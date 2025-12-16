DA’s office says it won’t use statements Luigi Mangione made at station house following arrest

Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 9, 2025 in New York City. Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office signaled Tuesday it would exclude statements that accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione made while in custody at the Altoona, Pennsylvania, Police Department following his following his arrest on Dec. 9, 2024. 

Mangione was in a New York City courtroom Tuesday for the eighth day of an evidence suppression hearing that will determine what evidence will used against him when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.

The New York police lieutenant leading the investigation into the shooting testified that he set up recording equipment inside an interrogation room in the Altoona station house after Mangione was apprehended in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s five days after the shooting. But when asked by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo if he knew whether it was legal to record someone in Pennsylvania without their knowledge, he conceded he did not know. 

“I was being guided my legal counsel,” Lt. David Leonardi testified. 

Mangione, at the station house, requested an attorney and investigators left the room, but the video and audio recording continued, Leonardi said. 

When Agnifilo asked if suspects are made aware they are being recorded during interviews done in New York, prosecutors objected and the judge called both sides to the bench. 

When Agnifilo returned to the podium he announced, “I understand that the DA is withdrawing these statements so I have no further questions.” 

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys played security camera footage of Mangione using a laptop at a Best Buy appliance store. The footage was among the evidence turned over to the NYPD following his arrest, according to testimony from Altoona Patrolman George Featherstone, the police officer in charge of cataloging the evidence.

Featherstone testified about photographing and processing all the items found on Mangione’s body and in his backpack at the time of his arrest.

Police said they pulled a slip of crumpled white paper from Mangione’s pocket that appeared to be a to-do list. Best Buy was listed under the reminders for Dec. 8. Featherstone said officers also recovered a Best Buy receipt from Mangione, a photo of which was shown in court, that listed items including a Polaroid waterproof digital camera and memory cards.

Security camera footage also showed Mangione at a CVS drug store. He had a plastic CVS bag with him the day he was arrested at McDonald’s that Featherstone said contained a package of 25 CVS-brand medical masks.

Featherstone testified that he has been involved in hundreds of arrests, about 30%-40% of them involving backpacks or bags, and that “every one of them resulted in a search.” 

When prosecutor Zachary Kaplan asked how many of those searches involved a warrant, Featherstone said none that he recalled. 

The defense has argued the officers violated Mangione’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure because they lacked a warrant when they searched his backpack.

Sniper opens fire on Dallas ICE facility, killing 2 detainees, wounding 1: DHS
Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera shows heavy police presence by the Dallas ICE field office. (Texas Department of Transportation)

(DALLAS) — A sniper opened fire on the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, killing two detainees and critically wounding a third, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Dallas police initially said one victim was killed and two were wounded.

Although only detainees were shot, the Department of Homeland Security called the shooting “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”

The shooter, who was on a nearby rooftop, “fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” DHS said in a statement.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The FBI said the shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence.”

FBI special agent Joe Rothrock said it appeared that rounds “found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

FBI Director Kash Patel released images of recovered unspent shell casings, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.

The incident comes as ICE has been ramping up deportation efforts throughout the country and DHS says ICE officers are facing a more than a 1,000% increase in assaults against them.

Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

In the wake of Wednesday’s shooting, federal officials are stressing that attacks on ICE and law enforcement must end.

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call.”

“This is the second time I’ve had to stand in front of you and talk about a shooter at one of my facilities. And I think that the takeaway from all of this is that the rhetoric has to stop,” Dallas ICE official Joshua Johnson said at the news conference.

“This needs to stop,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at a news conference. “Violence is wrong, politically motivated violence is wrong.”

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. … It has to end,” Patel added in a statement.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert to protect agents and civilians carrying out the agency’s mission.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

$900 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday’s drawing
A person plays Mega millions lottery at a gas stations on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The estimated $900 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s drawing after no winners were selected on Friday.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 16, 21, 23, 48 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5. 

The jackpot was last won on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $415.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. 

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. 

Appeals court considers whether Alina Habba can continue as NJ’s top prosecutor
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_AlinaHabba_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba speak during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — In a legal challenge that could have sweeping implications for President&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/donald-trump”><span class=”s1″>Donald Trump’s</span></a>&nbsp;picks for top prosecutors across the country, a federal appeals court heard arguments Monday about whether Trump’s former defense attorney, Alina Habba, is unlawfully serving as the acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>A federal judge in August concluded that Habba was&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-rules-alina-habba-unlawfully-serving-us-attorney/story?id=124859241″><span class=”s1″>serving without legal authority</span></a>&nbsp;after she ended her 120-day term as interim U.S. attorney without being confirmed by the Senate or securing the support of the federal bench in New Jersey.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Through what a federal judge later described as a “novel series of legal and personnel moves,” the Trump administration kept Habba, Trump’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/absent-court-donald-trump-finds-voice-defense-attorney/story?id=104893771″><span class=”s1″>former personal attorney</span></a>, in the position by formally withdrawing her nomination then placing her in a role that allowed her to serve as the acting U.S. attorney.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>After a defendant being prosecuted by Habba&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/criminal-trial-put-hold-after-defendant-challenges-alina/story?id=124148581″><span class=”s1″>challenged her authorit</span></a>y, U.S. District Judge Matthew Braun disqualified her from serving as New Jersey’s top prosecutor. After the Trump administration appealed that ruling, the case was heard Monday by a three-judge panel on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”Would you concede that there are serious constitutional implications to your theory, or the Government’s theory,&nbsp;which really is a complete circumvention it seems of the Appointments Clause?” asked Judge D. Brooks Smith, an appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”I do disagree with that, Judge Smith. The office of the United States attorney is an inferior office” not requiring Senate confirmation, a DOJ lawyer responded.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”There’s no question that Ms. Habba was appointed by the attorney general, so any Appointments Clause problem has been fully satisfied by the fact that she has an AG appointment,” the DOJ attorney said.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>When an attorney tried to suggest that Habba was being targeted personally, Judge Smith fired back.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”Nothing about this involves, in my view, Ms. Habba personally,” Smith said. “This is about the statutes. This is about the separation of powers. This is about an important position within the firmament of government. This is about process, which is what the system that we operate under every day is all about.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>The three-judge panel — composed of two judges put on the bench by Bush and one by Biden — is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks.&nbsp;&nbsp;With similar legal challenges playing out across the country for other U.S. attorneys who failed to secure confirmations — including the top prosecutors in Nevada and the Northern New York — the decision could have sweeping implications for the Justice Department.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Following the arguments, Habba posted on social media to criticize the legal challenge as well as Senate Democrats for failing to consider her nomination.</p><p class=”p1″>”When millions of Americans voted for a change in leadership in November, they voted for a new direction.&nbsp;That choice should not be undermined by political obstruction in Congress or by criminal defendants,” she wrote.&nbsp;</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>