition and police did not know the condition of the other man. The Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.