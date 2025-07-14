Danville police officers and civilian attacked by dogs

On the evening of July 12, 2025, at approximately 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Franklin Turnpike in reference an ongoing domestic assault in which the suspect had threatened to burn down the residence. While investigating the domestic incident, 5 large breed dogs broke loose from a fenced back yard and aggressively attacked one of the initial investigating officers. The officer sustained multiple bite injuries and required immediate transport to SOVAH Danville emergency room for treatment. Backup officers were able to use pepper spray to gain space from the aggressive dogs which returned to the fenced area.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 12, a Danville Police Department Animal Control officer, the Danville Humane Society, and Pittsylvania County Animal Control officers were on the scene to retrieve the dogs for quarantine. As one of the owners of the canines attempted to turn over the dogs responsible for the attack, the canines attacked the owner in the residence. A Danville Police Department Animal Control Officer immediately attempted to rescue the owner from the ongoing attack and was then attacked by multiple canines. The Danville Police Department Animal Control Officer was forced to shoot one canine to stop the attack and was then able to retreat from the residence. The Danville Animal Control Officer suffered multiple bite wounds to arms and legs, also requiring immediate transport to SOVAH Danville emergency room for treatment. The owner was also transported for medical attention at SOVAH Danville. One canine was taken into custody at that time.

On the morning of July 13, 2025, a local veterinarian was requested and assisted with sedation of the aggressive canines at the residence. After sedation, and with the assistance of the Danville Humane Society, Pittsylvania County Animal Control, and Henry County Animal Control, a total of 11 more canines were seized and placed into quarantine from the residence. The canine who was shot once was treated and received what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. Custody of the twelve canines were turned over to the Danville Humane Society.

That initial domestic investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old Jeffery Reid Betterton for domestic assault and battery and threatening to burn the building (felony) on July 12, 2025. He was held without bond on those charges.

The follow-up investigation of the canine attacks led to the following charges on July 14th:

Jeffrey Reid Betterton, 51, Danville:

5 counts- (C.C. 5-71) possessing an unvaccinated canine

5 counts- (C.C. 5-56) possession of unlicensed canine

Diane Durham Betterton, 69, Danville (No photo):

7 counts- (C.C. 5-71) possessing an unvaccinated canine

7 counts- (C.C. 5-56) possession of unlicensed canine

Those injured during the attacks were treated and released.

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)