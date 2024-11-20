Daughter desperate to find driver who killed dad in hit-and-run: ‘Please come clean’
(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Police and relatives are pleading with the public to help find the driver who struck and killed a father of three in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles.
Oscar Guardado was riding his bike home in south Los Angeles when he was hit by a car just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The driver fled and Guardado, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect’s car, described by a witness as a dark, four-door sedan, LAPD Sgt. Gabriel Nily said at a news conference Monday.
There’s no video of the collision, Nily said, but video does show many witnesses were in the area at the time.
Guardado leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old son.
“He was the best dad for us three in every way. He never gave up on us,” Guardado’s daughter, Angeles Guardado, who started a GoFundMe for the family, told ABC News on Tuesday. “We were always his first priority. And I just want people to know that he was a hard-working dad.”
“It hurts losing a parent. And honestly, I just want to know more information” about the hit-and-run, she said. “It hurt us seeing our own father in a casket. It hurt us to see that we won’t even be getting messages from our father saying that he loves us and to be careful.”
“I really want to know who the person was, and what was the reason,” she said.
Police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest and prosecution.
“I’m just looking for justice,” Angeles Guardado said at the news conference.
(NEW YORK) — A report has found that broken power lines caused the deadly August 2023 wildfire in Maui.
The wildfire on the Hawaiian Island killed 102 people and destroyed more than 2,200 structures, causing more than $5 billion in damages.
The nearly 300-page report released Wednesday comes from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which worked with local officials like the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety to determine the cause.
The fire was initially blamed on the combination of high winds and dry weather. However, the investigation found that the widespread destruction was caused by a single fire that started by the “undetected re-energization of broken utility lines, which caused sparks that ignited unmaintained vegetation,” Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said during a press conference Wednesday.
The investigation found no definitive conclusion with how the ignition started, Ventura said, but noted that the report found the fire cause to be accidental.
“The origin of the fire was the overgrown vegetation at and surrounding utility pole 25 off of Lahainaluna Road,” according to the report. “The cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below.”
The investigation also ruled out the possibility that there had been two separate fires.
“This, in fact, was one fire,” Ventura said.
The wildfire was the fifth deadliest in U.S. history and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. It sparked several other investigations centered on police response and the response from state and Maui county agencies.
In the days before the Aug. 8 wildfire, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issued a red flag warning of “gusty winds and dry fuels” creating a risk of “extreme fire.”
Fingers were pointed between the local agencies and companies connected to the fire. A report from state Attorney General Anne E. Lopez found that there is no evidence that Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police and others had developed plans to deal with such a fire risk.
A preliminary Maui Police Department report in February found that the understaffed police force grappled with communications and equipment issues that hadn’t been anticipated. The police investigation didn’t address the utility’s potential culpability for the fires, the origin of the blazes or the fire crews’ response.
The report found that police went without proper protective gear while juggling frantic traffic evacuations and that emergency dispatch for the island was overwhelmed by a call volume it was unable to handle. It also noted that suspended cables and downed electrical wires were strewn across roadways, cutting off what could have been critical routes for escape.
In August, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a historic $4.037 billion settlement to resolve claims arising from the tragedy. The settlement addresses roughly 450 lawsuits filed by individuals, businesses and insurance companies in both state and federal courts against seven defendants — state of Hawaii, County of Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, West Maui Land Co., Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum/Charter Communications.
They say they “undertook significant efforts to find a resolution that addresses the needs and ensures the well-being of plaintiffs, all affected individuals, and their families,” according to a press release from Green’s office.
(NEW YORK) — Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday night that the body discovered in the woods earlier in the day not far from where the I-75 shootings took place is believed to be suspect Joseph Couch.
“There were articles associated with the body that at this time we feel is Joseph Couch,” an official said at an evening news conference.
The coroner’s office will make a final determination, officials said.
Troopers and two citizens found the body together in the vicinity of exit 49 in Laurel County, according to the authorities.
Wednesday was the 12th day of a manhunt for the suspect, who was wanted in connection with an interstate shooting that wounded five people.
Couch was initially named as a person of interest after deputies found his SUV abandoned on a forest road near exit 49, officials said. An AR-15 rifle Couch purchased in the hours before the shooting and investigators believe was used in the incident was also found in the woods near Couch’s vehicle along with a bag with Couch’s name written on it, officials said.
A day after the shooting, Couch was upgraded to the primary suspect.
In addition to searching the national forest, a tip prompted investigators this week to search a home in Laurel County, but found no evidence of Couch having been there, officials said.
Before the interstate shooting, according to the arrest warrant, a Laurel County 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman who alleged Couch texted her before the interstate shooting and “advised he was going to kill a lot of people. Well, try at least.” The text message was sent to the woman at 5:03 p.m. on Sept. 7, about a half-hour before the interstate shooting started, according to the arrest warrant.
“Couch sent another message to [the woman] that read, in part, ‘I’ll kill myself afterwards,'” according to the arrest warrant.
Tuesday’s search for Couch focused on the thick woods of the Daniel Boone National Forest, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Both state and federal teams combed through at least 28,000 acres of the more than 700,000-acre national forest.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said additional state resources were being made available to help with the ongoing search efforts.
The manhunt prompted local schools to close for over a week. They reopened Tuesday under heavy police guard.
“We will not live our lives in fear,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference Tuesday.
The school district said in a statement that the reopening plan “prioritizes the safety of our students and staff.”
(LOS ANGELES) — The man who allegedly hijacked a bus in Los Angeles and led police on an hourlong chase while holding the driver at gunpoint has been identified as Lamont Campbell, a 51-year-old man from L.A., according to the LAPD.
Campbell was arrested on murder charges after allegedly carjacking a bus early Wednesday morning in southern Los Angeles which ultimately left a currently unnamed 48-year-old Hispanic man from L.A. dead after Campbell allegedly shot him with a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.
The incident began at approximately 12:46 a.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department received radio calls about a disturbance on a bus in the area of Manchester Street and Figueroa Street in southern Los Angeles, Deputy Chief Donald Graham said in a briefing Wednesday morning.
“Officers located the Metro bus at South Figueroa Street and West 117th Street. Upon finding the bus, they observed passengers running from it and seeking help from the officers,” LAPD said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “The officers quickly learned from the passengers that there was an armed suspect on the Metro bus. They attempted to stop the bus but were unsuccessful, later discovering that the armed suspect had instructed the driver not to stop.”
Multiple spike strips were deployed by officers during the pursuit, deflating several tires on the bus and ultimately causing it to stop at 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard, according to LAPD.
“SWAT personnel quickly observed that a victim was down inside the bus, formulated a tactical plan, and made entry without delay. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” authorities said.
Officers immediately began to render medical aid to the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds before he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, LAPD confirmed.
Police have not yet given a motive in the case but did say that Campbell has since been charged with murder and booked at the 77th Area Jail where he is being held on a $2 million bail.