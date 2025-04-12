Data centers could overload electrical grid

35% of the world’s data centers are located in Northern Virginia. We are now seeing applications for them in this region. Experts believe we are going to reach a point where the electrical grid will be unable to meet the demand. If something isn’t done, they say rolling blackouts could become common in a few years.
