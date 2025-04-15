Data center may become residential subdivision

The Balico data center rezoning application has been withdrawn, but the company says they are now considering developing a residential subdivision on the 750-acre property in Pittsylvania County. A planned meeting involving Balico’s plans is still on for tonight at Chatham High School.
